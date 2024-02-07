Trina Storage partners with Low Carbon to deliver energy storage systems for four UK sites

Projects will provide close to 190 MWh of storage capacity, enhancing arbitrage and ancillary services capabilities

MUNICH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar, has secured a deal to provide battery energy storage systems (BESS) for four UK sites operated by international Independent Power Producer Low Carbon. The systems will deliver approximately 190 MWh of total storage capacity, bringing new arbitrage and other ancillary capabilities to each plant.

Each project is a "two-hour project", being able to provide its rated power output continuously for a duration of two hours. The projects will each be co-located with a solar power plant, aiding the integration of additional renewables into the UK grid. Trina Storage offers a complete system service as part of the project, encompassing consulting, system design and design, supply and integration and a long term services agreement covering maintenance and extended performance warranties in the long-term

The project will involve Trina Storage Elementa 0.5P cabinets being installed at Low Carbon's Meadow, Sandon Brook, Fern Brook and Birch Solar Farms. Key features of the cabinets include:

A modular, durable, fully integrated smart storage solution tailored for grid-scale installations

Advanced safety features, including industry-leading liquid-cooled LFP batteries, configurable multi-level battery management systems, and fire suppression systems to minimise any thermal anomalies

Rapid installation due to its simple plug-and-play concept, and efficient maintenance with the system located above ground

An integrated energy management system combining hardware and software for monitoring, controlling and optimising energy flow and consumption

Through Long Term Service Agreements, Trina Storage will also provide Low Carbon with preventative maintenance as well as a 15-year performance warranty with flexible usage parameters.

While the BESS installations are being carried out as standalone projects, each connected solar power plant also features Trina Solar PV modules for producing energy. As such, the BESS projects represent the latest step in the company's long-standing and successful strategic partnership with Low Carbon, and its positive track record in delivering diverse energy generation and storage capabilities to meet customer needs.

Justin Thesiger, Managing Director of Global Supply Chain at Low Carbon said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Trina Storage to deliver these projects. Trina has a leading position in the UK energy storage space, with a reputation for high-quality manufacturing and a secure supply chain. Having worked with the company previously on successful solar PV projects, expanding our partnership into the storage space made sense.

"We have high ambitions for our UK sites and see great potential in using storage for arbitrage and the provision of grid services. Our collaboration with Trina Storage, and Trina Solar more widely, will help us to maximise the potential of our sites and accelerate the energy transition."

Gabriele Buccini, Head of Utility Storage at Trina Solar added: "Storage is an area that will become increasingly crucial as the world continues its shift to renewable energy, so we are thrilled to be working with Low Carbon on this project. We look forward to seeing the results once installation has been completed, and to working closely with Low Carbon on further projects in the future."

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularising renewable energy. Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.

To date, Trina Solar has delivered more than 170 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected over 9.5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

ABOUT LOW CARBON

Low Carbon creates large-scale renewable energy to fight climate change. We're building a net-zero energy company that will protect the planet for future generations. This defining purpose drives us to deliver for our communities, investors, and the environment. We are a long-standing certified B-Corporation and recognised as a gold standard for our environmental impact.

We invest in, develop, and operate solar, wind, energy storage, and energy from waste projects across the UK, Europe, and North America. We're contributing to the world's move to 100% renewable energy by creating and operating 20GW of new capacity by 2030. We have more than 8GW in new renewables in development right now across the globe.

Low Carbon is on a mission. Together, we will power tomorrow.

www.lowcarbon.com

