

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were marginally lower on Wednesday, the dollar slipped, and Treasury yields held steady amid cautious optimism regarding U.S. economy's trajectory.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,034.79 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down about 0.1 percent at $2,050.30.



Traders pushed back Fed rate expectations following hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials.



Federal Reserve Presidents Loretta Mester and Neel Kashkari welcomed the progress on inflation but cautioned that it would be a mistake to move rates down too soon or too quickly.



Fed Philadelphia President Patrick Harker sounded cautiously optimistic regarding the economic outlook and noted that the U.S. central bank is making 'real progress' on inflation.



Fed Governors Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman, along with Presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins are set to speak later in the day.



Futures currently imply around 122 basis points of easing for all of 2024, down from 145 basis points late last week.



In economic releases, U.S. MBA mortgage approvals data and trade figures for December are slated for release in the New York session.



