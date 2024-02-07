DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (RPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.9611 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2845145 CODE: RPAB LN ISIN: LU2198884491 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198884491 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RPAB LN Sequence No.: 302331 EQS News ID: 1832511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2024 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)