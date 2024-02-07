FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:
Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 07.02.2024 - 11.00 am
- BARCLAYS RAISES RENISHAW PRICE TARGET TO 3510 (2920) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - JEFFERIES CUTS BIOPHARMA CREDIT TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - JEFFERIES RAISES CMC MARKETS PRICE TARGET TO 127 (75) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JPMORGAN CUTS FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1530 (1555) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 80 (88) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC RAISES CMC MARKETS PRICE TARGET TO 190 (150) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'
dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob