In addition to the McKenzie East Property, located 30 km north of Val d'Or, Q Metals owns several projects in southwest Quebec with strong indications for gold.

Q Metals geological consultants concluded that the results from the 2020-21 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property and is applying for a permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access. This is a renewal of a permit that was obtained in 2022 and expired in 2023 for drilling that was not completed.

During 2020 and 2021, Q Metals completed an Induced Polarization electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, and a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, outlining drilling targets on the McKenzie East.

In early 2021, Q Metals completed an eight-hole diamond drilling program as an initial testing of targets on the property. A total of 548 core samples were shipped to ALS Lab in Val d'Or, Quebec, for analysis.

Results included 1.185 grams per tonne gold over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as several intercepts containing greater than 0.5 g/t Au from holes MKE 21-03, 06 and 08. Q Metals' geologists note that the style of mineralization intercepted in holes MKE-21-03, 06, and 08 showed the most promise during the drilling campaign.

Geologic observations of hole MKE-21-03 indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval. The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted average 0.61 gpt Au. However, metallic assay provided that the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne, indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content.

Drill holes MKE-21-03, 04, and 08 were all designed to test a geophysical anomaly of primary interest. These holes returned a total of 17 core analysis that contained more than 0.1 gpt Au and is considered a target worthy of continued exploration.

The Q Metals team is also preparing to return to the southern claim block of the McKenzie East property in order to follow-up potential for narrow high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins as sampled at the adjacent Maruska mineral showing. While at the Maruska, Q Metals obtained a rock sample taken to verify the presence of gold and silver in the veins. The sample returned 3.41 grams per tonne gold and 2.58 grams per tonne silver, confirming the presence of precious metals in the Maruska vein system. Q Battery Metals is very interested in this high-grade gold showing due to its location very near to the south block of the company's McKenzie East claims.

Q Metals' McKenzie East Gold property is located adjacent to Monarch Mining's McKenzie Break Project, where in February 2021, Monarch released a gold resource estimate with open pit resources of 1.4 million tonnes at 1.8 g/t indicated and 2.24 million tonnes at 1.44 g/t inferred, along with underground resources of 400,000 tonnes at 5.03 g/t indicated and 1.1 million tonnes at 4.21 g/t inferred, for a total of 397,000 ounces of gold. Readers are cautioned that resource estimates on Monarch's McKenzie Break Property do not imply that similar resources or mineralization exist on Q Metal's McKenzie East property.

The shares are trading at $0.02. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.QMetalsCorp.com, or contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

