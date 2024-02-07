

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales increased for the second successive month in December, driven by more demand for non-food sales, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.1 percent recovery in the previous month.



Sales of non-food products grew 2.5 percent annually in December, while those of food, beverages, and tobacco dropped by 0.2 percent.



At the same time, retail sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores increased 2.3 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles gained notably by 5.0 percent.



Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet advanced 5.5 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent.



During the whole year 2023, overall retail sales declined 4.1 percent compared with 2022.



