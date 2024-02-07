

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $147 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $434 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.61 billion from $2.44 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 - $1.44



