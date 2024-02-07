New Podcast From Environment+Energy Leader

Subscribe to Sustainability Unveiled and be the first to know when new content drops

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Environment+Energy Leader - The debut episode, "Sustainability Unveiled" from Environment+Energy Leader, takes its audience on a thought-provoking journey into the world of sustainability and smart business practices. Hosted by Jessica Hunt, this inaugural episode features an exclusive interview with Marissa Rosen, the visionary founder of Climate Social.

In 2015, Marissa founded Climate Social, a business dedicated to catalyzing positive change in the sustainability landscape.

The episode delves into the pivotal role of social media in Marissa's vision, illustrating how it serves as a powerful tool for holding companies accountable and fostering transparency in the pursuit of genuine sustainability. With a keen eye on the evolving landscape of sustainability in business, Marissa shares insights gained over the past 5-10 years, providing strategies to motivate individuals and communities to embrace sustainable practices.

This compelling conversation concludes with a fervent call to action. Listeners are inspired to join the sustainability movement, contribute to the dialogue, and take practical steps toward a more sustainable future.

"Sustainability Unveiled" is poised to become a beacon of insight and inspiration, featuring thought leaders, experts, and visionaries in the sustainability space as well as expert advice and featured news. The podcast aims to unravel the complexities of sustainability, making it accessible and actionable for all.

Don't miss the inaugural episode with Marissa Rosen, available on February 8, 2024. Subscribe now and be part of the movement toward a more sustainable future.

For media, speaking, or sponsorship inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Washington

sarah.washington@environmentenergyleader.com



About "Sustainability Unveiled"

"Sustainability Unveiled" is a podcast/vodcast dedicated to exploring the diverse facets of sustainability and environmental advocacy. Hosted by Jessica Hunt, Co-Owner of E+E Leader, the podcast features insightful conversations with industry leaders, experts, and visionaries who are shaping the future of sustainability. Through engaging dialogue, the podcast aims to demystify sustainability and inspire listeners to take meaningful actions in their personal and professional lives. Join the movement for a more sustainable future.

Navigating Green Conversations

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Environment+Energy Leader on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Environment+Energy Leader

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/environmentenergy-leader

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Environment+Energy Leader

View the original press release on accesswire.com