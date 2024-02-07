ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.

Full-year GAAP diluted EPS of $14.87 vs. $10.51 in the prior year; $13.66 vs. $13.91 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences

Q4 GAAP diluted EPS of $4.18 vs. $2.21 in the prior year; $3.70 vs. $3.24 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences

Excellent execution across value chains drove strong Q4 and full-year results

Strong cash flow with full-year adjusted funds from operations of ~$2.5B

Substantial progress on the Viterra transaction and other strategic growth initiatives as well as enhancing operational effectiveness in 2023

Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team delivered another outstanding quarter to close out a very strong year for Bunge with significant accomplishments in all aspects of our business. We continued investing in our core capabilities, new growth areas, sustainability and new technology. We also announced the transformational combination with Viterra to further strengthen and diversify our business. And we delivered value to our shareholders in the form of dividends, share repurchases, and overall strong financial performance. I'm proud of the team for executing well on so many fronts against a highly dynamic environment.

"Looking ahead to 2024, we currently expect a less robust market environment than we have recently experienced. We are confident that the strategic work we have done to make our business more flexible and efficient positions us well to capitalize on emerging opportunities as we serve our customers at both ends of the value chain."

Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Bunge $ 616 $ 336 $ 2,243 $ 1,610 Net income per share-diluted (7) $ 4.18 $ 2.21 $ 14.87 $ 10.51 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) $ (1.08 ) $ 0.56 $ (2.36 ) $ 1.61 Certain (gains) & charges (b) 0.60 0.47 1.15 1.79 Adjusted Net income per share-diluted (c) (7) $ 3.70 $ 3.24 $ 13.66 $ 13.91 Core Segment EBIT (c) (d) $ 1,043 $ 664 $ 3,717 $ 2,623 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) (216 ) 121 (477 ) 314 Certain (gains) & charges (b) 54 19 25 175 Adjusted Core Segment EBIT (c) $ 881 $ 804 $ 3,265 $ 3,112 Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (131 ) $ (159 ) $ (548 ) $ (397 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) 48 53 150 35 Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (83 ) $ (106 ) $ (398 ) $ (362 ) Non-core Segment EBIT (c) (e) $ 39 $ 42 $ 164 $ 105 Certain (gains) & charges (b) - - - - Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT (c) $ 39 $ 42 $ 164 $ 105 Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 951 $ 547 $ 3,333 $ 2,331 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) (216 ) 121 (477 ) 314 Total Certain (gains) & charges (b) 102 72 175 210 Adjusted Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 837 $ 740 $ 3,031 $ 2,855

(a) Mark-to-market timing impact of certain commodity and freight contracts, readily marketable inventories, and related hedges associated with committed future operating capacity. See Note 3 within the Notes section of this release for details. (b) Certain (gains) & charges included in Total Segment EBIT. See Additional Financial Information for details. (c) Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Net income per share-diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. (d) Core Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Core Segment EBIT") comprises the aggregate earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils and Milling reportable segments, and excludes Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment and Corporate and Other activities. (e) Non-core Segment EBIT comprises Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment EBIT, which reflects Bunge's share of the results of its 50/50 joint venture with BP p.l.c.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Core Segments

Agribusiness

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 20,522 18,310 76,019 77,492 Net Sales $ 10,955 $ 11,981 $ 42,764 $ 47,700 Gross Profit $ 871 $ 478 $ 3,321 $ 2,290 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (164 ) $ (157 ) $ (592 ) $ (532 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ 77 $ 121 $ - $ 2 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (41 ) $ (31 ) $ (70 ) $ (45 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 72 $ 4 $ 126 $ (67 ) Income (loss) from affiliates $ 20 $ 26 $ 1 $ 67 Segment EBIT $ 835 $ 441 $ 2,786 $ 1,715 Mark-to-market timing differences (233 ) 132 (497 ) 299 Certain (gains) & charges 37 19 8 120 Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 639 $ 592 $ 2,297 $ 2,134 Certain (gains) & charges, Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 28 $ 19 $ 3 $ 108 Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.70

Processing (2)

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Processing EBIT $ 834 $ 219 $ 2,487 $ 1,126 Mark-to-market timing differences (278 ) 223 (559 ) 355 Certain (gains) & charges 37 19 19 92 Adjusted Processing EBIT $ 593 $ 461 $ 1,947 $ 1,573

Higher results in the quarter were primarily driven by South America, Europe and Canada more than offsetting lower results in the U.S., which had a difficult comparison to a particularly strong prior year. Results in Asia were comparable to last year.

Merchandising (2)

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Merchandising EBIT 1 $ 222 $ 299 $ 589 Mark-to-market timing differences 45 (91 ) 62 (56 ) Certain (gains) & charges - - (11 ) 28 Adjusted Merchandising EBIT $ 46 $ 131 $ 350 $ 561

Lower results in the quarter were primarily due to lower margins in our global grains and oils value chains. Results in financial services and ocean freight also declined in the quarter.

Refined & Specialty Oils

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 2,272 2,260 8,908 9,201 Net Sales $ 3,513 $ 4,127 $ 14,603 $ 16,850 Gross Profit $ 342 $ 339 $ 1,369 $ 1,158 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (134 ) $ (95 ) $ (425 ) $ (357 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ (1 ) $ - $ 7 $ (14 ) EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (4 ) $ (5 ) $ (21 ) $ (12 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (15 ) $ (12 ) $ (65 ) $ (29 ) Segment EBIT $ 188 $ 227 $ 865 $ 746 Mark-to-market timing differences 7 (5 ) 1 10 Certain (gains) & charges 17 - 17 55 Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 212 $ 222 $ 883 $ 811 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 12 $ - $ 12 $ 55 Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ 0.08 $ - $ 0.08 $ 0.36

Refined & Specialty Oils Summary

Results in the quarter were down slightly from a particularly strong prior year as improved performances in North and South America were more than offset by lower results in Europe and Asia.

Milling

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 836 794 3,391 4,331 Net Sales $ 412 $ 477 $ 1,896 $ 2,388 Gross Profit $ 46 $ 18 $ 167 $ 260 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (25 ) $ (24 ) $ (95 ) $ (102 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ 2 $ 2 $ 1 $ 4 Other income (expense) - net $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (7 ) $ 1 Segment EBIT $ 20 $ (4 ) $ 66 $ 162 Mark-to-market timing differences 10 (6 ) 19 5 Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 30 $ (10 ) $ 85 $ 167 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ -

Milling Summary

Improved results in the quarter were primarily driven by our South American operations reflecting higher margins due to the combination of lower wheat costs and a more favorable pricing environment. Results in U.S. corn milling also improved.

Corporate and Other

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Gross Profit $ (7 ) $ (20 ) $ (18 ) $ (35 ) Selling, general and administrative expense $ (172 ) $ (114 ) $ (602 ) $ (377 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) $ 7 $ 14 $ 12 $ (5 ) EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 2 $ 2 $ 4 $ (9 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 39 $ 13 $ 73 $ 84 Income (loss) from affiliates $ - $ (54 ) $ (17 ) $ (55 ) Segment EBIT $ (131 ) $ (159 ) $ (548 ) $ (397 ) Certain (gains) & charges 48 53 150 35 Adjusted Segment EBIT $ (83 ) $ (106 ) $ (398 ) $ (362 ) Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 49 $ 53 $ 158 $ 112 Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ 1.05 $ 0.73

Corporate

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Corporate EBIT $ (167 ) $ (104 ) $ (548 ) $ (366 ) Certain (gains) & charges 48 - 114 (18 ) Adjusted Corporate EBIT $ (119 ) $ (104 ) $ (434 ) $ (384 )

Other

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Other EBIT $ 36 $ (55 ) $ - $ (31 ) Certain (gains) & charges - 53 36 53 Adjusted Other EBIT $ 36 $ (2 ) $ 36 $ 22

Corporate and Other Summary

The increase in Corporate expenses primarily reflected investments in growth initiatives. Higher Other results primarily related to our captive insurance program and Bunge Ventures.

Non-core Segments

Sugar & Bioenergy

Quarter Ended Year Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net Sales $ 43 $ 64 $ 235 $ 259 Gross Profit $ 2 $ 3 $ 6 $ 9 Income (loss) from affiliates $ 38 $ 37 $ 157 $ 93 Segment EBIT $ 39 $ 42 $ 164 $ 105 Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 39 $ 42 $ 164 $ 105 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ -

Sugar & Bioenergy Summary

Slightly lower results in the quarter were primarily driven by lower ethanol prices which more than offset higher sugar prices.

Cash Flow

Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 3,308 $ (5,549 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (a) 87 6,824 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted $ 3,395 $ 1,275 Certain reconciling items to Adjusted funds from operations (4) $ (929 ) $ 1,082 Adjusted funds from operations (4) $ 2,466 $ 2,357

(a) On November 16, 2022, Bunge and certain of its subsidiaries amended its trade receivables securitization program from a deferred purchase price ("DPP") structure to a pledge structure. Prior to November 16, 2022, Bunge received a portion of its consideration in the form of beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables. Cash collections of the beneficial interests were classified as investing activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Subsequent to November 16, 2022, all consideration is received in cash and classified as an operating activity in the consolidated statements of cash flows, except for transition-related collections of repurchased receivables which are reported as investing activity in Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Cash provided by operations during the year was $3,308 million compared to cash used of $5,549 million in the prior year. Adjusted for the proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables, cash provided by operating activities was $3,395 million compared to $1,275 million in the prior year. The higher cash provided by operating activities, adjusted, was primarily driven by higher reported net income and net changes in working capital. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was $2,466 million compared to $2,357 million in the prior year (4).

Income Taxes

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, income tax expense was $219 million and $714 million, respectively, compared to $131 million and $388 million for the prior year periods. The increase in income tax expense for both the quarter and full year was primarily due to higher pre-tax income and earnings mix. Adjusting for notable items and mark-to-market timing differences, the full year adjusted effective income tax rate was 23% compared to 17% for the prior year.(5)

Outlook(6)

Taking into account the current margin environment and forward curves, we are forecasting full-year 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9.00 per share. This forecast excludes announced/pending acquisitions that are expected to close during the year.

In Agribusiness, full-year results are forecasted to be down from last year primarily due to lower results in Processing where margins have compressed in most regions. Results in Merchandising are forecasted to be down slightly from last year.

In Refined and Specialty Oils, full-year results are expected to be down from the record prior year reflecting a shift in the supply environment, particularly in the U.S.

In Milling, full-year results are expected to be up from last year.

In Corporate and Other, full-year results are expected to be up from last year.

In Non-Core, full-year results in the sugar and bioenergy joint venture are expected to be significantly down from last year reflecting lower Brazilian ethanol prices.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2024: an adjusted annual effective tax rate in the range of 21% to 25%; net interest expense in the range of $300 to $330 million; capital expenditures in the range of $1.2 to $1.4 billion; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $450 million.

Additional Financial Information

Certain gains and (charges), quarter-to-date

The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and Segment EBIT for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted (7) Segment EBIT Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Segments: $ (40 ) $ (19 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (54 ) $ (19 ) Agribusiness $ (28 ) $ (19 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (37 ) $ (19 ) Fixed asset impairment (28 ) - (0.19 ) - (37 ) - Impairment on sale of a business - (19 ) - (0.12 ) - (19 ) Refined and Specialty Oils $ (12 ) $ - $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (17 ) $ - Discontinued trademarks (12 ) - (0.08 ) - (17 ) - Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (49 ) $ (53 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (48 ) $ (53 ) Acquisition and integration costs (49 ) - (0.33 ) - (48 ) - Impairment of equity method and other investments - (53 ) - (0.35 ) - (53 ) Non-core Segment: $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total $ (89 ) $ (72 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (102 ) $ (72 ) See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included a $37 million fixed asset impairment charge in North America recorded in Cost of goods sold.

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 included $19 million of impairment charges related to the sale of our Russian oilseed processing business, recorded in Cost of goods sold.

Refined and Specialty Oils

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included accelerated amortization charges of $17 million, at Bunge's 80% share, in SG&A, primarily related to the discontinuance of the Loders Croklaan trademark.

Corporate and Other

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included $49 million of acquisition and integration costs (net of $3 million in tax benefits) related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra. Specifically, the Company recorded $4 million of pre-tax charges within Interest expense for financing related fees, and $48 million of pre-tax charges within SG&A for other acquisition and integration related costs.

EBIT for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 included $53 million of charges related to the impairment of minority investments in two start-up manufacturers of novel protein ingredients, Merit Functional Foods and Australian Plant Proteins, recorded in Income (loss) from affiliates.

Certain gains and (charges), year-to-date

The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and Segment EBIT for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted (7) Segment EBIT Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Segments: $ (15 ) $ (163 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (25 ) $ (175 ) Agribusiness $ (3 ) $ (108 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (8 ) $ (120 ) Ukraine-Russia War 25 (68 ) 0.17 (0.44 ) 29 (80 ) Fixed asset impairment (28 ) - (0.19 ) - (37 ) - Impairment on sale of a business - (40 ) - (0.26 ) - (40 ) Refined and Specialty Oils $ (12 ) $ (55 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (17 ) $ (55 ) Discontinued trademarks (12 ) - (0.08 ) - (17 ) - Impairment on sale of a business - (55 ) - (0.36 ) - (55 ) Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (158 ) $ (112 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (150 ) $ (35 ) Acquisition and integration costs (122 ) - (0.81 ) - (114 ) - Impairment of equity method and other investments (36 ) (53 ) (0.24 ) (0.35 ) (36 ) (53 ) Pension settlement - 21 - 0.14 - 29 Bond early redemption - (39 ) - (0.25 ) - - Impairment on sale of a business - (11 ) - (0.07 ) - (11 ) Tax on Mexico wheat milling disposition - (30 ) - (0.20 ) - - Non-core Segment: $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total $ (173 ) $ (275 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (175 ) $ (210 ) See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included mark-to-market gain of $29 million, in Cost of goods sold, related to inventory recovered from our Mykolaiv and other facilities in Ukraine. The circumstances allowing for recovery of these inventories did not exist and were unforeseeable when the inventory reserves were initially recorded in 2022 in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included a $37 million fixed asset impairment charge in North America recorded in Cost of goods sold.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $80 million of charges resulting from the Ukraine-Russia war, recorded in Cost of goods sold, primarily related to losses associated with inventories physically located in occupied territories in Ukraine or in difficult to access locations with high costs of recovery.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2022 also included $40 million of impairment charges on the classification of our Russian oilseed processing business as held-for-sale, recorded in Cost of goods sold. The $40 million charge included $19 million of incremental impairment charges as a result of an agreed upon indexation of the sales price during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Refined and Specialty Oils

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included accelerated amortization charges of $17 million, at Bunge's 80% share, in SG&A, primarily related to the discontinuance of the Loders Croklaan trademark.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $55 million of impairment charges and employee severance expenses on the classification of our Russian oilseed processing business as held-for-sale, recorded in Cost of goods sold.

Corporate and Other

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 included $122 million of acquisition and integration costs (net of $8 million in tax benefits) related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra. Specifically, the Company recorded $16 million of pre-tax charges within Interest expense for financing related fees, and $114 million of pre-tax charges within SG&A for other acquisition and integration related costs.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included a $20 million impairment charge, in Other Income (expense) - net, related to the full impairment of a long-term investment held in Other non-current assets.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2023 included a $16 million impairment charge, in Income (loss) from affiliates, related to a minority investment in Australian Plant Proteins, a start-up manufacturer of novel protein ingredients.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $53 million of charges related to the impairment of minority investments in two start-up manufacturers of novel protein ingredients, Merit Functional Foods and Australian Plant Proteins, recorded in Income (loss) from affiliates.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2022 included a $29 million gain, at Bunge's then-70% share, related to the settlement of one of the Company's international defined benefit pension plans, recorded in Other income (expense) - net.

EBIT for the year ended December 31, 2022 also included $11 million of impairment charges on the classification of our Russian oilseed processing business as held-for-sale, recorded in Cost of goods sold.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $39 million of expense (net of $8 million in tax benefits) related to the early redemption of the Company's 4.350% unsecured senior notes due March 15, 2024. In connection with the early redemption, the Company recorded a $47 million pre-tax charge within Interest expense, comprising a $31 million "make-whole" payment and a $16 million loss on the termination and de-designation of related interest rate hedges.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 also included $30 million tax expense on sale of the Mexico wheat milling business.

Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales 14,936 $ 16,660 $ 59,540 $ 67,232 Cost of goods sold (13,682 ) (15,842 ) (54,695 ) (63,550 ) Gross profit 1,254 818 4,845 3,682 Selling, general and administrative expenses (495 ) (390 ) (1,715 ) (1,369 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains 84 139 20 (11 ) Other income (expense) - net 94 4 129 (9 ) Income (loss) from affiliates 57 10 140 105 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (1) (43 ) (34 ) (86 ) (67 ) Total Segment EBIT 951 547 3,333 2,331 Interest income 27 21 148 71 Interest expense (142 ) (97 ) (516 ) (403 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (219 ) (131 ) (714 ) (388 ) Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (1) (1 ) (4 ) (8 ) (1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (1) $ 616 $ 336 $ 2,243 $ 1,610 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge shareholders - diluted (7) $ 4.18 $ 2.21 $ 14.87 $ 10.51 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (7) 147 152 151 153

(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

December 31, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,602 $ 1,104 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,592 2,829 Inventories (a) 7,105 8,408 Assets held for sale 1 36 Other current assets 4,050 4,381 Total current assets 16,350 16,758 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,541 3,617 Operating lease assets 926 1,024 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 887 830 Investments in affiliates 1,280 1,012 Other non-current assets 1,388 1,339 Total assets $ 25,372 $ 24,580 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt $ 797 $ 546 Current portion of long-term debt 5 846 Trade accounts payable 3,664 4,386 Current operating lease obligations 308 425 Liabilities held for sale - 18 Other current liabilities 2,913 3,379 Total current liabilities 7,687 9,600 Long-term debt 4,080 3,259 Non-current operating lease obligations 566 547 Other non-current liabilities 1,224 1,214 Total liabilities 13,557 14,620 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1 4 Total equity 11,814 9,956 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 25,372 $ 24,580

(a) Includes readily marketable inventories of $5,837 million and $6,654 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Assets held for sale includes RMI of zero and $26 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Of the total RMI, $4,242 million and $4,789 million can be attributable to merchandising activities at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) (1) $ 2,337 $ 1,678 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Impairment charges 104 162 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt (281 ) (101 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 451 408 Deferred income tax (benefit) (1 ) (119 ) Results from affiliates (157 ) (106 ) Other, net 182 156 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 256 (206 ) Inventories 1,518 (269 ) Secured advances to suppliers (121 ) (14 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (939 ) 67 Advances on sales (140 ) 175 Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (366 ) (31 ) Margin deposits 173 (242 ) Recoverable and income taxes, net 202 (94 ) Marketable securities 23 325 Beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (a) - (6,940 ) Other, net 67 (398 ) Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 3,308 (5,549 ) Investing Activities Payments made for capital expenditures (1,122 ) (555 ) Proceeds from investments 49 326 Payments for investments (69 ) (321 ) Settlement of net investment hedges (64 ) (135 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (a) 87 6,824 Proceeds from sales of business and property, plant, and equipment 170 508 Payments for investments in affiliates (136 ) (55 ) Other, net 76 (93 ) Cash (used for) provided by investing activities (1,009 ) 6,499 Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt 398 24 Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt (198 ) (732 ) Proceeds from the exercise of options for registered or common shares 9 92 Repurchases of common shares (600 ) (200 ) Dividends paid to common, preferred or registered shareholders (383 ) (349 ) Sale of noncontrolling interest - 542 Acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest and noncontrolling interest - (102 ) Settlement of cross currency swap (79 ) - Other, net (3 ) (44 ) Cash used for financing activities (856 ) (769 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale 28 66 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale 1,471 247 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale - beginning of period 1,152 905 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale - end of period $ 2,623 $ 1,152

(a) See Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results, Cash Flow Section for details regarding changes to the trade receivables securitization program.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Total Segment EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT

Bunge uses segment earnings before interest and tax ("Segment EBIT") to evaluate the operating performance of its individual segments. Segment EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests. Bunge also uses Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT and Total Segment EBIT to evaluate the operating performance of Bunge's Core reportable segments, Non-core reportable segments and Total reportable segments together with Corporate and Other. Core Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of each of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, and Milling segments. Non-core Segment EBIT is the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy segment. Total Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Core and Non-core reportable segments, together with its Corporate and Other activities.

Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, are calculated by excluding temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, from Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, and Total Segment EBIT, respectively.

Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of segment performance without regard to their financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industries. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge

Adjusted Net income (loss) excludes temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is not a measure of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Net income (loss), or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Net income (loss) is a useful measure of the Company's profitability.

We also have presented projected Adjusted Net income per share for 2024. This information is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliation to projected Net Income per share for 2024, the mostly directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure has not been provided due to the inability to quantify certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, including but not limited to potentially significant future market price movements over the remainder of the year.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income attributable to Bunge, to Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 616 $ 336 $ 2,243 $ 1,610 Interest income (27 ) (21 ) (148 ) (71 ) Interest expense 142 97 516 403 Income tax expense (benefit) 219 131 714 388 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 1 4 8 1 Total Segment EBIT $ 951 $ 547 $ 3,333 $ 2,331 Agribusiness EBIT $ 835 $ 441 $ 2,786 $ 1,715 Refined and Specialty Oils EBIT 188 227 865 $ 746 Milling EBIT 20 (4 ) 66 $ 162 Core Segment EBIT $ 1,043 $ 664 $ 3,717 $ 2,623 Corporate and Other EBIT $ (131 ) $ (159 ) $ (548 ) $ (397 ) Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT $ 39 $ 42 $ 164 $ 105 Non-core Segment EBIT $ 39 $ 42 $ 164 $ 105 Total Segment EBIT $ 951 $ 547 $ 3,333 $ 2,331 Mark-to-market timing differences (216 ) 121 (477 ) 314 Certain (gains) & charges 102 72 175 210 Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $ 837 $ 740 $ 3,031 $ 2,855

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 616 $ 336 $ 2,243 $ 1,610 Adjustment for Mark-to-market timing differences (160 ) 86 (356 ) 246 Adjusted for certain (gains) and charges: Acquisition and integration costs 49 - 122 - Impairment of equity method and other investments - 53 36 53 Ukraine-Russia war - - (25 ) 68 Fixed asset impairment 28 - 28 - Discontinued trademarks 12 - 12 - Pension settlement - - - (21 ) Bond early redemption - - - 39 Impairment on sale of a business - 19 - 106 Tax on Mexico wheat milling disposition - - - 30 Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 545 $ 494 $ 2,060 $ 2,131 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted, adjusted (a) (7) 147 152 151 153 Adjusted Net income (loss) per share - diluted (7) $ 3.70 $ 3.24 $ 13.66 $ 13.91

(a) There were less than 1 million anti-dilutive outstanding contingently issuable restricted stock units excluded from the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Adjusted Funds From Operations and Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted

Adjusted FFO is calculated by excluding from Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt, payments for beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables, working capital changes, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests, and mark-to-market timing differences after tax. Adjusted FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge management believes presentation of this measure allows investors to view its cash generating performance using the same measure that management uses in evaluating financial and business performance and trends without regard to foreign exchange gains and losses, working capital changes and mark-to-market timing differences. This non-GAAP measure is not a measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash held for sale, or any other measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP.

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted is calculated by including the Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables with Cash provided by (used for) operating activities. Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Our management believes presentation of this measure allows investors to view our cash generating performance using the same measure that management uses in evaluating financial and business performance and trends.

Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

Adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by adding or deducting from effective income tax rate the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments made to Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge used to calculate Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Bunge; see "Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge" above. These non-GAAP adjustments are presented on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted effective income tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes that presenting the Adjusted effective income tax rate allows investors to consider the effective income tax rate associated with Bunge's core operations. We have also presented projected Adjusted effective income tax rate for 2024. This information is provided without reconciliation to projected effective income tax rate for 2024, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, due to the inability to quantify the amounts necessary to calculate projected net income per share, as described above. These amounts could result in significant adjustments from projected effective income tax rate for 2024.

Notes

(1) A reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Net income (loss) is as follows:

Quarter ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 616 $ 336 $ 2,243 $ 1,610 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest 43 34 86 67 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax 1 4 8 1 Net income (loss) $ 660 $ 374 $ 2,337 $ 1,678

(2) The Processing business included in our Agribusiness segment consists of: global oilseed processing activities, which principally include the origination and crushing of oilseeds (including soybeans, canola, rapeseed and sunflower seed) into protein meals and vegetable oils; the distribution of oilseeds, oilseed products and fertilizer products through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); fertilizer production; and biodiesel production, which is partially conducted through joint ventures. The Merchandising business included in our Agribusiness segment primarily consists of: global grain origination activities, which principally include the purchasing, cleaning, drying, storing and handling of corn, wheat and barley at our network of grain elevators; global trading and distribution of grains and oils; logistical services for the distribution of these commodities to our customer markets through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); and financial services and activities for customers from whom we purchase commodities, and other third parties. (3) Mark-to-market timing difference comprises the estimated net temporary impact resulting from unrealized period-end gains/losses associated with the fair valuation of certain forward contracts, readily marketable inventories (RMI), and related futures contracts associated with our committed future operating capacity. The impact of these mark-to-market timing differences, which is expected to reverse over time due to the forward contracts, RMI, and related futures contracts being part of an economically-hedged position, is not representative of the operating performance of our business. (4) A reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) is as follows:

Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities? $ 3,308 $ (5,549 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain on net debt? 281 101 Beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables - 6,940 Working capital changes? (673 ) 687 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests? (94 ) (68 ) Mark-to-market timing difference, after tax? (356 ) 246 Adjusted FFO $ 2,466 $ 2,357

(5) A reconciliation of the U.S. GAAP effective income tax rate ("ETR") to the Adjusted effective income tax rate is as follows:

Year Ended December 31, (US$ in millions) 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP ETR - Net income 23.4 % 18.8 % Impact of noncontrolling interest 0.6 % 0.5 % U.S. GAAP ETR - Net income attributable to Bunge 24.0 % 19.3 % Impact of Mark-to-market timing differences (0.4 )% 0.7 % Impact of Certain gains and (charges) (0.9 )% (3.0 )% Adjusted effective income tax rate 22.7 % 17.0 %

(6) We have not presented a comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for any full-year 2024 outlook financial measures presented on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis because the information necessary for such presentation is unavailable at this time. The information necessary to prepare the comparable U.S. GAAP presentation could result in significant differences from the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release. Please see "Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for more information. (7) On November 1, 2023 Bunge Global SA completed the change of its jurisdiction of incorporation of its group holding company from Bermuda to Switzerland (the "Redomestication"). The Redomestication, which was approved by Bunge Limited shareholders on October 5, 2023, was effected pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Bermuda law. Each common share of Bunge Limited was cancelled in exchange for an equal number and par value of registered shares of Bunge Global SA (the "registered shares"). References to the terms "share," "common share," or "registered share" refer to Bunge Limited common shares prior to the Redomestication and Bunge Global SA registered shares after the Redomestication, unless otherwise specified.

