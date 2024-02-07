BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

February 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 February 2024 were:

210.55p Capital only

211.40p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 20,302 ordinary shares on 6th February 2024, the Company has 79,157,939 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,203,366 shares which are held in Treasury.