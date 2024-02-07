Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 13:02
2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Wins 2 Prestigious Home Warranty Awards

2-10 Wins Consecutive Product and Service Awards From Best Company (Snoball)

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has won two prestigious awards for products and services related to its home service plan offerings, continuing its powerful presence and thought leadership within the home warranty industry.

Customers Love Us

Customers Love Us
Customers love us award

2-10 was awarded the "Customers Love Us" Award for the fourth consecutive year and the "Top 3 Ranked" Badge for the third consecutive year from Best Company (Snoball).

"The satisfaction of our members is what drives our business success," said Leigh Young, 2-10's Chief Operating Officer. "This recognition by an independent third party based on customer reviews is a testament to 2-10's commitment to doing the right thing for our members every day as we pursue business growth to support the largest number of homeowners possible."

2-10's customer satisfaction ratings consistently rank among the top companies in the home warranty industry. 2-10 has put a strong focus on improving customer experiences by reducing the costs of unexpected breakdowns and connecting homeowners with vetted local contractors to address their needs.

"Providing exceptional coverage and service to our members is our top priority," said Keith Nyhouse, 2-10's Vice President of Marketing. "We take great pride that we accept almost 98 percent of our members' claims, and the awards from Best Company are reflective of our dedication to our mission of improving the quality of housing and the experience of homeownership."

For more information about 2-10's award-winning products, services and plan benefits, visit www.2-10.com.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

###

Contact Information

Kelli Goss
Director - Marketing
kgoss@2-10.com
720-747-6042

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
