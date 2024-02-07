InfinityRx Appoints Kevin Wong as Chief Technology Officer

Empowering Our Clients With Advanced Solutions

NEW HYDE PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / InfinityRx, a copay program administrator for pharmaceutical manufacturers, today announced that as it continues to energize the industry in reshaping the future of Patient Support Programs (PSP), Kevin Wong has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. In this new position, Kevin will drive the strategy of all technology initiatives, reshaping the patient experience and empowering our clients with advanced solutions.

This appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for InfinityRx and its new patent-approved technology - InfinityRx Claims Processor® (ICP). Kevin commands the lead in managing and directing the continued growth and development of ICP and the integration of all technology requirements and objectives required to advance efficiency and cost-effectiveness of PSP sponsored by our clients.

Greg Savino, CEO of InfinityRx, welcomed Kevin and shared, "At this point in time, when information, artificial intelligence, patient engagement tools, and data awareness are principal indicators for directives for improved points of care and services in healthcare, we are prepared to meet all demands and address all challenges for improving the patient's journey. Kevin can take us there."

Kevin delivers a diversified wealth of knowledge for technological infrastructure and growth. He is a fintech leader with over a decade of experience, working in small, focused environments as well as large enterprise settings such as Comcast, Investment Banking at JP Morgan, and Deutsche Bank. Most recently he has focused on digital assets and financial services industries for innovative startups. "When I met Greg Savino and he shared his vision, I immediately recognized the symbiotic relationship between fintech and healthtech in its service offerings. With my experience in growing and scaling organizations through the use of technology, InfinityRx will be at the forefront of innovation for pharma, providers, and patients in the copay assistance space."

InfinityRx is an affordability program administrator for copay assistance programs. Using shared resources and insights, InfinityRx builds strategic partnerships with pharma and biotech companies to deliver progressive, efficient, and cost-effective Patient Support Programs (PSP). As champions for health equity, InfinityRx helps patients achieve their therapeutic goals through access and affordability, while simultaneously cultivating growth and profitability for their clients. InfinityRx is reshaping the future of patient support programs. Visit us at www.infinityrx.com.

