In a strategic move to expand its global footprint, award-winning integrated marketing agency, 9Rooftops, is thrilled to announce its official entry into the United Kingdom. The expansion is set to strengthen the agency's presence in the vibrant UK market.

"Venturing into the UK market marks a significant milestone for 9Rooftops," said Kevin Meany, CEO of 9Rooftops, "This expansion seamlessly aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions tailored for the ever-evolving dynamics of today's marketing landscape. Our clients can expect the same dedication, heart, and hustle that have set us apart, now on an even more global scale."

Under the seasoned leadership of Tracy Ball, the UK team is poised to play a pivotal role in crafting groundbreaking campaigns spanning the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Tracy, serving as Managing Director, expressed her excitement about bringing 9Rooftops to the UK. "Having served global and international clients throughout my career, I saw an opportunity to deliver a simpler agency model that prioritizes strategic and creative excellence. With 9Rooftops, that's precisely what our clients will experience."

About 9Rooftops

9Rooftops is an award-winning integrated marketing agency that fuels ambitious brands with data-driven, breakthrough creative to stay ahead in today's profoundly changing marketplace. With offices in the US and the UK, 9Rooftops is part of Eastport Holdings, an agency network that is a strategic partner to some of the world's largest brands, including 35 Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit 9Rooftops.com, or follow 9Rooftops on LinkedIn, Instagram @9Rooftops, Facebook or X @9Rooftops.

