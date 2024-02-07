BingX Partners with UFC Fighters Junyong Park and Da Woon Jung

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting expansion into combat sports, the global leading cryptocurrency exchange BingX has announced a partnership with renowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters Junyong Park and Da Woon Jung. This collaboration follows BingX's recent partnership with Chelsea Football Club, marking another strategic move in the company's diverse sponsorships. The partnership, inspired by BingX's "Empowering Traders" and the fighters' shared philosophy of "Make Your Own History," seeks to bridge the dynamic worlds of cryptocurrency and the mixed martial arts world.

The UFC, a leading mixed martial arts (MMA), enjoys global recognition and is considered the pinnacle of the sport. Junyong Park, a South Korean mixed martial artist, is celebrated for his historic performance in the UFC Middleweight division, where he set the record for most head strikes in a single fight. Da Woon Jung, also from South Korea, is the former HEAT Light Heavyweight Champion. Both fighters are admired for their relentless determination and prowess in the Octagon.

"Make Your Own History" resonates with BingX's commitment to user empowerment, where every crypto trader is an architect of their financial destiny. This spirit finds a parallel in the journeys of Junyong Park and Da Woon Jung, fighters who carve their own path at the UFC. This partnership is more than a mere sponsorship; it's a narrative of resilience, ambition, and the pursuit of greatness. Both BingX and these two UFC fighters embody the ethos of making history by charting their own course. Each punch thrown, each trade executed becomes a step towards crafting a personal legacy and making history in their respective arenas.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:"Success in both crypto world and UFC requires strategy, resilience, and the courage to shape your narrative. It took Junyong Park and Da Woon Jung years to stand in the Octagon, which is not their endpoint but another start. Each fight becomes a metaphor for the challenges faced by crypto traders in the unpredictable crypto market. This partnership signifies more than brand representation; it's a celebration of shared values and a testament to the belief that everyone has the power to make their own history."

Junyong Park commented on the partnership, highlighting the connection between the discipline of a UFC fighter and the innovative nature of the crypto industry. He emphasized the synergy of his ambitions in technology, finance, and sports, aiming to expand his brand globally. Da Woon Jung reflected on the alignment of BingX's innovative and tenacious spirit with his approach to the UFC Octagon, noting the partnership's role in diversifying his brand and connecting with a broader audience.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335133/1920___1080.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/4532366/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-partners-with-ufc-fighters-junyong-park-and-da-woon-jung-302055727.html