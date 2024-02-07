Emerson Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable March 11, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2024 .
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
Change
Underlying Orders2
4 %
Net Sales
$3,373
$4,117
22 %
Underlying Sales3
10 %
Pretax Earnings
$422
$139
Margin
12.5 %
3.4 %
(910) bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
$765
$1,014
Margin
22.7 %
24.6 %
190 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$0.56
$0.25
(55) %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
$0.78
$1.22
56 %
Operating Cash Flow
$302
$444
47 %
Free Cash Flow
$243
$367
51 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson's first quarter results exceeded expectations in key financial metrics including underlying sales, operating leverage and adjusted earnings per share," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Our strong start to the year, continued focus on execution, and resilient process and hybrid demand provide the confidence to update our 2024 outlook."
Karsanbhai continued, "NI, now referred to as Test & Measurement, started the year strong delivering robust sales and margins. We have increased and accelerated our synergy plan in Test & Measurement and remain focused on creating value."
2024 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.
2024 Q2
2024
Net Sales Growth
12.5% - 14.5%
14.5% - 17.0%
Underlying Sales Growth
3.5% - 5.5%
4.5% - 6.5%
Earnings Per Share
$0.68 - $0.72
$2.80 - $2.95
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.35
~$1.42
Restructuring and Related Costs
~$0.09
~$0.34
Loss on Copeland Equity Method Investment
~$0.06
~$0.20
Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up
---
$0.38
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
~$0.04
~$0.26
Discrete Tax Benefits
---
($0.10)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.22 - $1.26
$5.30 - $5.45
Operating Cash Flow
$3.0B - $3.1B
Free Cash Flow
$2.6B - $2.7B
1
Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
2
Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.
3
Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
4
Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
5
Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
(tables attached)
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Net sales
$ 3,373
$ 4,117
Cost and expenses
Cost of sales
1,753
2,201
SG&A expenses
1,030
1,277
Other deductions, net
120
487
Interest expense, net
48
44
Interest income from related party1
-
(31)
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
422
139
Income taxes
98
7
Earnings from continuing operations
324
132
Discontinued operations, net of tax
2,002
-
Net earnings
2,326
132
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(5)
(10)
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 2,331
$ 142
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 329
$ 142
Discontinued operations
2,002
-
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 2,331
$ 142
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
586.7
573.3
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 0.56
$ 0.25
Discontinued operations
3.41
-
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3.97
$ 0.25
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$ 118
$ 274
Restructuring costs
10
83
Other
(8)
130
Total
$ 120
$ 487
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Sept 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 8,051
$ 2,076
Receivables, net
2,518
2,759
Inventories
2,006
2,432
Other current assets
1,244
1,399
Total current assets
13,819
8,666
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,363
2,701
Goodwill
14,480
17,983
Other intangible assets
6,263
11,270
Copeland note receivable and equity investment
3,255
3,253
Other
2,566
2,640
Total assets
$ 42,746
$ 46,513
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 547
$ 3,227
Accounts payable
1,275
1,234
Accrued expenses
3,210
3,304
Total current liabilities
5,032
7,765
Long-term debt
7,610
7,632
Other liabilities
3,506
4,561
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
20,689
20,674
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,909
5,881
Total equity
26,598
26,555
Total liabilities and equity
$ 42,746
$ 46,513
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 2,326
$ 132
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
(2,002)
-
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
260
422
Stock compensation
102
74
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
231
Changes in operating working capital
(289)
(247)
Other, net
(95)
(168)
Cash from continuing operations
302
444
Cash from discontinued operations
116
(29)
Cash provided by operating activities
418
415
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(59)
(77)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
-
(8,339)
Proceeds from subordinated interest
15
-
Other, net
(23)
(37)
Cash from continuing operations
(67)
(8,453)
Cash from discontinued operations
2,953
1
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,886
(8,452)
Financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
(539)
2,647
Payments of long-term debt
(9)
-
Dividends paid
(306)
(300)
Purchases of common stock
(2,000)
(175)
AspenTech purchases of common stock
-
(72)
Other, net
(41)
(45)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,895)
2,055
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
58
7
Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
467
(5,975)
Beginning cash and equivalents
1,804
8,051
Ending cash and equivalents
$ 2,271
$ 2,076
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 862
$ 940
9 %
9 %
Measurement & Analytical
749
947
26 %
28 %
Discrete Automation
618
613
(1) %
(2) %
Safety & Productivity
310
322
4 %
3 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,539
$ 2,822
11 %
11 %
Control Systems & Software
606
675
11 %
11 %
Test & Measurement
-
382
- %
- %
AspenTech
243
257
6 %
6 %
Software and Control
$ 849
$ 1,314
55 %
9 %
Eliminations
(15)
(19)
Total
$ 3,373
$ 4,117
22 %
10 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended
Americas
8 %
Europe
10 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
15 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
As Reported
Adjusted EBITA
As Reported
Adjusted EBITA
Earnings
Final Control
$ 158
$ 184
$ 194
$ 223
Margins
18.4 %
21.4 %
20.6 %
23.6 %
Measurement & Analytical
175
181
235
258
Margins
23.4 %
24.1 %
24.9 %
27.3 %
Discrete Automation
121
129
97
116
Margins
19.6 %
21.0 %
15.8 %
18.9 %
Safety & Productivity
63
69
68
74
Margins
20.4 %
22.4 %
21.1 %
23.1 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 517
$ 563
$ 594
$ 671
Margins
20.4 %
22.2 %
21.0 %
23.8 %
Control Systems & Software
107
114
149
155
Margins
17.6 %
18.7 %
22.1 %
23.1 %
Test & Measurement
-
-
(78)
101
Margins
- %
- %
(20.4) %
26.5 %
AspenTech
(33)
88
(35)
87
Margins
(13.6) %
36.6 %
(13.7) %
33.6 %
Software and Control
$ 74
$ 202
$ 36
$ 343
Margins
8.7 %
23.8 %
2.8 %
26.1 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(102)
(102)
(74)
(44)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
45
45
31
31
Corporate and other
(64)
(44)
(399)
(38)
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
-
(36)
-
Interest expense, net
(48)
-
(44)
-
Interest income from related party1
-
-
31
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 422
$ 664
$ 139
$ 963
Margins
12.5 %
19.7 %
3.4 %
23.4 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 765
$ 1,014
Margins
22.7 %
24.6 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$ 22
$ 4
$ 22
$ 7
Measurement & Analytical
5
1
20
3
Discrete Automation
7
1
9
10
Safety & Productivity
6
-
6
-
Intelligent Devices
$ 40
$ 6
$ 57
$ 20
Control Systems & Software
6
1
5
1
Test & Measurement
-
-
139
40
AspenTech
121
-
122
-
Software and Control
$ 127
$ 1
$ 266
$ 41
Corporate
-
8
-
26
3
Total
$ 167
$ 15
$ 323
$ 87
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $5 and $4 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
3 Corporate restructuring of $26 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is comprised entirely of integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
Depreciation and Amortization
2022
2023
Final Control
$ 45
$ 40
Measurement & Analytical
30
40
Discrete Automation
21
22
Safety & Productivity
14
14
Intelligent Devices
110
116
Control Systems & Software
21
21
Test & Measurement
-
151
AspenTech
123
123
Software and Control
144
295
Corporate
6
11
Total
$ 260
$ 422
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (102)
$ (74)
Integration-related stock compensation expense
-
30
1
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (102)
$ (44)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (64)
$ (399)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
8
-
Acquisition / divestiture costs
-
130
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
231
Russia business exit
47
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(35)
-
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
$ (44)
$ (38)
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $26 reported as restructuring costs.
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
Pretax earnings
$ 422
$ 139
Percent of sales
12.5 %
3.4 %
Interest expense, net
48
44
Interest income from related party1
-
(31)
Amortization of intangibles
167
323
Restructuring and related costs
15
87
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
-
134
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
231
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
36
Russia business exit
47
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(35)
-
Adjusted EBITA
$ 664
$ 963
Percent of sales
19.7 %
23.4 %
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2022
2023
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 0.56
$ 0.25
Amortization of intangibles
0.15
0.36
Restructuring and related costs
0.02
0.12
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
-
0.17
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
-
0.38
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
0.04
Discrete taxes
-
(0.10)
Russia business exit
0.08
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(0.03)
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 0.78
$ 1.22
Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share
(0.07)
Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution
$ 1.15
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings
Non-Controlling
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 139
$ 7
$ 132
$ (10)
$ 142
$ 0.25
Amortization of intangibles
323
1
74
249
41
208
0.36
Restructuring and related costs
87
2
18
69
-
69
0.12
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
134
38
96
-
96
0.17
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
231
14
217
-
217
0.38
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
36
9
27
-
27
0.04
Discrete taxes
-
57
(57)
-
(57)
(0.10)
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 950
$ 217
$ 733
$ 31
$ 702
$ 1.22
Interest expense, net
44
Interest income from related party4
(31)
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 963
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales.
3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 7
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.
Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings
Non-Controlling
Interests4
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$ (37)
1
$ (15)
$ (22)
Other
(2)
-
(2)
Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)
(39)
(15)
(24)
(10)
(14)
$ (0.02)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
27
95
41
54
0.09
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$ 83
$ 12
$ 71
$ 31
$ 40
$ 0.07
Interest income
(12)
3
Stock compensation
16
3
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 87
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$ (39)
Interest income
(12)
3
Stock compensation
16
3
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$ (35)
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 87
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.
2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 8
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.
2024 Q1 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
(Acquisitions)
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
9 %
(1) %
- %
1 %
9 %
Measurement & Analytical
26 %
- %
- %
2 %
28 %
Discrete Automation
(1) %
(1) %
- %
- %
(2) %
Safety & Productivity
4 %
(1) %
- %
- %
3 %
Intelligent Devices
11 %
(1) %
- %
1 %
11 %
Control Systems & Software
11 %
(1) %
- %
1 %
11 %
Test & Measurement
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
AspenTech
6 %
- %
- %
- %
6 %
Software and Control
55 %
(1) %
(46) %
1 %
9 %
Emerson
22 %
(1) %
(12) %
1 %
10 %
Underlying Growth Guidance
2024 Q2
2024
Guidance
Reported (GAAP)
12.5% - 14.5%
14.5% - 17%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~- pts
~- pts
(Acquisitions)
~(9) pts
(10.0) - (10.5) pts
Divestitures
~- pts
~- pts
Underlying (non-GAAP)
3.5% - 5.5%
4.5% - 6.5%
2023 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
of
Intangibles
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 158
18.4 %
$ 22
$ 4
$ 184
21.4 %
Measurement & Analytical
175
23.4 %
5
1
181
24.1 %
Discrete Automation
121
19.6 %
7
1
129
21.0 %
Safety & Productivity
63
20.4 %
6
-
69
22.4 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 517
20.4 %
$ 40
$ 6
$ 563
22.2 %
Control Systems & Software
107
17.6 %
6
1
114
18.7 %
Test & Measurement
-
- %
-
-
-
- %
AspenTech
(33)
(13.6) %
121
-
88
36.6 %
Software and Control
$ 74
8.7 %
$ 127
$ 1
$ 202
23.8 %
2024 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 194
20.6 %
$ 22
$ 7
$ 223
23.6 %
Measurement & Analytical
235
24.9 %
20
3
258
27.3 %
Discrete Automation
97
15.8 %
9
10
116
18.9 %
Safety & Productivity
68
21.1 %
6
-
74
23.1 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 594
21.0 %
$ 57
$ 20
$ 671
23.8 %
Control Systems & Software
149
22.1 %
5
1
155
23.1 %
Test & Measurement
(78)
(20.4) %
139
40
101
26.5 %
AspenTech
(35)
(13.7) %
122
-
87
33.6 %
Software and Control
$ 36
2.8 %
$ 266
$ 41
$ 343
26.1 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 422
$ 139
Margin
12.5 %
3.4 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
169
491
Amortization of intangibles
167
323
Restructuring and related costs
7
61
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 765
$ 1,014
Margin
22.7 %
24.6 %
Free Cash Flow
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
2024E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 302
$ 444
$3.0 - $3.1
Capital expenditures
(59)
(77)
~(0.4)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 243
$ 367
$2.6 - $2.7
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
