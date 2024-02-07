

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $463 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.04 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $463 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



