WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $147.7 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $89.0 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $515.2 million from $412.0 million last year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $147.7 Mln. vs. $89.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $515.2 Mln vs. $412.0 Mln last year.
