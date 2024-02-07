WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $109.88 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $70.79 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $676.22 million from $667.54 million last year.
The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $109.88 Mln. vs. $70.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $676.22 Mln vs. $667.54 Mln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX