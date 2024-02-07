Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 13:36
Vantage unveils latest global brand video "Reborn a trader", solidifying what the brand stands for after its website transformation

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), presents its latest brand video "Reborn a Trader" - solidifying its approach to journeying with traders and reiterating what it means to 'Trade smarter @vantage'.



Released at a time when investors and traders are seeking a broker that connects with them, Vantage dives into the emotional rollercoaster traders experience, while exuding excellence, trust, and transparency. The brand video was crafted with the similar motivation as the recent overhaul of Vantage's website - to provide all the necessities for every trader, while elevating the overall experience.

"When we redesigned the website, our aim was to seamlessly integrate technology, global accessibility and aesthetics without compromising on functionality. At its core, Vantage is not just about providing for experienced traders; it is about nurturing aspiring ones too," said Geraldine Goh, Chief Marketing Officer, Vantage.

"Reborn a trader tells a story of the emotional and psychological turmoil a trader goes through, and how Vantage understands what is needed to help traders find their footing amidst the chaos. It brings traders through a journey of learning, growth, and financial empowerment, underpinned by three core principles - React, Rethink, and Reborn," adds Geraldine.

"Being a great trader may not come naturally to all, but one can trade smarter when equipped with the right mindset, tools, and knowledge. With 'Reborn a Trader', our goal is to redefine the way traders perceive and approach the financial markets. By highlighting these three core principles, we believe we can make a positive impact on their trading journey," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, Vantage.

Watch the video here.

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contract for Differences (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/


Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHw3JybBYRs
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-unveils-latest-global-brand-video-reborn-a-trader-solidifying-what-the-brand-stands-for-after-its-website-transformation-302055979.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
