Vantage UK releases latest global brand video "Reborn a trader"

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), presents its latest brand video " Reborn a Trader "- solidifying its approach to journeying with traders and reiterating what it means to 'trade smarter @vantage'.

Reborn a trader tells a story of the emotional and psychological challenges a trader goes through, and how Vantage understands what is needed to help traders find their footing amidst the chaos. It brings traders through a journey of learning, growth, and financial freedom, underpinned by three core principles - React, Rethink, and Reborn.

React speaks to a greater precision in response, Rethink explores the mental nuances of trading, and Reborn puts the spotlight on the exploration and adoption of new and innovative trading strategies.

This video underscores Vantage's belief that being a great trader may not come naturally to all, but one can trade smarter when equipped with the right mindset, tools, and knowledge. It reiterates Vantage's steadfast commitment to empower traders to navigate the markets with confidence, no matter where they are on their trading journey.

"'Reborn a Trader' is redefining the way traders perceive and approach the financial markets. It is our belief that by addressing trading psychology, providing greater insights to enhance traders' reaction times, and enabling them to embrace new strategies, we are able to empower traders and enhance their trading experience," said David Shayer, CEO, Vantage UK.

View the new video here .

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.93% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Trading derivatives is risky. It isn't suitable for everyone and, in the case of Professional clients, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. You don't own or have rights in the underlying assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information in this website is general in nature and doesn't take into account your or your client's personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. Please read our legal documents and ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Any views, opinions, technical market information or commentary published on the website are necessarily of a general educational nature only and do not constitute, and should not be considered as, investment advice as they do not take into account any individual client's investment objectives, financial resources or attitude to risk.

Regional Restrictions:

We do not offer our services to residents of certain jurisdictions such as Canada, China, Romania, Singapore, the United States and to jurisdictions on the FATF and EU/UN sanctions lists. For more information please refer to our FAQ page .

The information on this site and the products and services offered are not intended for distribution to any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

Vantage Global Prime LLP trading under Vantage, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. FRN: 590299 and its principal place of business is at 7 Bell Yard, London WC2A 2JR, UK'

