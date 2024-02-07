Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Angold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AAU) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: 13L0) ("Angold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of the technical team in charge of advancing the exploration and development of the district-scale, 250,000 acres of drill-ready uranium projects.* Collectively, this group of uranium exploration leaders bring decades of proven discovery experience in the Athabasca Basin.

Technical Advisory Team:

Garrett Ainsworth: Mr. Ainsworth is a geologist and mining executive who played an instrumental role in the discovery of almost all of the uranium currently known in the prolific Patterson Corridor on the southwest margin of the Athabasca Basin in deposits that include Triple-R (TSX: FCU) and Arrow (TSX: NXE). For his work in the region, he has shared the 2013 AMEBC Colin Spence Award, the 2016 Mines and Money Exploration Award, and the 2018 PDAC Bill Dennis "Prospector of the Year" Award. He is currently President, CEO and Director of District Metals Corp.

Dale Verran: Mr. Verran is a geologist and mining executive with over 20 years of exploration experience. As former Vice President, Exploration for Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML), he was involved in the discovery of over 70 million pounds of U3O8 in deposits that include Gryphon and Phoenix. Mr. Verran has a track-record of successful project generation, discovery and project advancement in both Africa and Canada. He is currently CEO at Fortune Bay Corp which will operate upcoming exploration programs at the Strike and Murmac properties.

Gareth Garlick: Mr. Garlick is a geologist with over 20 years of experience in mining and mineral exploration. Mr. Garlick is former Senior Geologist and Consulting Projects Manager at Mineral Services Canada Inc., where he contributed as a consultant to exploration, delineation and development work on the J-Zone and Triple R deposits. He has experience in all aspects of the mining cycle ranging from grassroots exploration to resource estimation and resource reconciliation on producing mines. Mr. Garlick is currently Technical Director at Fortune Bay Corp which will operate upcoming exploration programs at the Strike and Murmac properties.

Sean Hillacre: Mr. Hillacre has a decade of experience as an economic geologist and a full understanding of project development particularly in the Athabasca Basin. He spent 5 years as part of the technical team at NexGen Energy where he published the first comprehensive academic study on the Arrow Uranium Deposit after extensive years-long research efforts. Mr. Hillacre brings a unique and balanced background integrating academic geoscience with industry experience. He is currently President & VP Exploration at Standard Uranium which will operate upcoming exploration programs at the Sun Dog Property.

Galen McNamara: Mr. McNamara is a mining executive and geologist with over 15 years of discovery and capital markets experience. As former Senior Project Manager at NexGen Energy he led drilling and exploration activities at the Arrow Deposit where he was instrumental in growing it from an interesting prospect to the world's largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposit. For his work at Arrow, he shared the 2018 Bill Dennis "Prospector of the Year" Award.

Galen McNamara, Interim CEO, stated: "We are very much looking forward to exploring our newly consolidated projects. I think our collective expertise will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of the under-recognized northern rim of the Athabasca Basin. To say that these properties are under-explored for basement-hosted high-grade deposits would be an understatement. Our collaborative targeting work is showing at least 50 highly compelling shallow targets on our projects that are largely permitted and drill ready. To start, a preliminary strike length of approximately 30 km has been identified that is host to multiple EM conductors that are plainly uranium fertile. Clearly, we are only just getting started here."

*Acreage remains subject to completion of the previously announced acquisition of 1443904 B.C. Ltd. For further information, readers are encouraged to review the news release issued by the Company on December 22, 2023.

About Angold Resources Ltd.

Angold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems worldwide. The Company's assets include projects in Chile and uranium projects Canada. The Dorado Project in Chile features a major porphyry-gold system where drill results include 302 m at 0.71 g/t Au. The Cordillera Project in Chile is strategically located between two multi-million-ounce gold deposits and features multiple gold exploration targets. The uranium projects in Canada are prospective for high-grade uranium mineralization.

Further information on Angold can be found on the Company's website at www.angoldresources.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by contacting the Company by email at info@angoldresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

