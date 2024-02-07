Cash and Digital Asset Holdings of $37.4 Million as of December 31, 2023

Continued Momentum with Account Sign-Ups and Activity Post-Bitcoin ETF Launch

WonderFi Continues to Generate Positive EBITDA and Operating Earnings on a Consolidated Basis

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced certain operational updates and unaudited financial information. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Preliminary January Financial Metrics:

January 2024 consolidated revenue of $4.8M (an increase of 751% year-over-year).

WonderFi's Cash and Digital Asset Holdings were $37.4 Million as of December 31, 2023 (compared to $33.4M on September 30, 2023).

WonderFi achieved positive EBITDA, and cash-flow positive operations on a consolidated basis during the month.

WonderFi's crypto trading platforms facilitated over $350 Million in combined trading volumes during the month, compared to $56 Million in January 2023 (representing a 524% increase year-over-year).

WonderFi continues to experience client inflows, with combined client assets under custody for Bitbuy and Coinsquare of approximately $1 Billion as of January 31, 2024.

Operational Updates:

SmartPay, WonderFi's crypto payments processing platform, achieved a major milestone. SmartPay has passed $1 Billion in total volumes processed since 2020, with over half of those volumes occurring in the last 12 months.

Bitbuy Private Wealth experienced a record January surpassing $100 Million in volumes traded (an increase of 323% year-over-year), with an average trade size of $277K.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare crypto trading platforms continue to experience increased user activity and account sign-ups, with a year-over-year increase of 82% in active users in January.

"The Board is pleased with the Company's operational performance and continued progress towards surpassing its growth targets for 2024. We are impressed with the management team's ability to achieve positive EBITDA during the last quarter, ahead of schedule," shared Michael Wekerle, Board Co-Chair. "Under Mr. Skurka's leadership, we believe there is a continued opportunity to create meaningful shareholder value," added Mr. Wekerle.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns and operates leading digital asset businesses in Canada. WonderFi is the holding company for Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms and SmartPay, a crypto payments processing platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

Additional Information

