Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Shellron Capital Ltd. (TSXV: SHLL.P) ("Shellron" or the "Company"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), provides the following corporate update.

The lawsuit commenced by Shellron against Launchtrip Technologies Corp. ("Launchtrip"), and one of its officers, was dismissed by consent and without costs to any party. Pursuant to the lawsuit Shellron was seeking repayment of a $250,000 secured loan it made to Launchtrip in connection with a terminated qualifying transaction. Shellron continues to hold security over Launchtrip's IP, however it views the probability of recovering any funds from Launchtrip as very low.

Shellron also reports that it has granted 250,000 stock options to an officer and director. The stock options entitle the holder to acquire up to 250,000 common shares of Shellron at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

