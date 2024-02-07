The "Legal Services in Europe Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies in this industry provide legal advice and representation before courts and other judicial bodies, in relation to civil and criminal matters and labour disputes. They are also involved in drawing up legal documents such as deeds, wills and trusts, as well as commercial and intellectual property documents including articles of incorporation, copyright and patents. Law court activities are not included in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- CMS Legal Services EEIG
- Fidal SELAS
- Loyens Loeff NV
- Cuatrecasas Goncalves Pereira SLP
- Uria Menendez Abogados SLP
- Bonelli Erede Lombardi Pappalardo Studio Legale
- J&A Garrigues SLP
- Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwalten mbB
- Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB
- Linklaters LLP
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdr2pg
