This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Companies in this industry provide legal advice and representation before courts and other judicial bodies, in relation to civil and criminal matters and labour disputes. They are also involved in drawing up legal documents such as deeds, wills and trusts, as well as commercial and intellectual property documents including articles of incorporation, copyright and patents. Law court activities are not included in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

CMS Legal Services EEIG

Fidal SELAS

Loyens Loeff NV

Cuatrecasas Goncalves Pereira SLP

Uria Menendez Abogados SLP

Bonelli Erede Lombardi Pappalardo Studio Legale

J&A Garrigues SLP

Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwalten mbB

Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB

Linklaters LLP

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON GLOSSARY

