Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced it has secured a spot on G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Software by Function (Project Management Products), marking its fifth consecutive win in the category. Kantata's continued success in a project management category populated largely by horizontal work management applications highlights the impact of its vertical SaaS solutions in addressing the unique project management needs of professional services businesses. G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers annually, marking it as the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, where real users provide authentic and timely reviews for products like the Kantata Professional Services Cloud.

For professional services organizations, projects are the vehicle of success. With a comprehensive Professional Services Cloud that addresses all aspects of the PS value chain and not just project delivery in isolation, Kantata ensures its customers can consistently deliver services that drive both client success and optimal financial outcomes. According to the findings of a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence report commissioned by Kantata, consistency can be a challenge. One-fifth of professional services leaders report that less than half of their projects meet budget, quality, and timeline goals, while only 47% of them say more than 70% of their projects meet budget, quality, and timeline goals.

"Kantata is immensely proud to be recognized as a top-tier project management solution by G2 for the fifth consecutive year," said Ken Ringdahl, Kantata's Chief Technology Officer. "This consistent recognition reaffirms the excellence of Kantata's Professional Services Cloud. We are committed to ensuring that PS organizations benefit from software specifically designed to support them and the way they manage projects from estimation and staffing through to billing and revenue recognition."

On a webinar hosted by S&P Global, Ringdahl shared his reaction to new research that showed that generic project management solutions don't meet many of the core project and portfolio management needs of PS organizations. In the session, it was shown that the top three challenges PS organizations using collaborative work management (CWM) tools to manage professional services projects said they faced were difficulty integrating financial information into how projects are managed (59%), conducting detailed resource management and capacity planning (58%), and a lack of features specific to how professional services teams work (56%). Of the four solutions in G2's top 50 project management products that are specifically tailored to the project needs of professional services organizations, Kantata ranked the highest, the only product purpose-built for PS in the top 25 project management solutions.

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

