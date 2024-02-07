Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 14:14
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Diamond Awards for Client & Talent Satisfaction

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Sparks Group, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client 10 year and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients for at least ten (10), and candidates for at least five (5), consecutive years. Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Sparks Group 2024 Best of Staffing

Sparks Group 2024 Best of Staffing

  • Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 74% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52%.
  • Sparks Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 69% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 36% in 2023.
  • Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 80.9% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%.
  • Sparks Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 74.1% from their candidates, more than two times the industry's average of 30% in 2023.

"I think the hallmark of Sparks Group is about caring," said Owner/CEO Steve Sparks. "The entire staff cares passionately about making the lives of our candidates and clients better. Our passion is to help those looking for employment find a great opportunity, while advancing our client's mission by finding the absolute best talent available. It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

About Sparks Group

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Sparks Group is an award-winning provider of staffing and recruiting services to businesses throughout DC, MD, VA, NC, FL, TX, and beyond. For over a half-century, Sparks Group has expertly sourced exceptional talent to help clients build world-class teams and candidates advance their careers.

About Best of Staffing®
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com - an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Contact Information

Charlie Sparks
Digital Marketing Specialist
marketingops@sparksgroupinc.com
301-279-2300

SOURCE: Sparks Group, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.