Wrapmate Accelerates Growth With $16 Million Investment by JettyCove

Strategic investment positions Wrapmate to continue to revolutionize the vehicle wraps and graphics industry.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Wrapmate is proud to announce a successful capital investment by JettyCove, a private equity firm focused on software and tech-enabled companies.





Wrapmate Logo

The $16 million investment will accelerate Wrapmate's suite of product offerings by introducing progressive customer experiences, growing its national network of 2,000+ vehicle wrap installers, and expanding its portfolio companies through additional successful acquisitions, most recently, Wrapify.

"This investment marks a significant chapter in Wrapmate's story and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Chris Loar, CEO and Founder of Wrapmate. "The support of JettyCove will allow us to amplify our presence in the vehicle graphics industry and continue building innovative solutions for our customers and network partners."

JettyCove invests in niche capital-efficient technology companies. Beyond investing, they serve as value-added operational partners. This growth investment will allow Wrapmate to extend its lead as the go-to provider for individual, business, and commercial-grade vehicle wraps.

"Wrapmate has not only built the defining solution for the vehicle wrap market, but they have done so in a way that will allow them to rapidly scale profitably. Our investment will materially accelerate growth and help Wrapmate make a lasting impact in the market," said Jamie Nissen, Managing Partner at JettyCove.

Additionally, Wrapmate and JettyCove welcome Dan Graham, founder and former CEO of BuildASign, to the board of directors. Dan will lend his respected industry depth and strategic vision to an all-star board.

For more information on Wrapmate, visit: https://wrapmate.com.

To learn more about JettyCove, visit: https://jettycove.com.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is a technology-driven managed marketplace that is reimagining the buy-and-sell experience in the vehicle graphics industry. With innovative customer interaction and a network of 2,000+ local installation service providers, Wrapmate efficiently serves business owners, fleet managers, franchises, and consumers coast-to-coast. Learn more about Wrapmate's vehicle wraps solutions at https://wrapmate.com.

About JettyCove

JettyCove invests in software, data, and tech-enabled service companies with a specialization in niche verticals. They work with companies that have accomplished a lot to date with limited capital resources but are now ready to take that next big step in their growth cycle. JettyCove's model allows them to customize the capital and operational expertise for each investment to meet the business's fundamental needs.

Contact Information

Javier Lozano, Jr.

CMO

javier.lozano.jr@wrapmate.com

303-529-9626

SOURCE: Wrapmate

