Mary Clark Joins Numeracle as Chief Operating Officer

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Numeracle, Inc. ("Numeracle" or "Company"), the pioneer of Verified Identity and Entity Identity Management for Communications, today announces that Mary Clark has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. She will lead sales, marketing, and product management for the Company.

Numeracle Welcomes Mary Clark

Numeracle, Inc.

"Having spent my career in growth tech companies, as well as having been in mobile for so long, I am thrilled to join Numeracle. Numeracle sits at the intersection of identity, brand, and telecoms, which is very exciting and prescient," Mary said. "Supporting Rebekah in taking the company to the next stage of its growth was an important component in making this move. She is an incredible example of a female founder and leader. She has placed her trust in me to help her grow the company and support her vision."

"Since the beginning of our journey in 2018, Numeracle has experienced technology advancements, market expansions, and employee growth," Rebekah Johnson, founder and CEO, Numeracle, said. "Mary Clark's addition to the team will allow me to focus on identity adoption across multiple communication channels to combat identity fraud and business impersonation scams while Mary drives internal efficiencies with a focus on meeting customer needs."

With more than 30 years' experience in mobile, telecoms and technology companies, Mary has an extensive background in bringing SaaS and PaaS solutions to market, establishing new markets and segments, building brands, M&A, and designing and executing on growth strategies. Prior to Numeracle, Mary was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Brivo, a leading cloud-based access control company. Previously, Mary was Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Synchronoss, a mobile-cloud service provider, and Chief Marketing Officer at Syniverse, a leader in telecommunications and enterprise solutions. She is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, having been the moderator of the GSMA Diversity4Tech Summit (previously Women4Tech) since 2016. Mary is an advisor to Lynk Global, a LEO satellite-to-phone provider in Falls Church, Va, a board member of Communication Technology Services, an in-building and campus connectivity solution provider in Boston, Ma. and an advisor to Astra Capital Management, a private equity investment firm that specializes in growth buyouts in communications and technology services industries in Washington, DC. She is an Executive in Residence with Progress Partners, a technology investment bank in Boston, Ma, a graduate of the University of Delaware and resides in Maryland.

For more information on Numeracle's mission to return trust and transparency to communications, and our products, visit www.numeracle.com.

About Numeracle

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform enables service and platform providers to manage the identity of end entities and implement Know Your Customer (KYC) policies to outbound communications. KYC identity vetting and verification is the cornerstone of the platform; developed in support of evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. Leveraging entity identity, EIM is used to associate Verified Identity to outbound communications, manage branded presentation across the wireless network, deliver blocking and labeling prevention and remediation, increase visibility to number reputation, and more, to support service and platform provider requirements to empower wanted communications while monitoring for and blocking the illegal. For more information, visit www.numeracle.com.

