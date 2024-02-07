Integrous Growth Advisors to Present at Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on February 13 - 15, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Integrous Growth Advisors, a leader in assisting founders, CEOs, and investors in accelerating growth and optimizing capital efficiency for market-disruptive companies, has been invited to present at Integrous Communications' Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, held virtually on February 13-15, 2024.

Mark Stavrou, Integrous Growth Advisors' cofounder and managing partner of is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 (11:30 AM EST).

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49886

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference and can be requested through the conference site.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

About Integrous Growth Advisors

Integrous Growth Advisors helps Founders, CEOs, and Investors in market-disruptive companies accelerate growth, optimize capital efficiency, and drive go-to-market success. With a proven team and approach, we come alongside growth leaders, get to the truth, and align the people, strategy, and implementation needed to drive value. Unlike others who simply provide advice or complex strategies and reports, we work with our clients in the trenches to help them execute. We drive outcomes not just deliverables, deliver business value not just reports, and install a repeatable, reliable growth engine for enterprise value creation.

About the Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference

Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.

The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.

At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.

Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.



Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.

As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving, the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.

Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Derek Gradwell

Co-founder

Integrous Communications

Direct: 512-270-6990

Mobile: 714-612-7676

dgradwell@integcom.us

SOURCE: Integrous Growth Advisors

