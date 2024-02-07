Integrous Communications to Host the Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on February 13 - 15, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Integrous Communications, is pleased to announce that it is hosting its Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, to be held virtually on February 13-15, 2024.

The 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space. The focus of this conference is to present smaller companies that we believe are poised for growth due to innovation, good fundamental business execution, and market disruption.

Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations, 1 on 1 meetings, and will highlight select charities that are making a difference. To register for the event, please visit the conference website at: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with personnel situated across North America, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges.

For further information:

Derek Gradwell

Co-founder

Integrous Companies

dgradwell@integcom.us

SOURCE: Integrous Communications

View the original press release on accesswire.com