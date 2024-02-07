IR Labs Inc.: irlabs and Best in Governance Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Redefine Corporate Excellence

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / irlabs, a modern investor relations firm, and Best in Governance Inc. ("BIG"), a boutique global governance solutions provider, proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of corporate excellence.

The collaboration between irlabs and BIG combines innovative investor relations strategies with modernized corporate governance and ESG solutions. This alliance brings together relentless strategists from IR Labs and the bespoke expertise of Best in Governance, creating a powerhouse dedicated to driving visibility, engagement, and impact for companies worldwide.

"We believe that the intersection of investor relations and corporate governance is where true value and sustainability emerge," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder at irlabs. "Teaming up with BIG allows us to deliver comprehensive support to our clients, from optimizing investor relations programs to implementing cutting-edge governance practices."

Best in Governance Inc., commonly referred to as BIG, is renowned for its contemporary approach to governance, transcending culture, industries, and borders. "Our collaboration with irlabs signifies a commitment to redefining corporate standards globally," said Ivy Lumia, CEO and Founder at BIG. "We share core values of integrity, diversity, inclusion, and accountability, and together, we aim to empower Boards of Directors and Executive teams to navigate the evolving landscape of corporate responsibility."

The partnership proudly supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals as the foundation for all its endeavors, contributing to a more sustainable and responsible corporate world.

For more information on irlabs and Best in Governance Inc.'s partnership and the services they offer, visit www.irlabs.ca and bestingovernance.com.

About irlabs:

irlabs is a modern investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement, and make an impact. Industry and sector agnostic, irlabs supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications, and ESG initiatives.

About Best in Governance Inc. (BIG):

Best in Governance Inc., commonly referred to as BIG, is a boutique firm with a global reach that specializes in providing bespoke, modernized corporate governance and ESG solutions to transform, elevate, and empower international Boards of Directors and their Executive teams.

