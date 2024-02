TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 52% at $2.29. Griid Infrastructure Inc. (GRDI) is up over 23% at $2.61. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is up over 18% at $1.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is up over 13% at $113.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is up over 13% at $42.53. Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) is up over 13% at $2.35. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is up over 11% at $18.28. Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) is up over 10% at $1.88. Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is up over 9% at $73.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is up over 8% at $72.97. Linkage Global Inc (LGCB) is up over 7% at $1.67. TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (TRUG) is up over 7% at $1.66. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 5% at $1.24.



In the Red



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 30% at $12.05. Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) is down over 23% at $12.65. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is down over 15% at $2.11. MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) is down over 13% at $19.13. Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) is down over 13% at $2.60. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is down over 11% at $26.03. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is down over 10% at $15.12. Chenghe Acquisition Co. (CHEA) is down over 10% at $10.38. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) is down over 10% at $2.96. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH) is down over 10% at $2.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is down over 7% at $73.05. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is down over 5% at $6.10.



