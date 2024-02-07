Northern Trust announced that Clive Bellows, currently Head of EMEA Global Fund Services, will assume the role of President, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The move will take effect in the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

Bellows will succeed Teresa Parker, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, who plans to retire at midyear, culminating a 42-year, globe-spanning career at Northern Trust.

"Teresa has been a tremendous partner in all aspects of our business, and we thank her for ably representing Northern Trust with professionalism, integrity and consummate leadership," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Grady said. "Clive brings a wealth of experience to this role and is an ideal leader to head our EMEA region."

Upon taking the EMEA President role, Bellows will join Northern Trust's Management Group and report to Pete Cherecwich, President of Asset Servicing. His experience includes global responsibilities for Northern Trust's private capital business lines, supporting asset managers in achieving operational efficiency across alternative assets, as well as Northern Trust's fund administration and depositary businesses across Europe. Bellows is a Certified Investment Fund Director (CIFD) and chairs the CIFD Advisory Committee.

Parker, who joined Northern Trust in 1982, created a strong foundation of risk management and sustainable growth across asset servicing, asset management and wealth management in the EMEA region. Parker has been based in London, Singapore and Chicago and has held numerous executive leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer for Northern Trust's Asset Servicing business unit; Head of the Asia Pacific Region (APAC); and Global Head of Securities Lending.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206282039/en/

Contacts:

Doug Holt

Northern Trust

(312) 557-1571

Doug.Holt@ntrs.com



Camilla Greene

Northern Trust

Camilla_Greene@northerntrust.com

+44 (0) 207 982 2176



http://www.northerntrust.com