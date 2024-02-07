

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYB) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Alessandro DiNello as its executive chairman, effective immediately.



Previously, Alessandro DiNello was the non-executive chairman of the board after the bank completed acquiring Flagstar bank in December 2022.



In pre-market activity, New York Community shares are trading at $4.47, up 6.66% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken