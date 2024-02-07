WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Fortegra Group, Inc. said, due to prevailing market conditions and the high value Tiptree Inc. and Warburg Pincus place on Fortegra and its growth prospects, Tiptree Inc. and Warburg Pincus LLC have decided to withdraw the registration statement relating to the previously announced initial public offering by Fortegra Group. Tiptree Inc. and Warburg remain committed to supporting Fortegra as it continues to execute growth strategy.
The Fortegra Group, Inc. is a multinational specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT).
