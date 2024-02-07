Hut 8 Corp.: Hut 8 Announces Leadership Transition

Miami, Florida, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced that Asher Genoot, President and a member of the Hut 8 Board of Directors, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Genoot succeeds Jaime Leverton, who departs from Hut 8 as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The Hut 8 Board of Directors (the "Board") has determined, following the completion of the Company's merger of equals, the time was right to set a new strategic direction for the Company and that a transition of leadership was appropriate.

"The merger of equals of Hut 8 and US Bitcoin Corp was a transformational moment for both companies," said Bill Tai, Chairman of the Board of Hut 8. "Hut 8 is now at a pivotal inflection point, and we believe that Asher is uniquely qualified to accelerate our path to market leadership. There is tremendous potential in the combined Company and the Board is confident that Asher will bring a disciplined, proven approach to unlock this potential."

"It has been a privilege to lead the Hut 8 team and to serve as CEO through such a critical time for Hut 8," said Jaime Leverton. "I am grateful to the Board for the opportunity to lead such a talented, innovative team, and I am proud of the company we have built."

"I look forward to doing everything in my power to meet and exceed the expectations of the Board, our investors, our customers, our partners, and most importantly, our team as the CEO who will lead Hut 8 into its next chapter of growth," said Mr. Genoot. "Over the last three years, Jaime has led Hut 8 through market cycles and built a strong foundation for the Company. I am thankful for her leadership, and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition. As I work with the Board to define a new strategy for the Company, I am focused on strengthening operations, driving profitable growth, and creating lasting shareholder value. I am more confident than ever in the strength of our team and ability to execute. I look forward to sharing more details about our near-term strategy and working closely with the full organization and Board to execute on it."

About Asher Genoot

Asher Genoot has served as President and Director of Hut 8 since November 2023. Before joining Hut 8, he was Co-Founder and President of U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp, a venture-backed private bitcoin mining company with a 730 MW portfolio across data centers in Texas, Nebraska, and New York as of December 2022. Mr. Genoot is a member of Young Presidents Organization and the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 - Energy.

About Hut 8

Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 Corp.'s seasoned executive team is bullish on creating value at the intersection of infrastructure and energy through Bitcoin mining and hosting, groundbreaking managed services, energy arbitrage, operating traditional data centers, and capitalizing on emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.'s infrastructure portfolio includes eleven sites: five high performance computing data centers across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites located in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 Corp. has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "allow", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "predict", "can", "might", "potential", "predict", "is designed to", "likely" or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the ability of leadership to meet and exceed expectations and lead the Company into its next chapter of growth, the acceleration of the Company's path to market leadership, unlocking the Company's potential, strengthening the Company's operations, driving profitable growth, creating lasting shareholder value, and other statements relating to the Company's strategy going forward and ability to execute such strategy.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks, malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network, further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network, changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty, loss or destruction of private keys, increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain, erroneous transactions, reliance on a limited number of key employees, reliance on third party mining pool service providers, regulatory changes, classification and tax changes, momentum pricing risk, fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges, difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing, difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses, internet and power disruptions, geopolitical events, uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols, uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets, failure to anticipate technology innovations, the COVID19 pandemic, climate change, currency risk, lending risk and recovery of potential losses, litigation risk, business integration risk, changes in market demand, changes in network and infrastructure, system interruption, changes in leasing arrangements, failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements, potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to the Company's mining sites, and other risks related to the digital asset and data centre business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated November 7, 2023, available under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, and Hut 8's other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.