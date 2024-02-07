

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports increasing by more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $62.2 billion in December from a revised $61.9 billion in November.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $62.2 billion from the $63.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports shot up by $4.2 billion or 1.3 percent, while the value of exports jumped by $3.9 billion or 1.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken