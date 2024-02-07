WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports increasing by more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of December.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $62.2 billion in December from a revised $61.9 billion in November.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $62.2 billion from the $63.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports shot up by $4.2 billion or 1.3 percent, while the value of exports jumped by $3.9 billion or 1.5 percent.
