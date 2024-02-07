Fox Corporation: Fox Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Revenues Of $4.23 Billion, Net Income Of $115 Million, And Adjusted Ebitda Of $350 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 .

The Company reported total quarterly revenues of $4 .23 billion as compared to the $4 .61 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Affiliate fee revenues increased 4%, driven by 10% growth at the Television segment. Advertising revenues decreased 20%, primarily due to the absence of the FIFA Men's World Cup ("Men's World Cup") at FOX Sports, lower political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations due to the absence of the 2022 midterm elections, and the impact of elevated supply in the direct response marketplace, lower ratings and higher preemptions associated with breaking news coverage at FOX News Media. Other revenues increased 14%, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenues at the national sports networks, partially offset by lower content revenues at the entertainment production companies as a result of industry guild labor disputes.

The Company reported quarterly net income of $115 million as compared to the $321 million reported in the prior year quarter. The variance includes the change in fair value of the Company's investments recognized in Other, net. Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $109 million ( $0.23 per share) as compared to the $313 million ( $0.58 per share) reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders1 was $165 million ( $0.34 per share) as compared to the $259 million ( $0.48 per share) reported in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA2 was $350 million as compared to the $531 million reported in the prior year quarter, reflecting the revenue impacts described above, partially offset by lower expenses. Expenses decreased in the quarter, primarily due to lower entertainment and sports programming rights amortization and production costs, led by fewer hours of original scripted programming and the absence of the Men's World Cup, partially offset by the renewed NFL contract.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said:

"At the halfway point in our fiscal year, our results demonstrate the strength and durability of our core brands and their ability to deliver solid audiences across our portfolio. FOX Sports continues to benefit from the power of live sports programming and FOX News has maintained its leadership in cable news, while Tubi has been resilient in an increasingly competitive market. Combining this steadfast portfolio of assets with a best-in-class balance sheet underpins our ability to deliver value for our shareholders."

REVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ Millions Revenues by Component:





























Affiliate fee $ 1,787

$ 1,712

$ 3,527

$ 3,423 Advertising 2,002

2,503

3,202

3,723 Other 445

390

712

651 Total revenues $ 4,234

$ 4,605

$ 7,441

$ 7,797















Segment Revenues:





























Cable Network Programming $ 1,658

$ 1,632

$ 3,045

$ 3,063 Television 2,542

2,934

4,322

4,648 Other, Corporate and Eliminations 34

39

74

86 Total revenues $ 4,234

$ 4,605

$ 7,441

$ 7,797















Adjusted EBITDA:





























Cable Network Programming $ 564

$ 353

$ 1,171

$ 1,095 Television (138)

256

213

665 Other, Corporate and Eliminations (76)

(78)

(165)

(137) Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 350

$ 531

$ 1,219

$ 1,623















Depreciation and amortization:





























Cable Network Programming $ 19

$ 17

$ 37

$ 34 Television 28

30

57

59 Other, Corporate and Eliminations 50

56

99

109 Total depreciation and amortization $ 97

$ 103

$ 193

$ 202

CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ Millions Revenues













Affiliate fee $ 1,031

$ 1,026

$ 2,036

$ 2,055 Advertising 348

451

638

767 Other 279

155

371

241 Total revenues 1,658

1,632

3,045

3,063 Operating expenses (942)

(1,097)

(1,591)

(1,661) Selling, general and administrative (156)

(186)

(291)

(315) Amortization of cable distribution investments 4

4

8

8 Segment EBITDA $ 564

$ 353

$ 1,171

$ 1,095

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenues of $1 .66 billion, an increase of $26 million or 2% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Affiliate fee revenues increased $5 million as contractual price increases were partially offset by the impact of net subscriber declines. Advertising revenues were $348 million as compared to the $451 million reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of elevated supply in the direct response marketplace, lower ratings and higher preemptions associated with breaking news coverage at FOX News Media, and the absence of the Men's World Cup at the national sports networks. Other revenues increased $124 million or 80%, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenues at the national sports networks.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $564 million, an increase of $211 million or 60% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower sports programming rights amortization and production costs, including the absence of the Men's World Cup, and lower legal, programming and production costs at FOX News Media.

TELEVISION



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ Millions Revenues













Advertising $ 1,654

$ 2,052

$ 2,564

$ 2,957 Affiliate fee 756

686

1,491

1,368 Other 132

196

267

323 Total revenues 2,542

2,934

4,322

4,648 Operating expenses (2,440)

(2,415)

(3,638)

(3,486) Selling, general and administrative (240)

(263)

(471)

(497) Segment EBITDA $ (138)

$ 256

$ 213

$ 665

Television reported quarterly segment revenues of $2 .54 billion as compared to the $2 .93 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenues were $1 .65 billion as compared to the $2 .05 billion reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the absence of the Men's World Cup at FOX Sports and lower political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations, partially offset by continued growth at Tubi. Affiliate fee revenues increased $70 million or 10%, led by higher rates at both the Company's owned and operated stations and third-party FOX affiliates. Other revenues were $132 million as compared to the $196 million reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower content revenues at the entertainment production companies as a result of industry guild labor disputes.

Television reported a quarterly segment EBITDA loss of $138 million, as compared to an EBITDA contribution of $256 million in the prior year quarter, primarily from the revenue impacts described above. Expenses were consistent with the prior year quarter as higher sports programming rights amortization, led by the renewed NFL contract, was partially offset by the absence of the Men's World Cup at FOX Sports. Additionally, there were lower costs due to fewer hours of original scripted programming at FOX Entertainment as a result of industry guild labor disputes.

DIVIDEND

The Company has declared a dividend of $0.26 per Class A and Class B share. This dividend is payable on March 26, 2024 with a record date for determining dividend entitlements of March 6, 2024 .

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As of December 31, 2023, the Company has repurchased approximately $4.1 billion of its Class A common stock and approximately $1.0 billion of its Class B common stock, with a remaining authorization of up to $1.9 billion .

DEBT MATURITY

In January 2024, $1.25 billion of 4.030% senior notes matured and were repaid in full.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the operation of the Company's businesses. More detailed information about these factors is contained in the documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement made in this press release or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ Millions, except per share amounts















Revenues $ 4,234

$ 4,605

$ 7,441

$ 7,797















Operating expenses (3,393)

(3,528)

(5,255)

(5,184) Selling, general and administrative (495)

(550)

(975)

(998) Depreciation and amortization (97)

(103)

(193)

(202) Interest expense, net (72)

(60)

(114)

(128) Other, net4 (46)

73

(212)

(3) Income before income tax expense 131

437

692

1,282 Income tax expense (16)

(116)

(162)

(348) Net income 115

321

530

934 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6)

(8)

(14)

(16) Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 109

$ 313

$ 516

$ 918































Weighted average shares: 482

543

488

547















Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders per share: $ 0.23

$ 0.58

$ 1.06

$ 1.68

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

$ Millions Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,122

$ 4,272 Receivables, net 3,001

2,177 Inventories, net 1,038

543 Other 340

265 Total current assets 8,501

7,257







Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 1,676

1,708 Intangible assets, net 3,061

3,084 Goodwill 3,559

3,559 Deferred tax assets 3,065

3,090 Other non-current assets 2,984

3,168 Total assets $ 22,846

$ 21,866







Liabilities and Equity:





Current liabilities:





Borrowings $ 1,250

$ 1,249 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,457

2,514 Total current liabilities 3,707

3,763







Non-current liabilities:





Borrowings 7,195

5,961 Other liabilities 1,376

1,484 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 243

213 Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value 3

3 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 7,879

8,253 Retained earnings 2,514

2,269 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146)

(149) Total Fox Corporation stockholders' equity 10,252

10,378 Noncontrolling interests 73

67 Total equity 10,325

10,445 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,846

$ 21,866

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

$ Millions Operating Activities:





Net income $ 530

$ 934 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 193

202 Amortization of cable distribution investments 8

8 Equity-based compensation 48

32 Other, net 212

3 Deferred income taxes 29

152 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions





Receivables and other assets (853)

(952) Inventories net of programming payable (405)

(420) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (180)

(152) Other changes, net (117)

(68) Net cash used in operating activities (535)

(261)







Investing Activities:





Property, plant and equipment (150)

(153) Purchase of investments (6)

(50) Other investing activities, net 13

(18) Net cash used in investing activities (143)

(221)







Financing Activities:





Borrowings 1,232

- Repurchase of shares (500)

(500) Dividends paid and distributions (142)

(155) Sale of subsidiary noncontrolling interest -

25 Other financing activities, net (62)

(30) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 528

(660)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (150)

(1,142) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 4,272

5,200 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,122

$ 4,058

NOTE 1 - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

The Company uses net income and earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders excluding net income effects of Impairment and restructuring charges, adjustments to Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates, Other, net, and tax provision adjustments ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not measures of performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management uses these measures in comparing the Company's historical performance and believes that they provide meaningful and comparable information to management, investors and equity analysts to assist in their analysis of the Company's performance relative to prior periods and the Company's competitors.

The following table reconciles net income and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

$ Millions, except per share data Net income $ 115





$ 321



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6)





(8)



Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 109

$ 0.23

$ 313

$ 0.58















Other, net5 47

0.10

(72)

(0.13)















Tax provision 9

0.02

18

0.03















Rounding -

(0.01)

-

-















As adjusted $ 165

$ 0.34

$ 259

$ 0.48

NOTE 2 - ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Revenues less Operating expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not include: Amortization of cable distribution investments, Depreciation and amortization, Impairment and restructuring charges, Interest expense, net, Other, net and Income tax expense.

Management believes that information about Adjusted EBITDA assists all users of the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company's portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income, thus providing insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts a measure to analyze the operating performance of the Company's business and its enterprise value against historical data and competitors' data, although historical results, including Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many factors, including customer tastes and preferences).

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, which are significant components in assessing the Company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ Millions Net income $ 115

$ 321

$ 530

$ 934 Add:













Amortization of cable distribution investments 4

4

8

8 Depreciation and amortization 97

103

193

202 Interest expense, net 72

60

114

128 Other, net6 46

(73)

212

3 Income tax expense 16

116

162

348 Adjusted EBITDA $ 350

$ 531

$ 1,219

$ 1,623





















