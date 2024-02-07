Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 13:45
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortegra Announces Withdrawal of Initial Public Offering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a multinational specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced that due to prevailing market conditions and the high value Tiptree Inc. ("Tiptree") and Warburg Pincus LLC ("Warburg") place on Fortegra and its growth prospects, Tiptree and Warburg have decided to withdraw the registration statement relating to the previously announced initial public offering by Fortegra. Tiptree and Warburg remain committed to supporting Fortegra as it continues to execute its growth strategy.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions.

CONTACT:

Media
 Edelman Smithfield for Fortegra
 [email protected]

Investor Relations
 [email protected]

SOURCE Fortegra

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.