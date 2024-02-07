SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational results and issued its full year and first quarter 2024 guidance today. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial, Operational, and Liquidity Highlights

Revenue was $749.9 million, up 30% year-over-year.

Bookings were $1,126.8 million, up 25% year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $323.7 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $143.3 million, up 20% year-over-year.

Average Daily Active Users ("DAUs") were 71.5 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Average monthly unique payers were 15.9 million, up 18% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $23.65, up 6% year-over-year.

Hours engaged were 15.5 billion, up 21% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Average bookings per DAU was $15.75, up 3% year-over-year.

Net liquidity1 was $2.2 billion; Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2 was $259.6 million, up 42% year-over-year.

Full Year 2023 Financial, Operational, and Liquidity Highlights

Revenue was $2,799.3 million, up 26% year-over-year.

Bookings were $3,520.8 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1,151.9 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $458.2 million, up 24% year-over-year.

DAUs were 68.4 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Average monthly unique payers were 14.5 million, up 17% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $81.05, up 4% year-over-year.

Hours engaged were 60.0 billion, up 22% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Average bookings per DAU was $51.50, flat year-over-year.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2 was $431.7 million, up 21% year-over-year.

"We finished 2023 with another strong quarter of growth as we continue to drive innovation and new experiences across the Roblox platform. We enter 2024 with even more conviction of being able to achieve our long-term goal of attracting over 1 billion daily active users with optimism and civility. We continue to benefit from the strong network effects in content, social connection, and communication, as well as our investments in immersive experiences, advertising, and AI," said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

"We ended the year with our strongest rate of quarterly bookings growth in two years and delivered our first quarter of $1 billion in bookings. We are scaling our operations efficiently, thereby improving our margins and cash flow, and we expect those trends to continue in 2024," said Michael Guthrie, chief financial officer of Roblox.

Forward Looking Guidance

Roblox provides its initial full year and first quarter 2024 GAAP and non-GAAP guidance:

Full Year 2024 Guidance

Revenue between $3,300 million and $3,400 million.

Bookings between $4,140 million and $4,280 million.

Consolidated net loss between $(1,400) million and $(1,365) million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $(150) million and $(115) million (A), which includes: Increase in deferred revenue between $852 million and $892 million. Increase in deferred cost of revenue between $(172) million and $(177) million. The total of these changes in deferrals between $680 million and $715 million. (B)



(A) + (B) = Covenant Adjusted EBITDA 2



First Quarter 2024 Guidance

Revenue between $755 million and $780 million.

Bookings between $910 million and $940 million.

Consolidated net loss between $(347) million and $(342) million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $(55) million and $(50) million (A), which includes: Increase in deferred revenue between $158 million and $163 million. Increase in deferred cost of revenue between $(33) million and $(35) million. The total of these changes in deferrals between $125 million and $128 million. (B)



(A) + (B) = Covenant Adjusted EBITDA 2



(1) Net liquidity represents cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term investments, less the carrying value of long-term debt, net. (2) Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030 and is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not conform to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by other companies. Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for a measure of our financial performance or other liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and is also not indicative of income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings Q&A Session

Roblox will host a live Q&A session to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be open to the public at ir.roblox.com or by clicking here.

ROBLOX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par values)

(unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 678,466 $ 2,977,474 Short-term investments 1,514,808 - Accounts receivable-net of allowances 505,769 379,353 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,549 61,641 Deferred cost of revenue, current portion 501,821 420,136 Total current assets 3,275,413 3,838,604 Long-term investments 1,043,399 - Property and equipment-net 695,360 592,346 Operating lease right-of-use assets 665,107 526,030 Deferred cost of revenue, long-term 283,326 225,132 Intangible assets, net 53,060 54,717 Goodwill 142,129 134,335 Other assets 10,284 4,323 Total assets $ 6,168,078 $ 5,375,487 Liabilities and Stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,087 $ 71,182 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 271,121 236,006 Developer exchange liability 314,866 231,704 Deferred revenue-current portion 2,406,292 1,941,943 Total current liabilities 3,052,366 2,480,835 Deferred revenue-net of current portion 1,373,250 1,095,291 Operating lease liabilities 646,506 494,590 Long-term debt, net 1,005,000 988,984 Other long-term liabilities 22,330 10,752 Total liabilities 6,099,452 5,070,452 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 631,221 and 604,674 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class A common stock-4,935,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 581,135 and 553,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class B common stock-65,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 50,086 and 51,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 61 59 Additional paid-in capital 3,134,946 2,213,603 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 1,536 671 Accumulated deficit (3,060,253 ) (1,908,307 ) Total Roblox Corporation Stockholders' equity 76,290 306,026 Noncontrolling interests (7,664 ) (991 ) Total Stockholders' equity 68,626 305,035 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' equity $ 6,168,078 $ 5,375,487

ROBLOX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue(1) $ 749,939 $ 579,004 $ 2,799,274 $ 2,225,052 Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue(1)(2) 171,664 142,432 649,115 547,658 Developer exchange fees 221,750 182,115 740,752 623,855 Infrastructure and trust & safety 223,310 198,505 878,361 689,081 Research and development 341,129 248,407 1,253,598 873,477 General and administrative 98,776 79,704 390,055 297,317 Sales and marketing 48,503 29,740 146,460 117,448 Total cost and expenses 1,105,132 880,903 4,058,341 3,148,836 Loss from operations (355,193 ) (301,899 ) (1,259,067 ) (923,784 ) Interest income 39,530 21,636 141,818 38,842 Interest expense (10,298 ) (10,008 ) (40,707 ) (39,903 ) Other income/(expense), net 898 1,988 (527 ) (5,744 ) Loss before income taxes (325,063 ) (288,283 ) (1,158,483 ) (930,589 ) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 277 3,202 454 3,552 Consolidated net loss (325,340 ) (291,485 ) (1,158,937 ) (934,141 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,642 ) (1,559 ) (6,991 ) (9,775 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (323,698 ) $ (289,926 ) $ (1,151,946 ) $ (924,366 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (1.55 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted 626,817 601,859 616,445 595,559

(1) In the first quarter of 2022, we updated our estimated paying user life from 23 months to 25 months, which was subsequently updated again to 28 months in the third quarter of 2022, where it remained throughout 2023. Based on the carrying amount of deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue as of December 31, 2021, these changes resulted in a $15.2 million and $344.9 million decrease in revenue during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively and a $2.9 million and $79.3 million decrease in cost of revenue during the same period, respectively. (2) Depreciation of servers and infrastructure equipment included in infrastructure and trust & safety.

ROBLOX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net loss $ (325,340 ) $ (291,485 ) $ (1,158,937 ) $ (934,141 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including noncontrolling interests to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 54,531 42,538 208,142 130,083 Stock-based compensation expense 250,679 169,456 867,967 589,498 Operating lease non-cash expense 26,262 19,985 97,063 69,100 (Accretion)/amortization on marketable securities, net (20,943 ) - (73,162 ) - Amortization of debt issuance costs 334 321 1,316 1,261 Impairment expense, (gain)/loss on investment and other asset sales, and other, net 1,222 395 8,969 361 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (219,346 ) (192,427 ) (126,172 ) (72,479 ) Accounts payable (7,330 ) 18,633 (3,475 ) 10,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,909 ) 8,835 (12,770 ) (33,769 ) Other assets 228 (1,719 ) (5,961 ) (1,221 ) Developer exchange liability 75,438 63,337 83,162 67,798 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,279 12,578 8,680 19,560 Other long-term liability 6,426 10,738 11,397 10,159 Operating lease liabilities (3,617 ) (14,886 ) (50,454 ) (47,875 ) Deferred revenue 382,196 325,450 742,294 662,378 Deferred cost of revenue (77,805 ) (52,530 ) (139,879 ) (101,719 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 143,305 119,219 458,180 369,296 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (65,197 ) (157,205 ) (320,667 ) (426,163 ) Payments related to business combination, net of cash acquired - (7,223 ) (3,859 ) (13,388 ) Purchases of intangible assets - - (13,500 ) (1,500 ) Purchases of investments (788,063 ) - (4,591,974 ) - Maturities of investments 686,709 - 1,642,719 - Sales of investments 115,416 - 462,182 - Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (51,135 ) (164,428 ) (2,825,099 ) (441,051 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,910 3,046 53,226 45,752 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units - - - (150 ) Proceeds from debt issuances - - 14,700 - Payment of debt issuance costs - - - (154 ) Payments related to business combination, after acquisition date - - (750 ) (150 ) Other financing activities - (1,236 ) - (1,656 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 5,910 1,810 67,176 43,642 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 337 (634 ) 735 1,287 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 98,417 (44,033 ) (2,299,008 ) (26,826 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 580,049 3,021,507 2,977,474 3,004,300 End of period $ 678,466 $ 2,977,474 $ 678,466 $ 2,977,474

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the non-GAAP financial measure bookings, the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow, and the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA.

We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

Bookings is defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue during the period and other non-cash adjustments. Substantially all of our bookings are generated from sales of virtual currency, which can ultimately be converted to virtual items on the Roblox Platform. Sales of virtual currency reflected as bookings include one-time purchases and monthly subscriptions purchased via payment processors or through prepaid cards. Bookings also include an insignificant amount from advertising and licensing arrangements. We believe bookings provide a timelier indication of trends in our operating results that are not necessarily reflected in our revenue as a result of the fact that we recognize the majority of revenue over the estimated average lifetime of a paying user. The change in deferred revenue constitutes the vast majority of the reconciling difference from revenue to bookings. By removing these non-cash adjustments, we are able to measure and monitor our business performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our users and the cash that is generated from these transactions. Free cash flow represents the net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets acquired through asset acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of our unit economics and liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets acquired through asset acquisitions, can be used for strategic initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA represents our GAAP consolidated net loss, excluding interest income, interest expense, other income/(expense), provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other nonrecurring adjustments and differs from Covenant Adjusted EBITDA which is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030. We believe that, when considered together with reported GAAP amounts, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and ongoing operating trends. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Refer to the Liquidity section below for further discussion on and the calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial information as a tool for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release are included below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Liquidity

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030 that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not conform to the calculation of EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA by other companies. Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for net loss as determined in accordance with GAAP and by other companies. We believe that, when considered together with reported amounts, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is useful for our investors and management for purposes of analyzing our compliance with certain covenants specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030 and may influence our ability to issue additional debt and enter into certain other transactions in the future. Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in connection with our condensed consolidated financial statements and results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Liquidity and Capital Resources of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for more information.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to bookings, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of revenue to bookings: Revenue $ 749,939 $ 579,004 $ 2,799,274 $ 2,225,052 Add (deduct): Change in deferred revenue 382,196 325,450 742,308 662,378 Other (5,313 ) (5,020 ) (20,802 ) (15,172 ) Bookings $ 1,126,822 $ 899,434 $ 3,520,780 $ 2,872,258

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 143,305 $ 119,219 $ 458,180 $ 369,296 Deduct: Acquisition of property and equipment (65,197 ) (157,205 ) (320,667 ) (426,163 ) Purchases of intangible assets - - (13,500 ) (1,500 ) Free cash flow $ 78,108 $ (37,986 ) $ 124,013 $ (58,367 )

The following table presents the calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated net loss $ (325,340 ) $ (291,485 ) $ (1,158,937 ) $ (934,141 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (39,530 ) (21,636 ) (141,818 ) (38,842 ) Interest expense 10,298 10,008 40,707 39,903 Other (income)/expense, net (898 ) (1,988 ) 527 5,744 Provision for/(benefit from) income 277 3,202 454 3,552 Depreciation and amortization 54,531 42,538 208,142 130,083 Stock-based compensation expense 250,679 169,456 867,967 589,498 RTO severance charge(1) 5,228 - 5,228 - Other non-cash charges(2) - - 6,988 - Change in deferred revenue 382,196 325,450 742,308 662,378 Change in deferred cost of revenue (77,805 ) (52,530 ) (139,879 ) (101,719 ) Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $ 259,636 $ 183,015 $ 431,687 $ 356,456

(1) Relates to cash severance costs associated with the Company's return-to-office ("RTO") plan announced in October 2023, which requires a subset of the Company's remote employees to begin working from the San Mateo headquarters for three days a week, beginning in the summer of 2024. (2) Includes impairment expenses related to certain operating lease right-of-use assets and related property and equipment.

Forward Looking Guidance

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to bookings, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Guidance Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Reconciliation of revenue to bookings: Revenue $ 755,000 $ 780,000 $ 3,300,000 $ 3,400,000 Add (deduct): Change in deferred revenue 158,000 163,000 852,000 892,000 Other (3,000 ) (3,000 ) (12,000 ) (12,000 ) Bookings $ 910,000 $ 940,000 $ 4,140,000 $ 4,280,000

The following table presents a reconciliation of consolidated net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

Guidance Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Reconciliation of consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated net loss $ (347,000 ) $ (342,000 ) $ (1,400,000 ) $ (1,365,000 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (38,000 ) (38,000 ) (160,000 ) (160,000 ) Interest expense 11,000 11,000 42,000 42,000 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 1,000 1,000 4,000 4,000 Depreciation and amortization 58,000 58,000 224,000 224,000 Stock-based compensation expense 260,000 260,000 1,140,000 1,140,000 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (55,000 ) $ (50,000 ) $ (150,000 ) $ (115,000 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes the impact from changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue; refer to the Liquidity section above for further discussion on and the calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, which is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030, and excludes the impact from changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive platform for connection and communication. Every day, millions of people come to Roblox to create, play, work, learn, and connect with each other in experiences built by our global community of creators. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together- in a world that is safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2024 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

