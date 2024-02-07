Buyer Group International, Inc. Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors in Anticipation of a Significant Year of Growth at Project Shambhala

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to announce the signing of three official agreements with three new board members to prepare for an expected record season of work at Project Shambhala. The Shambhala Project comprises approximately 2.65 square miles of mineral rights in Albany County, Wyoming's historic New Rambler Mining District, about 50 miles west of Laramie. This decision to swiftly expand the BYRG team follows a very successful 2023 exploration season and ground sample campaign, which identified two noteworthy geochemical anomalies near the Shambhala #71 adit, the initially planned starting location for prospective development. (see 1/5/2024 update)

Buyer Group International, Inc. is proud to welcome to the team:

Summer Bryant, as Corporate Secretary. Summer is a creative and analytical forward thinker who sees the world as simple amid complication. She appreciates taking risks, facing new challenges, and exceeding her own personal standards of greatness. Summer has exceptional interpersonal skills, can empathize, easily establish trusted relationships, and exemplifies the power of positive thinking. Summer has served as the Director of Operations for several early-stage organizations and has been responsible for the daily operations of the entire customer service department, including but not limited to: interviews, recruiting, hiring, scheduling, leading 10 managers and over 80 agents, HR development, payroll processing, timesheet adjustments, revised metrics systems, and analyzing employees and clients by identifying the department's strengths and weaknesses to improve the user experience. She developed departmental requirements and policies, created and suggested a performance-based bonus structure, predicted cost-benefit analysis for the entire operations department, as well as created a reproducible training methodology that resulted in positive retention and recognition for the company's ongoing growth.

Justin Mistikawy, M.S., as Lead Geologist. Justin joins us from Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, where he worked on project Shambhala as a third party for the company's 2023 season. After recognizing the project's enormous potential, he asked to join in full-time with BYRG. He has extensive experience in structural and ore geology, as well as petrology, geostatistics, and geospatial analysis. His field experience includes geologic mapping, as well as drillhole oversight, core logging, and sample prep for geochemical analysis. BYRG will be funding Justin's Ph.D. in Geology at the University of Wyoming, where he hopes to begin working with the economic geology group on the historic New Rambler area in Summer 2024.

Grant Edwards, as the company CFO. Grant Edwards is a hands-on, results-driven executive with expertise in finance operations, SEC reporting, corporate governance, and strategic planning. Grant has been the CFO for multiple early stage companies, many of which had successful exits. These include an mining company that grew from inception to over $70 million in annual revenues, an entertainment and theater company, a durable medical equipment company, a receivable factoring business and an executive travel company. His Big 4 CPA experience includes positions with Deloitte & Touche and Arthur Andersen. He also served as Senior Director of SEC Reporting and Corporate Controller for Shinogi & Co. (formerly Sciele Pharma) where he launched all initial accounting policies and procedures, designed to shepherd the company through a period of massive growth, from $100MM to over $500MM in annual revenue. He effectively managed a team of 32 employees and a full spectrum of corporate finance functions, including general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, financial reporting (internal and external) and revenue recognition.

Regarding the team expansion, Dave Bryant, the CEO of Buyer Group International, stated, "Despite the fact that several major companies in the market are reducing their operations and laying off employees, we are taking the opposite approach." This truly exemplifies the promising year we anticipate at Project Shambhala. I am excited to bring in people who are not only qualified to shepherd Shambhala through expansion, but bring with them expertise that will ensure we properly scope and prepare this project, a major undertaking, for expansion."

Dave went on to say, "I feel grateful to have the support and assistance for the Company. It's been a long road to reach this point, but I could not be happier to have them aboard. I thank Summer for all her support through this journey. I am pleased Justin brings his insightful knowledge to Shambhala. Grant has exhibited superb financial acumen and I have no doubt will lend excellent stewardship of the company's finances through this expansion as we execute on our operational plan this coming season. Stay tuned for more."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

