Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 15:02
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tucson Rodeo Comittee: La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Returns February 17-25

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association - premier winter outdoor rodeo returns for 99th year

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / The Tucson Rodeo Committee announces the 99th Tucson Rodeo returns February 17-25 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. Gates open daily at 11 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., the crowd warms up with local kids competing in RAM Mutton Bustin' (4-6-year-olds riding sheep) and Justin Junior Rodeo (6-13 years old); see the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls as they learn to compete. Then the action kicks into high gear each day at 2 p.m. with ProRodeo. See the best professional cowboys and cowgirls compete daily in Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Women's Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. The top athletes in each event return Sunday, Feb. 25, for the Tucson Rodeo Finals to earn their share of the purse.

Tucson Rodeo

Tucson Rodeo
Bareback rider performs at the Tucson Rodeo

RODEO EVENTS: Each rodeo performance includes the following events: Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, and bull riding sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA); and women's barrel racing sanctioned by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). Pre-rodeo events include kids RAM Mutton Bustin' for 4-6 year olds; Justin Junior Rodeo for boys and girls 6-13.

Daily Schedule: 11 a.m. Gates open, 12:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin' & Junior Rodeo, 2 p.m. ProRodeo
Each performance day ends at about 4:15 p.m.

  • Opening weekend: Saturday, Feb. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 18
    • Opening weekend tickets start at $18
    • Sunday - Wear Pink Day for Breast Cancer Awareness
    • Special Event: Chicks 'N Chaps rodeo clinic to benefit local breast cancer patients, Sunday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets at chicksnchapsaz.org
  • Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 19 & 20, 8 a.m. until approx. noon
    • Slack competition for timed events only (barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping).
    • Free admission, no entertainment features.
  • Thursday, Feb. 22-Saturday, Feb. 24
    • Thursday - Tucson Rodeo Parade 9am (tucsonrodeoparade.com for parade info)
    • Rodeo performances daily Thursday - Saturday
  • Sunday, Feb. 25
    • Tucson Rodeo Finals - Top 12 competitors in each event return to the finals
    • Announcement of the 100th Tucson Rodeo, Feb. 15-23, 2025

LOCATION: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. - Northeast corner of Irvington Road and S. 6th Ave. Outdoor seating for 11,000 spectators each day. Parking is available on-site, main lot at Tucson Rodeo Grounds, $10 per car (cash only), accessible from 6th Avenue and Irvington.

RODEO TICKETS: Purchase tickets at TucsonRodeo.com; by phone at (520) 741-2233 or in person at the Tucson Rodeo Ticket Office, 4823 S. 6th Ave. Rodeo tickets start from $18. Tickets purchased online can be printed at home or downloaded to smartphones.

Contact Information

Michelle Garcia-Estrada
Media Relations
media@tucsonrodeo.com
5208814550

SOURCE: Tucson Rodeo Committee

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.