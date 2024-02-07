Tucson Rodeo Comittee: La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Returns February 17-25

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association - premier winter outdoor rodeo returns for 99th year

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / The Tucson Rodeo Committee announces the 99th Tucson Rodeo returns February 17-25 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. Gates open daily at 11 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., the crowd warms up with local kids competing in RAM Mutton Bustin' (4-6-year-olds riding sheep) and Justin Junior Rodeo (6-13 years old); see the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls as they learn to compete. Then the action kicks into high gear each day at 2 p.m. with ProRodeo. See the best professional cowboys and cowgirls compete daily in Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Women's Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. The top athletes in each event return Sunday, Feb. 25, for the Tucson Rodeo Finals to earn their share of the purse.

Tucson Rodeo

Bareback rider performs at the Tucson Rodeo

RODEO EVENTS: Each rodeo performance includes the following events: Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, and bull riding sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA); and women's barrel racing sanctioned by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). Pre-rodeo events include kids RAM Mutton Bustin' for 4-6 year olds; Justin Junior Rodeo for boys and girls 6-13.

Daily Schedule: 11 a.m. Gates open, 12:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin' & Junior Rodeo, 2 p.m. ProRodeo

Each performance day ends at about 4:15 p.m.

Opening weekend: Saturday, Feb. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 18 Opening weekend tickets start at $18 Sunday - Wear Pink Day for Breast Cancer Awareness Special Event: Chicks 'N Chaps rodeo clinic to benefit local breast cancer patients, Sunday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets at chicksnchapsaz.org

Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 19 & 20 , 8 a.m. until approx. noon Slack competition for timed events only (barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping). Free admission, no entertainment features.

, 8 a.m. until approx. noon Thursday, Feb. 22-Saturday, Feb. 24 Thursday - Tucson Rodeo Parade 9am (tucsonrodeoparade.com for parade info) Rodeo performances daily Thursday - Saturday

Sunday, Feb. 25 Tucson Rodeo Finals - Top 12 competitors in each event return to the finals Announcement of the 100th Tucson Rodeo, Feb. 15-23, 2025



LOCATION: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. - Northeast corner of Irvington Road and S. 6th Ave. Outdoor seating for 11,000 spectators each day. Parking is available on-site, main lot at Tucson Rodeo Grounds, $10 per car (cash only), accessible from 6th Avenue and Irvington.

RODEO TICKETS: Purchase tickets at TucsonRodeo.com; by phone at (520) 741-2233 or in person at the Tucson Rodeo Ticket Office, 4823 S. 6th Ave. Rodeo tickets start from $18. Tickets purchased online can be printed at home or downloaded to smartphones.

Contact Information

Michelle Garcia-Estrada

Media Relations

media@tucsonrodeo.com

5208814550

SOURCE: Tucson Rodeo Committee

View the original press release on newswire.com.