Trial Attorney Ricky Armand Joins Kelley | Uustal as Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Kelley | Uustal is proud to announce the addition of Ricky Armand as a trial attorney in its National Tobacco Team.

Ricky Armand, Esq.

Attorney Ricky Armand joins Kelley | Uustal as a partner.

Armand has national experience in litigating cases involving automobile and trucking crashes, wrongful death, apartment and hotel negligent security, premises liability, funeral home wrongful cremation, and tobacco litigation.

Prior to joining Kelley | Uustal as a partner, Armand managed one of the pre-litigation departments at the Willie Gary Firm. In his first eight years there, Armand's negotiation and litigation skills allowed him to resolve hundreds of cases that amounted to nearly $20 million in total settlements for his clients.

"Having Ricky join our ranks, especially after the phenomenal year we had in 2023, is just icing on the cake. I could not be prouder," said founding partner John Uustal.

"I am looking forward to this outstanding opportunity," Armand said. "I take great pride in assisting individuals facing hardships and being a voice for the voiceless."

The son of Haitian immigrants, Armand grew up in St. Lucie County, Florida. He received his Juris Doctorate from Vermont Law School and earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Central Florida.

Armand is a member of the Haitian Lawyers Association and a board member of the Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce on the Treasure Coast. He is a winner of the National Bar Association's "40 Under 40 Nation's Best Advocates" awards.

Kelley | Uustal (www.kelleyuustal.com), a national law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, is focused on catastrophic injury, wrongful death cases, and complex commercial litigation. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

