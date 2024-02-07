Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 15:02
NIX Thrives in Tampa, One Month After Headquarters Relocation

Deeper client relationships and innovation powerhouse: NIX's Tampa takeoff

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Almost a month after its official relocation to Tampa, Florida, NIX, a global software development company, is experiencing the positive benefits of its move from St. Petersburg, Florida. The company's new headquarters, located in the heart of Tampa's thriving tech scene, fosters innovation, collaboration, and deeper client relationships.

NIX Celebrates Grand Opening of Tampa Office

NIX Celebrates Grand Opening of Tampa Office

NIX's dedication to exceeding client expectations finds fertile ground in Tampa's supportive business ecosystem. The city's proximity to major business centers and transportation hubs further enhances NIX's ability to connect seamlessly with clients and partners, ensuring efficient communication.

Immersed in Tampa's vibrant community of passionate tech innovators, NIX is fueled by inspiration to develop cutting-edge solutions that expand its reach and capabilities for its clients. By collaborating with talented individuals and leveraging the city's resources, NIX is poised to unlock new possibilities and redefine the future of its services.

The recent grand opening event at the new headquarters serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines NIX. The celebration brought together a diverse array of esteemed partners, clients, and prospects, fostering meaningful connections and sparking exciting new collaboration possibilities.

From insightful tech talks to stimulating discussions about emerging collaborations, the opening event buzzed with engaging conversations. Team members and guests exchanged ideas, insights, and visions for the future.

NIX's new home at Park Tower provides stunning cityscapes and a vibrant atmosphere, serving as the perfect backdrop for open-minded interactions. The delectable food and drinks at the opening event added to the overall enjoyment.

"NIX is thrilled to be a part of Tampa's thriving tech scene and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. The company looks forward to continued collaboration, success, and innovation in its new Tampa headquarters," said Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX.

Follow NIX's journey in Tampa on their website nix-united.com, and social media channels for the latest updates and exciting developments.

About NIX:

NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, NIX empowered clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. The company already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more.

Contact Information

Yevheniia Kryvenko
PR Manager
yevheniia.kryvenko@nixs.com
+1 727 256 3558

SOURCE: NIX United

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
