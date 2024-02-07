Don Wight Joins Simpplr as Chief Revenue Officer Amidst Continued Growth For The Leading EX Platform

Wight brings over 30 Years of Experience in Sales, Customer Success, Business Development, Enablement and Service Delivery

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Simpplr , the leading employee experience platform, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Don Wight as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Simpplr is the only platform that integrates employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, personalized employee experience.

This hire signifies a pivotal step in bolstering our leadership team and driving our mission of transforming the work experience for billions of people across the world. With over three decades of experience guiding Go-To-Market (GTM) teams, Wight brings knowledge and a remarkable track record to Simpplr. Wight will oversee Global Sales and Alliances.



"With his impressive track record and strategic mindset, we are confident that Don will help us scale and further solidify Simpplr's position as a leader in the employee experience market," said Dhiraj Sharma, Founder and CEO of Simpplr.

Wight brings to Simpplr a proven track record and over 30 years of experience leading SaaS companies at various stages of growth. Before joining Simpplr, Wight served as Chief Sales Officer at PAR Technology. Previously, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at Punchh and Demandbase, overseeing all revenue responsibility and field operations. Wight has also held executive roles at PowerReviews, Nitro, and Jaspersoft.

"I am thrilled about the chance to continue increasing Simpplr's presence in the market and implement a strategy that will benefit our investors, our team, and our customers," said Wight. "I am eager to introduce more organizations to what Simpplr offers, helping them enhance the work environment for their employees and forge a more robust link between their company culture, their people, and their overall business success."

To learn more about Simpplr, please visit Simpplr.com

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees - wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that integrates employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, personalized employee experience. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish. Trusted by more than 1000+ leading brands, including Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com

Contact

Carolyn Clark

VP, Corporate Communications & EX, Simpplr

carolyn.clark@simpplr.com

Escalate PR

simpplr@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Simpplr





View the original press release on accesswire.com