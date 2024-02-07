Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Introduces Tuesday And Thursday Expiries For Russell 2000 And Mini-Russell 2000 Options

Unlock new trading opportunities with Cboe's new RUTW and MRUT daily expiring options

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Cboe Global Markets Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) is a global derivatives and exchange network that offers a wide range of trading, clearing and investment solutions. This includes services across equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, with a reach that spans North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's impressive daily trading volumes - with $67 billion in equities, 10 million options, 40 billion in FX and 219,000 futures contracts - position it as a key player in the financial markets. Largely known for pioneering products like listed options contracts and VIX futures, Cboe continues to spearhead innovations in the options space, with retail investors top of mind.

Featured photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash .

Daily Expiries For Russell 2000 And Mini-Russell 2000 Options

Cboe Global Markets recently announced the launch of Tuesday and Thursday-expiring Russell 2000 Index weekly (RUTW) options and Mini-Russell 2000 Index weekly (MRUT) options on January 8, 2024. In 2023, about 36% of the total U.S. index options flow involved contracts expiring in one day or less, aligning this initiative with the growing demand for short-dated index options while diversifying Cboe's product offerings.

The Russell 2000 Index, a measure of U.S. small-cap equities, will now feature RUTW and MRUT options with expirations every trading day of the week, offering investors enhanced management of small-cap equity exposure and precise execution of trading strategies around any market events. This move, facilitated in collaboration with FTSE Russell, is designed to meet the market's evolving needs and provide more investment opportunities tied to the Russell 2000 Index. MRUT options, in particular, offer a more cost-effective approach to small-cap equity strategy execution, exclusively available on Cboe's options exchanges.

Cboe's Commitment To Retail Traders

Cboe's decision to introduce Tuesday and Thursday expiries for Russell 2000 Index weekly (RUTW) options and Mini-Russell 2000 Index weekly (MRUT) options aligns with its commitment to retail traders. By offering a wider range of expiry options, Cboe continues to respond to the needs of a diverse trading community, particularly retail investors who seek more granularity and flexibility in their trading strategies.

This move is part of Cboe's broader strategy to empower retail traders, as evidenced by initiatives like the EDGX Retail Priority program . This program represents a significant shift from traditional trading models, prioritizing retail investors' orders and reducing execution times, thereby enhancing overall trading outcomes. The introduction of these new expiries complements this strategy by providing retail traders with more tools to manage their investments effectively.

Ultimately, Cboe's Retail Priority program and this latest expansion of expiry options reflect its dedication to providing retail traders with sophisticated, accessible trading solutions - bridging the gap between retail and institutional trading capabilities.

Cboe's Strategic Evolution

The introduction of new expiries for RUTW and MRUT options by Cboe represents a strategic response to market demands and trends. By offering more frequent expiration options, Cboe is not only expanding its product portfolio but also catering to a wider range of investors, including those in the retail sector. This development is indicative of Cboe's ongoing efforts to continue to innovate and adapt in an ever-changing financial landscape, solidifying its position as a key disruptor in global markets.

Elevate your trading game with Cboe's expanded expiry options for Russell 2000 and Mini-Russell 2000

Contact:

Michele Ormont

mormont@cboe.com

SOURCE: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com