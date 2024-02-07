Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - With an overwhelming feeling of team pride and a go-to Super Bowl snack like chicken wings in hand, Canadians everywhere will be gathered around screens this Sunday. Once again this year, Canadian chicken farmers ensured that there will be an ample wing supply for Super Bowl Sunday-84 million wings, to be exact!

As Canada's number one meat protein, chicken, particularly wings, drumsticks, and buffalo chicken dips, will dominate Super Bowl menus. "Whether prepared in your kitchen or delivered from a local eatery, wings are the go-to for the big game," emphasized Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "With Canadians' preference for locally-sourced chicken, we ensure a consistent supply of fresh, safe, and high-quality chicken."

According to a 2023 Abacus Data survey, 9 in 10 Canadians say it's important to them that the chicken they buy comes from Canada, expressing confidence in the health and safety standards of Canadian poultry. This preference fits in perfectly with this weekend's predicted increase in wing demand.

Consumers are reminded to ask for the Raised by a Canadian Farmer logo when shopping at their favourite grocery store or ordering from a local restaurant.

For crowd-pleasing wing recipes and appetizers, visit www.chicken.ca.

Enjoy the game and, most importantly, enjoy the wings!

