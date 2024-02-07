TotalEnergies delivers robust results in line with its objectives and confirms the relevance of its strategy in an uncertain environment
7.1% ordinary dividend increase 46% Payout
19% ROACE in 2023, at the top of the majors
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
4Q23
Change
2023
Change
|Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$)
5.1
-24%
21.4
+4%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1)
|- in billions of dollars (B$)
5.2
-19%
23.2
-36%
|- in dollars per share
2.16
-18%
9.40
-33%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$)
11.7
-10%
50.0
-30%
|Cash flow from operations
excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$)
8.5
-9%
35.9
-21%
|Cash flow from operating activities (B$)
16.2
+70%
40.7
-14%
|Gearing(1) of 5.0% at December 31, 2023 vs.12.3% at September 30, 2023
The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on February 6, 2024, to approve the fourth quarter 2023 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:
"In an uncertain environment, TotalEnergies' balanced transition strategy, which combines growth in Oil Gas, in particular in LNG, and Integrated Power, delivered strong results in 2023, in line with its objectives. During the fourth quarter, TotalEnergies generated adjusted net income of $5.2 billion and cash flow of $8.5 billion. IFRS net income was $5.1 billion.
In 2023 TotalEnergies reported adjusted net income of $23.2 billion and cash flow of $35.9 billion. 2023 IFRS net income was $21.4 billion (€19.8 billion), up 4% year-on-year. This year the Company once again achieved top tier 20% return on equity and 19% return on average capital employed. TotalEnergies invested $16.8 billion, including 35% for low-carbon energies mainly in power. Ordinary dividends increased by 7.1% and the Company completed $9 billion in buybacks of its shares, of which $1.5 billion was linked to the Canadian asset disposals. The Company further reduced net debt, achieving 5% gearing, including a $5 billion positive contribution of working capital. Payout increased to an attractive 46.0% in 2023. In addition, TotalEnergies ensured balanced profit sharing with its employees around the world and in particular in France (average 5% wage increase*, value sharing bonus* of at least €2k and support for employees in their energy transition**) and with its customers through rebates (€1.99 per liter price cap and renewal of the rebate on gas and power prices to private customers).
In the Oil Gas business, fourth quarter production was 2.46 Mboe/d, which benefited from 7% LNG production growth quarter-to-quarter. In a softening Brent environment, Exploration Production delivered a strong quarter, with adjusted net operating income of $2.8 billion and cash flow of $4.7 billion. Operating costs decreased to 5.1 $/boe thanks to the divestment of high-cost Canadian oil sands assets. Full-year 2023 total production increased 2% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), driven by strong LNG production growth of 9%, and Exploration Production generated strong adjusted net operating income of $10.9 billion and cash flow of $19.1 billion. TotalEnergies' exploration successes continued in Namibia, Suriname, and Nigeria. The Company reports a reserves replacement ratio of 141% in 2023 and a proved reserves life index of 12 years as of December 31, demonstrating the strength of its project portfolio.
Integrated LNG results remain robust with fourth quarter adjusted net operating income of $1.5 billion and cash flow of $1.8 billion, up 8% and 7% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, and driven by higher production and strengthening prices. For full year 2023, Integrated LNG generated annual adjusted net operating income of $6.2 billion and cash flow of $7.3 billion, which is lower than the exceptional results in 2022 but higher than 2021 thanks to growth in its portfolio.
During the fourth quarter, Integrated Power continued its profitable growth with higher adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $527 million and $705 million, respectively. Full-year 2023 cash flow totaled $2.2 billion, which is more than double compared to 2022. Integrated Power achieved an ROACE of 9.8% in 2023, demonstrating the relevance of the Company's integrated business model. TotalEnergies announced several acquisitions, further enhancing its Integrated Power business model in the US and in Europe: 1.5 GW of flexible CCGT capacity in Texas and a renewable energy aggregator (9 GW) and a battery storage developer (2 GW) in Germany.
Downstream adjusted net operating income was $939 million and cash-flow was $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter, which reflects the decrease in refining margins and weak chemicals demand in Europe. Full-year 2023 adjusted net operating income of $6.1 billion and cash flow of $8.2 billion were supported by good availability in Europe and still attractive refining margins, although lower compared to historic levels in 2022.
In view of the structural cash flow growth and share buybacks executed in 2023 (5.9% of the share capital), the Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 24, 2024, the distribution of a final 2023 dividend of €0.79/share, resulting in an increase of 7.1% for the ordinary 2023 dividend, compared to the ordinary 2022 dividend, to €3.01/share. Furthermore, the Board of Directors confirmed a shareholder return policy for 2024 targeting >40% CFFO payout, which will combine an increase in interim dividends of 6.8%to €0.79/share and $2 billion of share buybacks in the first quarter of 2024, which will remain the base level for quarterly buybacks in the current environment."
1. Highlights(2)
Social and environmental responsibility
- Release of the TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2023 on the evolution of the global energy system
- COP28
- Support from TotalEnergies to the objectives of tripling the amount of renewable energies production capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as well as slashing methane emissions within that time frame.
- Membership in the Oil Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC)
- Backing of the World Bank's Global Flaring and Methane Reduction Trust Fund
- AUSEA technology sharing initiative with Petrobras (Brazil), SOCAR (Azerbaijan), Sonangol (Angola) and NNPC (Nigeria) to measure methane emissions
- Release of the third edition of the Human Rights Briefing Paper
- Launch of third-party assessment of the land acquisition program related to Tilenga and EACOP projects
- Sharing value with employees in France
- Approval of a wage agreement for 2024 to share value with employees in France (5% raise and more than 2k€ value sharing bonus) applicable to employees covered by the Common Corpus of Employee Relations Agreements (SSC)
- Commitment to support the Company's employees with their energy transition*
Upstream
- Closing of the sale of Surmont to ConocoPhillips for up to $3.3 billion and other Canadian assets to Suncor for around $1.3 billion
- Production start-up of the second phase of the Mero field, in Brazil
- Acquisition of additional interest in Namibia block 2913B and block 2912
- Award of a new offshore exploration license in Suriname
- Launch of an innovative subsea technology to separate and reinject CO2-rich gas at the Mero field in Brazil
- Agreement with OMV to acquire 50% of SapuraOMV, an independent gas producer, in Malaysia
Downstream
- Closing of divestment of retail networks in Europe to Couche-Tard for around $3.8 billion
- Sale to Prax Group of a minority stake in Natref refinery in South Africa
Integrated LNG
- Commissioning of an LNG floating regasification terminal in the Port of Le Havre, in France
- Extension of partnership with Oman LNG by 10 years and with Qalhat LNG by 5 years
Integrated Power
- US
- Acquisition of 1.5 GW of flexible power generation capacity in Texas
- Attentive Energy One project awarded a 25-year contract to supply 1.4 GW of renewable electricity to New York and Attentive Energy Two awarded a 20-year contract to supply 1.3 GW of renewable electricity to New Jersey
- Signature with LyondellBasell of a 15 year-Power Purchase Agreement
- Europe
- Acquisition of Quadra Energy, a German renewable energy aggregator
- Acquisition of Kyon Energy, a leading German battery storage developer
- Partial farm down to PTTEP of 25.5% of the Seagreen offshore wind farm for $689 million, in the UK
- Expansion of collaboration with European Energy to develop offshore wind in three Nordic countries
- Acquisition of 200 high power charging sites from Wenea in Spain
- Acquisition of three start-ups in the electricity business as part of the TotalEnergies On program
2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(1)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
2023
2022
2023
11,696
13,062
15,997
-27%
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
50,030
71,578
-30%
5,724
6,808
8,238
-31%
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
25,107
38,475
-35%
2,802
3,138
3,528
-21%
|Exploration Production
10,942
17,479
-37%
1,456
1,342
2,408
-40%
|Integrated LNG
6,200
11,169
-44%
527
506
481
+10%
|Integrated Power
1,853
975
+90%
633
1,399
1,487
-57%
|Refining Chemicals
4,654
7,302
-36%
306
423
334
-8%
|Marketing Services
1,458
1,550
-6%
597
662
1,873
-68%
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
3,000
8,254
-64%
37.7%
33.4%
41.4%
|Effective tax rate (3)
37.5%
40.9%
5,226
6,453
7,561
-31%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1)
23,176
36,197
-36%
2.16
2.63
2.97
-27%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4)
9.40
13.94
-33%
2.02
2.41
2.93
-31%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5)
8.70
13.24
-34%
2,387
2,423
2,522
-5%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
2,434
2,572
-5%
5,063
6,676
3,264
+55%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
21,384
20,526
+4%
6,139
4,283
3,935
+56%
|Organic investments (1)
18,126
11,852
+53%
(5,404)
808
(133)
ns
|Net acquisitions (1)
(1,289)
4,451
ns
735
5,091
3,802
-81%
|Net investments (1)
16,837
16,303
+3%
8,500
9,340
9,135
-7%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
35,946
45,729
-21%
8,529
9,551
9,361
-9%
|Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1)
36,451
47,025
-22%
16,150
9,496
5,618
x2.9
|Cash flow from operating activities
40,679
47,367
-14%
3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production
3.1 Environment liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
2023
2022
2023
84.3
86.7
88.8
-5%
|Brent ($/b)
82.6
101.3
-18%
2.9
2.7
6.1
-52%
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
2.7
6.5
-59%
13.3
10.6
32.3
-59%
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
12.6
32.4
-61%
15.2
12.5
30.5
-50%
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
13.8
33.8
-59%
80.2
78.9
80.6
-1%
|Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
76.2
91.3
-17%
6.17
5.47
12.74
-52%
|Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
6.64
13.15
-50%
10.28
9.56
14.83
-31%
|Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
10.76
15.90
-32%
50.1
95.1
73.6
-32%
|Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM (6),(10) ($/t)
69.3
94.1
-26%
3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e)
2023
2022
2023
7.9
8.5
10.1
-22%
|Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12)
34.6
39.7
-13%
7.2
7.5
8.3
-13%
|of which Oil Gas
30.3
32.5
-7%
0.7
1.0
1.8
-62%
|of which CCGT
4.3
7.2
-40%
11.5
12.1
14.7
-22%
|Scope 1+2 equity share
48.9
56.1
-13%
Estimated quarterly emissions.
Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down 22% year-on-year in the fourth quarter 2023, thanks to the continuous decline in flaring emissions on Exploration Production facilities and the exceptional use of gas-fired power plants in 2022.
2023 methane emissions from operated facilities were down 19% compared to 2022 mainly due continuous decrease in flaring and of fugitive emissions on Exploration Production and were down 47% compared to the 2020 reference level.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Methane emissions (ktCH4)
2023
2022
2023
9
7
11
-21%
|Methane emissions from operated facilities
34
42
-19%
11
9
10
+12%
|Methane emissions equity share
40
47
-14%
Estimated quarterly emissions.
|Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e)
2023
2022
|Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (13)
355
389
3.3 Production(14)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Hydrocarbon production
2023
2022
2023
2,462
2,476
2,812
-12%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,483
2,765
-10%
1,341
1,399
1,357
-1%
|Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
1,388
1,307
+6%
1,121
1,077
1,455
-23%
|Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
1,095
1,458
-25%
2,462
2,476
2,812
-12%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,483
2,765
-10%
1,506
1,561
1,570
-4%
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,550
1,519
+2%
5,158
4,921
6,681
-23%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
5,028
6,759
-26%
2,462
2,476
2,475
-1%
|Hydrocarbon production excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
2,483
2,437
+2%
Hydrocarbon production was 2,462 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter 2023, down 1% quarter-over-quarter. Fourth quarter benefited from LNG production growth, which partially compensated for the Canadian oil sands assets disposals that were effective this quarter.
Hydrocarbon production was 2,483 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, up 2% year-on-year (excluding Novatek) and was comprised of:
- +4% due to start-ups and ramp-ups, including Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 in Norway, Mero 1 in Brazil, Ikike in Nigeria, Block 10 in Oman, and Absheron in Azerbaijan,
- +1% due to improved security conditions in Nigeria and Libya,
- +1% due to lower planned maintenance and unplanned shutdowns, including at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan,
- -1% portfolio effect related to the end of the Bongkot operating licenses in Thailand, exit from Termokarstovoye in Russia, disposal of the Canadian oil sands assets and effective withdrawal from Myanmar, partially offset by the entries in the producing fields of SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates, of Sépia and Atapu in Brazil, of Ratawi in Iraq, and the increased participation in the Waha concessions in Libya,
- -3% due to the natural field declines.
4. Analysis of business segments
4.1 Exploration Production
4.1.1 Production
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Hydrocarbon production
2023
2022
2023
1,998
2,043
2,309
-13%
|EP (kboe/d)
2,034
2,296
-11%
1,448
1,507
1,512
-4%
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,492
1,466
+2%
2,946
2,865
4,261
-31%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,900
4,492
-35%
1,998
2,043
2,030
-2%
|EP excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
2,034
2,025
4.1.2 Results
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
2023
2022
2023
2,802
3,138
3,528
-21%
|Adjusted net operating income
10,942
17,479
-37%
130
125
316
-59%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
539
1,335
-60%
47.7%
44.6%
54.4%
|Effective tax rate (15)
50.0%
50.8%
3,117
2,557
2,219
+40%
|Organic investments (1)
10,232
7,507
+36%
(4,306)
(514)
105
ns
|Net acquisitions (1)
(2,706)
2,520
ns
(1,189)
2,043
2,324
ns
|Net investments (1)
7,526
10,027
-25%
4,690
5,165
4,988
-6%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
19,126
26,080
-27%
5,708
4,240
4,035
+41%
|Cash flow from operating activities
18,531
27,654
-33%
Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was:
- $2,802 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 11% quarter-to-quarter primarily driven by lower oil prices,
- $10,942 million in 2023, down 37% year-on-year, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was:
- $4,690 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 9% quarter-to-quarter, primarily driven by lower oil prices,
- $19,126 million in 2023, down 27% year-on-year, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.
4.2 Integrated LNG
4.2.1 Production
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
2023
2022
2023
464
433
503
-8%
|Integrated LNG (kboe/d)
449
469
-4%
58
54
58
-2%
|Liquids (kb/d)
58
53
+10%
2,212
2,056
2,420
-9%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,128
2,267
-6%
464
433
445
+4%
|Integrated LNG excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
449
413
+9%
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
2023
2022
2023
11.8
10.5
12.7
-7%
|Overall LNG sales
44.3
48.1
-8%
4.0
3.7
4.4
-10%
|incl. Sales from equity production*
15.2
17.0
-10%
10.8
9.4
11.4
-6%
|incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases
40.1
42.8
-6%
The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.
Hydrocarbon production for LNG (excluding Novatek) was up 7% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting lower unplanned shutdowns. For full-year 2023, hydrocarbon production for LNG (excluding Novatek) was up 9% compared to 2022 due to increased supply to NLNG in Nigeria and higher availability of Ichthys LNG in Australia and Snøvhit in Norway.
In the fourth quarter 2023, LNG sales increased 13% quarter-to-quarter, mainly due to higher production and higher spot volumes.
For full-year 2023, LNG sales were down 8% compared to 2022, mainly due to lower spot volumes related to lower demand in Europe as a result of a milder winter weather and high inventories.
4.2.2 Results
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
1,456
1,342
2,408
-40%
|Adjusted net operating income
6,200
11,169
-44%
500
385
1,213
-59%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
2,103
5,637
-63%
790
495
195
x4.1
|Organic investments (1)
2,063
519
x4
48
84
19
x2.5
|Net acquisitions (1)
1,096
(47)
ns
838
579
214
x3.9
|Net investments (1)
3,159
472
x6.7
1,763
1,648
2,688
-34%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
7,293
9,784
-25%
2,702
872
134
x20.2
|Cash flow from operating activities
8,442
9,604
-12%
Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $1,456 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 8% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting the evolution of prices and production volumes. For full-year 2023, Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $6,200 million, down 37% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), mainly due to the exceptional environment in 2022 linked to the energy crisis in Europe resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) for Integrated LNG was $1,763 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 7% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting the evolution of prices and production volumes.
Integrated LNG CFFO was down 25% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), mainly due to lower LNG prices that were partially offset by high margins captured in 2022 on LNG cargoes delivered in 2023.
4.3 Integrated Power
4.3.1 Capacities, productions, clients and sales
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Integrated Power
2023
2022
2023
8.0
8.9
9.4
-16%
|Net power production (TWh) *
33.4
33.2
+1%
5.5
5.4
3.3
+65%
|o/w power production from renewables
18.9
10.4
+82%
2.5
3.5
6.1
-59%
|o/w CCGT
14.5
22.8
-36%
17.3
15.9
12.0
+44%
|Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) **
17.3
12.0
+44%
13.0
11.6
7.7
+69%
|o/w renewables
13.0
7.7
+69%
4.3
4.3
4.3
|o/w CCGT
4.3
4.3
80.1
80.5
69.0
+16%
|Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,***
80.1
69.0
+16%
22.4
20.2
16.8
+33%
|o/w installed capacity
22.4
16.8
+33%
5.9
6.0
6.1
-3%
|Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) **
5.9
6.1
-3%
2.8
2.8
2.7
+1%
|Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) **
2.8
2.7
+1%
13.9
11.2
14.6
-5%
|Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh)
52.1
55.3
-6%
30.7
13.8
28.1
+9%
|Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh)
100.9
96.3
+5%
Solar, wind, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.
** End of period data.
*** Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022 and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity effective first quarter 2023.
Net power production was 8.0 TWh in the fourth quarter 2023, down 10% quarter-to-quarter due to lower CCGT generation. For the full-year 2023, net power production was 33.4 TWh, up 1% year-on-year as lower generation from flexible capacity, whose utilization rate was exceptional in 2022 due to the energy crisis in Europe, was more than compensated by growing electricity generation from renewables that is related to the integration of 100% of Total Eren and contribution from Clearway in the US and Casa dos Ventos in Brazil.
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached more than 22 GW at the end of the fourth quarter 2023, up by more than 2 GW quarter-to-quarter, including 1.3 GW installed in the US (Clearway, Danish) and 0.5 GW from the creation of a new 50/50 JV with AGEL in India. In 2023, gross installed renewable capacity grew by nearly 6 GW.
4.3.2 Results
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
527
506
481
+10%
|Adjusted net operating income
1,853
975
+90%
21
37
88
-76%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
137
201
-32%
674
578
455
+48%
|Organic investments (1)
2,582
1,385
+86%
532
1,354
(230)
ns
|Net acquisitions (1)
2,363
2,136
+11%
1,206
1,932
225
x5.4
|Net investments (1)
4,945
3,521
+40%
705
516
439
+61%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
2,152
970
x2.2
638
1,936
861
-26%
|Cash flow from operating activities
3,573
66
x54.1
Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was:
- $527 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 10% year-on-year and up 4% quarter-to-quarter due to performance of its integrated electricity portfolio,
- $1,853 million in 2023, up 90% year-on-year, demonstrating the performance of its integrated business model along the power value chain: renewables, CCGT, trading, and B2B B2C marketing.
Integrated Power cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was:
- $705 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 61% year-on-year and 37% quarter-to-quarter, as the fourth quarter further benefited from dividend distributions from equity affiliates,
- $2,152 million in 2023, more than twice 2022 CFFO, with all the segments of the value chain contributing to growth.
4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
4.4.1 Results
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
939
1,822
1,821
-48%
|Adjusted net operating income
6,112
8,852
-31%
1,504
625
1,023
+47%
|Organic investments (1)
3,105
2,354
+32%
(1,679)
(115)
(28)
ns
|Net acquisitions (1)
(2,042)
(159)
ns
(175)
510
995
ns
|Net investments (1)
1,063
2,195
-52%
1,692
2,205
1,681
+1%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
8,171
10,069
-19%
6,584
2,266
939
x7
|Cash flow from operating activities
9,914
11,787
-16%
4.5 Refining Chemicals
4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
2023
2022
2023
1,381
1,489
1,389
-1%
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
1,436
1,472
-2%
444
489
312
+42%
|France
414
348
+19%
582
589
580
|Rest of Europe
592
623
-5%
355
410
497
-29%
|Rest of world
431
501
-14%
79%
84%
77%
|Utilization rate based on crude only**
81%
82%
Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
2023
2022
2023
1,114
1,330
1,095
+2%
|Monomers* (kt)
4,896
5,005
-2%
985
1,070
917
+7%
|Polymers (kt)
4,130
4,549
-9%
60%
75%
66%
|Steam cracker utilization rate**
69%
76%
Olefins.
** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.
Refining throughput was:
- down 7% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to turnarounds at Satorp and Antwerp and the gradual restart of the Port Arthur refinery,
- down 2% year-on-year in 2023 mainly due to a slightly lower refinery utilization rate reflecting the major turnaround schedule of the year.
Petrochemicals production was:
- down 16% quarter-on-quarter for monomers and 8% for polymers due to weak demand for chemicals mainly in Europe impacting steam cracker utilization rate,
- down 2% year-on-year in 2023 for monomers and 9% for polymers for the same reasons, with monomers partially compensated by the ramp up of ethane cracker unit in Port Arthur in the US.
4.5.2 Results
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
633
1,399
1,487
-57%
|Adjusted net operating income
4,654
7,302
-36%
1,002
386
585
+71%
|Organic investments (1)
2,040
1,319
+55%
(11)
(97)
(5)
ns
|Net acquisitions (1)
(118)
(38)
ns
991
289
580
+71%
|Net investments (1)
1,922
1,281
+50%
1,173
1,618
1,144
+3%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
5,853
7,704
-24%
4,825
2,060
232
x20.8
|Cash flow from operating activities
7,957
8,663
-8%
Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was
- $633 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 55% sequentially due to lower refining margins, turnarounds at Satorp in Saudi Arabia, the Port Arthur refinery in the US and at the Antwerp refinery in Belgium, and weak petrochemical demand, particularly in Europe,
- $4,654 million in full-year 2023, down 36% year-on-year, due to the decrease in refining margins and refining throughput.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was
- $1,173 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 28% sequentially for the same reasons as above, although partially offset by dividends received from equity affiliates during the fourth quarter,
- $5,853 million in full-year 2023 down 24% year-on-year for the same reasons.
4.6 Marketing Services
4.6.1 Petroleum product sales
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Sales in kb/d*
2023
2022
2023
1,341
1,399
1,450
-7%
|Total Marketing Services sales
1,375
1,468
-6%
755
792
816
-8%
|Europe
776
824
-6%
587
608
634
-7%
|Rest of world
599
644
-7%
Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.
Sales of petroleum products were down year-on-year by 7% in the fourth quarter and by 6% in full-year 2023 due to the lower industrial and commercial demand mainly in Europe and the disposal of 50% of the fuel distribution business in Egypt, which were partially offset by recovery in the aviation business.
4.6.2 Results
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
306
423
334
-8%
|Adjusted net operating income
1,458
1,550
-6%
502
239
438
+15%
|Organic investments (1)
1,065
1,035
+3%
(1,668)
(18)
(23)
ns
|Net acquisitions (1)
(1,924)
(121)
ns
(1,166)
221
415
ns
|Net investments (1)
(859)
914
ns
519
587
537
-3%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
2,318
2,365
-2%
1,759
206
707
x2.5
|Cash flow from operating activities
1,957
3,124
-37%
Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $306 million for the fourth quarter and $1,458 million for the full-year 2023, decreasing 8% and 6%, respectively, year-on-year due to lower sales.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) decreased by 3% year-on-year to $519 million in the fourth quarter 2023 and by 2% year-on-year to $2,318 million in full-year 2023.
5. TotalEnergies results
5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:
- $5,724 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $6,808 million in the third quarter 2023 mainly due to lower oil prices and refining margins,
- $25,107 million in 2023, compared to $38,475 million in 2022 due to lower oil gas prices and lower refining margins compared to the exceptional environment in 2022.
5.2 Adjusted net income(1) (TotalEnergies share)
TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $5,226 million in the fourth quarter 2023 versus $6,453 million in the third quarter 2023, for the same reasons.
Adjustments to net income(1) were ($163) million in the fourth quarter 2023, consisting mainly of:
- $1.8 billion gain on asset sales, including the sale of our retail network in Germany and of our Canadian assets,
- ($1.0) billion related to asset impairments, primarily related to mature upstream assets in Congo and timing effect of taxes at Al Shaheen in Qatar,
- ($0.3) billion in inventory effects and effects of changes in fair value,
- ($0.6) billion in other adjustments, primarily related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso and the CCGT Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France
For the full-year 2023, these items amounted to ($1,792) million, consisting mainly of:
- $2.0 billion gain on asset sales, including the sale of our retail network in Germany and of our Canadian assets,
- ($2.2) billion related to asset impairments, primarily related to upstream assets in Kenya and upstream mature assets in Congo, as well as Al Shaheen in Qatar for timing effect of taxes, the Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan, divestment projects of Naphtachimie to INEOS and the Natref refinery in South Africa, as well as client portfolios related to goodwills from gas power marketing activities in Belgium, Spain, and France,
- ($0.7) billion in inventory effects and effects of changes in fair value,
- ($0.9) billion in other adjustments, notably the revaluation of Total Eren's previously held equity interest, the devaluation of the Argentine peso, the CCGT Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France and the exceptional European solidarity contribution.
TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:
- 37.7% in the fourth quarter 2023 versus 33.4% in the third quarter 2023, mainly related to the Canadian oil sands assets disposals and to the higher relative weight of highly taxed North Sea assets in Exploration Production,
- 37.5% in 2023 versus 40.9% in 2022, mainly due to the lower relative weight of Exploration Production in Company results, in line with the evolution of oil and gas prices.
5.3 Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:
- $2.16 in the fourth quarter 2023, based on 2,387 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $2.63 in the third quarter 2023,
- $9.40 in 2023, based on 2,434 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $13.94 in 2022.
As of December 31, 2023, the number of diluted shares was 2,373 million.
As part of its shareholder return policy, TotalEnergies repurchased:
- 43.7 million shares for cancellation in the fourth quarter 2023 for $2.9 billion,
- 142.6 million shares for cancellation in 2023 for $9.0 billion.
5.4 Acquisitions asset sales
Acquisitions were:
- $698 million in the fourth quarter 2023, primarily related to Integrated Power, including the creation of a new joint venture with AGEL in India and the acquisition of 50% of Rönesans Enerji in Turkey,
- $6,428 million in 2023, mainly related to the above items, as well as the acquisition of the remaining 70.4% of Total Eren, a 20% interest in the SARB and Umm Lulu concession in the United Arab Emirates, the acquisition of a 6.25% stake in the NFE LNG project and 9.375% in NFS LNG project in Qatar, and a 34% stake in a joint venture with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil.
Divestments were:
- $6,102 million in the fourth quarter 2023, primarily due to the sale of our Canadian assets to ConocoPhillips and Suncor and the sale of our retail network in Germany to Alimentation Couche-Tard,
- $7,717 million in 2023, due to the above items as well as the sale of a 40% interest to ADNOC in Block 20 in Angola and a partial farm down in an offshore wind project off the coast of New York and New Jersey in the US.
5.5 Net cash flow(1)
TotalEnergies' net cash flowwas:
- $7,765 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $4,249 million in the third quarter, reflecting the $840 million decrease in CFFO that was more than offset by the $4,356 million decrease in net investments to $735 million in the fourth quarter 2023,
- $19,109 million in 2023 compared to $29,426 million in 2022, reflecting the $9,783 million decrease in CFFO and the $534 million increase in net investments to $16,837 million in 2023.
2023 cash flow from operating activities was $40,679 million versus CFFO of $35,946 million, which reflects positive variation from a working capital release of $4.8 billion, of which around $2 billion is related to exceptional fiscal debt variations that are mainly due to the change of the gas and power price cap compensation system in France and the disposal of our German retail network to Alimentation Couche Tard.
5.6 Profitability
Return on equity was 20.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
|In millions of dollars
January 1, 2023
October 1, 2022
January 1, 2022
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
|Adjusted net income (1)
23,450
25,938
36,657
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
115,006
116,529
112,831
|Return on equity (ROE)
20.4%
22.3%
32.5%
Return on average capital employed(1) was 18.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
|In millions of dollars
January 1, 2023
October 1, 2022
January 1, 2022
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
|Adjusted net operating income (1)
24,684
27,351
38,212
|Average capital employed (1)
130,517
135,757
135,312
|ROACE (1)
18.9%
20.1%
28.2%
6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to €11,232 million in 2023, compared to €7,835 million in 2022.
7. Annual 2024 Sensitivities(16)
|Change
|Estimated impact on adjusted
net operating income
|Estimated impact on cash flow from operations
|Dollar
|+/- 0.1 per €
|-/+ 0.1 B$
|~0 B$
|Average liquids price (17)
|+/- 10 $/b
|+/- 2.3 B$
|+/- 2.8 B$
|European gas price NBP TTF
|+/- 2 $/Mbtu
|+/- 0.4 B$
|+/- 0.4 B$
|European Refining Margin Marker (ERM)
|+/- 10 $/t
|+/- 0.4 B$
|+/- 0.5 B$
8. Outlook
At the start of 2024, Brent prices are navigating around 80 $/b in an uncertain economic environment. Oil markets are facing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on one hand and non-OPEC production growth balanced by OPEC+ policy on the other hand. According to the IEA, global oil demand is anticipated to grow 1.2 Mb/d in 2024, which is in line with the average annual demand growth rate during 2000-2023 of 1.2%/yr.
LNG markets should remain in tension due to very limited LNG capacity additions expected in 2024 (2%) and growing demand thanks to lower LNG prices. TotalEnergies expects LNG sales above 40 Mt over the year. Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be stable around $10/Mbtu in the first quarter 2024.
First quarter 2024 expected hydrocarbon production should be above 2.4 Mboe/d due to the start-up of Mero 2 in Brazil and the disposals of Canadian upstream assets, effective during fourth quarter 2023. For 2024, TotalEnergies anticipates hydrocarbon production will grow 2% compared to 2023 excluding Canada. Production will benefit from several additional project start-ups, including Tyra in Denmark and Anchor in the US.
Full-year refining utilization rate is expected to increase to above 85% in 2024 with no major turnarounds planned.
Momentum continues in Integrated Power growth in 2024 with cash flow before working capital (CFFO) forecasted to increase to between $2.5 and $3 billion. The increase is supported by net electricity generation increase to >45 TWh in the context of renewables gross installed capacity increasing by ~6 GW to 28 GW.
In 2024, TotalEnergies expects net investments of $17-18 billion, of which $5 billion dedicated to Integrated Power.
Confident in the strong fundamentals of the Company, which celebrates its 100 year anniversary in 2024, the Board of Directors confirmed a shareholder return policy for 2024 targeting >40% CFFO payout, which will combine an increase in interim dividends of 6.8% to €0.79/share and $2 billion of share buybacks in the first quarter of 2024, in line with the following cash flow allocation priorities:
- a sustainable ordinary dividend through cycles, that was not cut during the Covid crisis, and whose increase is supported by underlying cash flow growth,
- investments to support of a strategy balanced between the various energies,
- maintaining a strong balance sheet,
- buybacks to share surplus cash flow generated at high prices.
To listen to the conference call with CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 10:30am (Paris time), please log on tototalenergies.com or dial +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66, +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 or +1 786 697 3501. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.
9. Operating information by segment
9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
2023
2022
2023
592
550
918
-35%
|Europe
565
918
-38%
451
459
477
-5%
|Africa
471
474
-1%
788
781
703
+12%
|Middle East and North Africa
764
687
+11%
376
445
442
-15%
|Americas
426
425
256
241
272
-6%
|Asia-Pacific
257
262
-2%
2,462
2,476
2,812
-12%
|Total production
2,483
2,765
-10%
331
327
670
-51%
|includes equity affiliates
335
682
-51%
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
2023
2022
2023
236
229
282
-16%
|Europe
232
280
-17%
328
335
358
-8%
|Africa
348
358
-3%
629
627
565
+11%
|Middle East and North Africa
612
552
+11%
207
268
259
-20%
|Americas
251
238
+6%
106
102
106
-1%
|Asia-Pacific
107
91
+18%
1,506
1,561
1,570
-4%
|Total production
1,550
1,519
+2%
141
156
199
-29%
|includes equity affiliates
150
203
-26%
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
2023
2022
2023
1,921
1,733
3,412
-44%
|Europe
1,801
3,426
-47%
612
619
592
+3%
|Africa
614
584
+5%
881
844
745
+18%
|Middle East and North Africa
833
739
+13%
941
989
1,030
-9%
|Americas
975
1,049
-7%
803
736
902
-11%
|Asia-Pacific
805
961
-16%
5,158
4,921
6,681
-23%
|Total production
5,028
6,759
-26%
1,027
933
2,535
-60%
|includes equity affiliates
1,004
2,581
-61%
9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
2023
2022
2023
1,789
1,838
1,665
+7%
|Europe
1,734
1,732
610
621
743
-18%
|Africa
624
732
-15%
1,055
946
740
+43%
|Americas
942
836
+13%
697
624
558
+25%
|Rest of world
652
591
+10%
4,151
4,029
3,706
+12%
|Total consolidated sales
3,953
3,891
+2%
402
407
388
+4%
|Includes bulk sales
405
411
-1%
2,408
2,222
1,868
+29%
|Includes trading
2,173
2,012
+8%
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|Petrochemicals production* (kt)
2023
2022
2023
845
1,018
835
+1%
|Europe
3,936
4,196
-6%
528
611
477
+11%
|Americas
2,366
2,387
-1%
725
771
700
+4%
|Middle East and Asia
2,724
2,971
-8%
Olefins, polymers.
9.3 Integrated Power
9.3.1 Net power production
4Q23
3Q23
|Net power production (TWh)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Gas
Others
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Gas
Others
Total
|France
0.1
0.3
1.6
0.0
2.0
0.2
0.1
2.0
0.0
2.3
|Rest of Europe
0.0
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.1
1.8
0.1
0.4
0.1
1.1
0.0
1.7
|Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|Middle East
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.5
0.7
|North America
0.4
0.5
0.9
0.6
0.4
1.1
|South America
0.1
0.9
1.0
0.1
0.9
1.0
|India
1.3
0.2
1.5
1.4
0.4
1.7
|Pacific Asia
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.4
|Total
2.4
2.3
0.7
2.5
0.1
8.0
3.0
2.2
0.2
3.5
0.0
8.9
9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity
4Q23
3Q23
|Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (19)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Gas
Others
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Gas
Others
Total
|France
0.5
0.3
2.6
0.1
3.6
0.5
0.3
2.6
0.1
3.5
|Rest of Europe
0.2
0.9
0.6
1.4
0.1
3.2
0.2
0.9
0.6
1.4
0.0
3.1
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
|Middle East
0.4
0.3
0.7
0.4
0.3
0.7
|North America
2.0
0.8
0.2
3.0
1.5
0.8
0.0
2.3
|South America
0.4
0.8
1.2
0.5
0.7
1.2
|India
3.8
0.5
4.3
3.5
0.4
3.9
|Pacific Asia
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.1
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.0
|Total
8.5
3.4
0.7
4.3
0.5
17.3
7.6
3.2
0.6
4.3
0.2
15.9
9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables
4Q23
3Q23
|Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (20),(21)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
0.9
0.6
0.1
1.6
0.8
0.6
0.1
1.6
|Rest of Europe
0.2
1.1
1.1
0.2
2.6
0.2
1.1
1.1
0.0
2.4
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
|Middle East
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
|North America
4.9
2.1
0.5
7.5
3.9
2.1
0.1
6.2
|South America
0.4
1.2
1.6
0.4
1.2
1.6
|India
5.4
0.5
5.9
5.1
0.4
5.5
|Asia-Pacific
1.5
0.0
0.3
0.0
1.8
1.4
0.0
0.2
0.0
1.6
|Total
14.6
5.5
1.4
0.8
22.4
13.1
5.5
1.3
0.3
20.2
4Q23
3Q23
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (20),(21)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
|Rest of Europe
0.4
0.0
0.1
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.5
|Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|Middle East
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
|North America
1.4
0.1
0.2
1.7
2.3
0.1
0.5
3.0
|South America
0.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.2
|India
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.4
|Asia-Pacific
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.5
0.6
|Total
2.8
0.6
0.4
0.3
4.1
3.8
0.3
0.5
0.6
5.2
4Q23
3Q23
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (20),(21)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
0.7
0.4
0.0
1.2
0.9
0.5
0.0
1.4
|Rest of Europe
4.6
0.3
7.4
0.1
12.4
4.6
0.5
7.4
0.1
12.6
|Africa
1.1
0.3
0.3
1.7
1.2
0.3
0.0
1.5
|Middle East
1.5
0.7
2.2
1.7
0.7
2.4
|North America
8.2
3.4
4.1
5.4
21.1
8.3
3.3
4.1
5.2
20.9
|South America
1.4
0.8
0.4
2.6
1.4
1.3
0.4
3.0
|India
4.7
0.2
4.9
4.0
0.1
4.1
|Asia-Pacific
2.9
0.4
2.9
1.3
7.5
3.4
1.3
2.9
1.6
9.2
|Total
25.3
6.5
14.4
7.5
53.7
25.6
7.9
14.4
7.2
55.2
10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)
10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
5,063
6,676
3,264
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
21,384
20,526
180
(749)
(5,585)
|Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share)
(1,105)
(17,310)
1,844
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
2,047
1,391
(51)
(14)
|Restructuring charges
(56)
(42)
(1,023)
(614)
(3,845)
|Impairments
(2,166)
(15,743)
(590)
(135)
(1,726)
|Other *
(930)
(2,916)
(535)
607
(705)
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
(699)
501
192
365
1,993
|Effect of changes in fair value
12
1,138
(163)
223
(4,297)
|Total adjustments affecting net income
(1,792)
(15,671)
5,226
6,453
7,561
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
23,176
36,197
Other adjustment items for net income in the fourth quarter amounted to ($590) million mainly due to the impact of the European solidarity contribution and of the Electricity Generation Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France and of the devaluation of the Argentine peso. Other adjustment items for net income for the year amounted to ($930) million including $388 million of revaluation of Total Eren's previously held equity interest and ($1,318) million mainly due to the impact of the European solidarity contribution and of the Electricity Generation Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France and of the devaluation of the Argentine peso.
10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements
10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
5,063
6,676
3,264
+55%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
21,384
20,526
+4%
163
(223)
4,297
-96%
|Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
1,792
15,671
-89%
5,226
6,453
7,561
-31%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
23,176
36,197
-36%
|Adjusted items
57
82
210
-73%
|Add: non-controlling interests
274
460
-40%
3,004
3,130
4,530
|
-34%
|Add: income taxes
12,939
20,565
-37%
3,060
2,967
3,204
-4%
|Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
12,012
12,316
-2%
115
88
111
+4%
|Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets
394
400
-2%
660
726
719
-8%
|Add: financial interest on debt
2,820
2,386
+18%
(426)
(384)
(338)
ns
|Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(1,585)
(746)
ns
11,696
13,062
15,997
-27%
|Adjusted EBITDA
50,030
71,578
-30%
10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
|Adjusted items
54,765
54,413
63,884
-14%
|Revenues from sales
218,945
263,206
-17%
(36,651)
(34,738)
(42,755)
ns
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(142,247)
(171,049)
ns
(6,956)
(7,346)
(7,027)
ns
|Other operating expenses
(29,808)
(28,745)
ns
(174)
(245)
(250)
ns
|Exploration costs
(575)
(574)
ns
169
142
636
-73%
|Other income
504
1,349
-63%
(150)
64
(480)
ns
|Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(288)
(1,142)
ns
276
296
266
+4%
|Other financial income
1,221
812
+50%
(180)
(186)
(150)
ns
|Other financial expense
(722)
(533)
ns
597
662
1,873
-68%
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
3,000
8,254
-64%
11,696
13,062
15,997
-27%
|Adjusted EBITDA
50,030
71,578
-30%
|Adjusted items
(3,060)
(2,967)
(3,204)
ns
|Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(12,012)
(12,316)
ns
(115)
(88)
(111)
ns
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
(394)
(400)
ns
(660)
(726)
(719)
ns
|Less: financial interest on debt
(2,820)
(2,386)
ns
426
384
338
+26%
|Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
1,585
746
x2.1
(3,004)
(3,130)
(4,530)
ns
|Less: income taxes
(12,939)
(20,565)
ns
(57)
(82)
(210)
ns
|Less: non-controlling interests
(274)
(460)
ns
(163)
223
(4,297)
ns
|Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share)
(1,792)
(15,671)
ns
5,063
6,676
3,264
+55%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
21,384
20,526
+4%
10.3 Investments Divestments (TotalEnergies share)
Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
632
4,987
3,681
-83%
|Cash flow used in investing activities a )
16,454
15,116
+9%
(50)
-100%
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests b )
(50)
-100%
3
(17)
335
-99%
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c )
(2)
1,630
ns
(3)
43
(233)
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
78
(589)
ns
71
64
61
+16%
|Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e )
259
177
+46%
32
14
8
x4
|Expenditures related to carbon credits f )
48
19
x2.5
735
5,091
3,802
-81%
|Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
16,837
16,303
+3%
(5,404)
808
(133)
ns
|of which net acquisitions g-i )
(1,289)
4,451
ns
698
1,992
292
x2.4
|Acquisitions g )
6,428
5,872
+9%
6,102
1,184
425
x14.4
|Asset sales i )
7,717
1,421
x5.4
(43)
109
-100%
|Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
(81)
279
ns
6,139
4,283
3,935
+56%
|of which organic investments h )
18,126
11,852
+53%
214
346
287
-25%
|Capitalized exploration
1,094
669
+64%
683
422
210
x3.3
|Increase in non-current loans
1,845
954
+93%
(91)
(120)
(259)
ns
|Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(524)
(1,082)
ns
(3)
(124)
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
(3)
(310)
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).
10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)
Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
|In millions of dollars
2023
2022
2023
16,150
9,496
5,618
x2.9
|Cash flow from operating activities a )
40,679
47,367
-14%
8,377
(582)
(2,247)
ns
|(Increase) decrease in working capital b *
5,526
2,831
+95%
(724)
764
(895)
ns
|Inventory effect c )
(714)
501
ns
(0)
43
40
ns
|Capital gain from renewable project sales d )
81
64
+25%
3
(17)
335
-99%
|Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e )
(2)
1,630
ns
8,500
9,340
9,135
-7%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
35,946
45,729
-21%
(29)
(211)
(226)
ns
|Financial charges
(505)
(1,296)
ns
8,529
9,551
9,361
-9%
|Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF)
36,451
47,025
-22%
6,139
4,283
3,935
+56%
|Organic investments g )
18,126
11,852
+53%
2,361
5,058
5,200
-55%
|Free cash flow after organic investments f g )
17,820
33,877
-47%
735
5,091
3,802
-81%
|Net investments h )
16,837
16,303
+3%
7,765
4,249
5,333
+46%
|Net cash flow f h )
19,109
29,426
-35%
Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.
10.5 Gearing ratio
|In millions of dollars
12/31/2023
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
|Current borrowings *
7,869
15,193
14,065
|Other current financial liabilities
446
415
488
|Current financial assets , **
(6,256)
(6,585)
(8,556)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale *
17
(44)
(38)
|Non-current financial debt *
32,722
33,947
36,987
|Non-current financial assets *
(1,229)
(1,519)
(1,303)
|Cash and cash equivalents
(27,263)
(24,731)
(33,026)
|Net debt a )
6,306
16,676
8,617
|Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share)
116,753
115,767
111,724
|Non-controlling interests
2,700
2,657
2,846
|Shareholders' equity (b)
119,453
118,424
114,570
|Gearing a ( a+b )
5.0%
12.3%
7.0%
|Leases (c)
8,275
8,277
8,096
|Gearing including leases a+c / a+b+c )
10.9%
17.4%
12.7%
Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.
** Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.
10.6 Return on average capital employed
|Full-year 2023
|In millions of dollars
Exploration Production
Integrated
Integrated Power
Refining Chemicals
Marketing Services
Company
|Adjusted net operating income
10,942
6,200
1,853
4,654
1,458
24,684
|Capital employed at 12/31/2022
65,784
33,671
16,225
7,438
7,593
128,811
|Capital employed at 12/31/2023
63,870
36,048
21,511
6,043
7,674
132,222
|ROACE
16.9%
17.8%
9.8%
69.0%
19.1%
18.9%
10.7 Payout
|In millions of dollars
2023
9M23
2022
|Dividend paid (parent company shareholders) a )
7,517
5,648
9,986
|Repayment of treasury shares
9,167
6,203
7,711
|of which buy-backs b )
9,000
6,082
7,019
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (c)
35,946
27,446
45,729
|Payout ratio ( a+b / c
46.0%
42.7%
37.2%
GLOSSARY
Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).
Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.
Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.
Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).
Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.
This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.
Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.
Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.
Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.
Net acquisitions is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Acquisitions refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.
Net cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Net Acquisitions (acquisitions assets sales other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.
Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Net Acquisitions each of which is described in the Glossary.
Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.
Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.
Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAP financial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.
Disclaimer:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" and "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate and independent legal entities.
This press release presents the results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year of 2023 from the consolidated financial statements of TotalEnergies SE as of December 31, 2023 (unaudited). The audit procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the website totalenergies.com. This document does not constitute the annual financial report (rapport financier annuel) within the meaning of article L.451.1.2 of the French monetary and financial code (code monétaire et financier
TotalEnergies financial statements
Fourth quarter and full-year 2023 consolidated account, IFRS
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|(M$) (a)
|4th quarter
2023
|3rd quarter
2023
|4th quarter
2022
|Sales
59,237
59,017
68,582
|Excise taxes
(4,472)
(4,604)
(4,629)
|Revenues from sales
54,765
54,413
63,953
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(37,150)
(33,676)
(41,555)
|Other operating expenses
(7,166)
(7,562)
(7,354)
|Exploration costs
(174)
(245)
(250)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,539)
(3,055)
(2,505)
|Other income
2,685
535
584
|Other expense
(802)
(928)
(2,828)
|Financial interest on debt
(660)
(726)
(719)
|Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
439
459
357
|Cost of net debt
(221)
(267)
(362)
|Other financial income
303
311
266
|Other financial expense
(189)
(186)
(150)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
(136)
754
(281)
|Income taxes
(3,339)
(3,404)
(6,077)
|Consolidated net income
5,037
6,690
3,441
|TotalEnergies share
5,063
6,676
3,264
|Non-controlling interests
(26)
14
177
|Earnings per share ($)
2.11
2.74
1.27
|Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
2.09
2.73
1.26
|(a) Except for per share amounts.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|(M$)
|4th quarter
2023
|3rd quarter
2023
|4th quarter
2022
|Consolidated net income
5,037
6,690
3,441
|Other comprehensive income
|Actuarial gains and losses
(251)
(1)
387
|Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(17)
3
(2)
|Tax effect
42
(2)
(56)
|Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
3,025
(1,861)
6,800
|Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
2,799
(1,861)
7,129
|Currency translation adjustment
(3,182)
1,204
(3,672)
|Cash flow hedge
701
306
(9,669)
|Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(16)
(3)
(14)
|Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(144)
31
842
|Other
3
(4)
3
|Tax effect
(212)
(46)
2,932
|Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(2,850)
1,488
(9,578)
|Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(51)
(373)
(2,449)
|Comprehensive income
4,986
6,317
992
|TotalEnergies share
4,995
6,313
792
|Non-controlling interests
(9)
4
200
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|TotalEnergies
|(M$) (a)
|Year
2023
(unaudited)
|Year
2022
|Sales
237,128
280,999
|Excise taxes
(18,183)
(17,689)
|Revenues from sales
218,945
263,310
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(143,041)
(169,448)
|Other operating expenses
(30,419)
(29,789)
|Exploration costs
(573)
(1,299)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(12,762)
(12,221)
|Other income
3,677
2,849
|Other expense
(2,396)
(7,344)
|Financial interest on debt
(2,820)
(2,386)
|Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
1,801
1,143
|Cost of net debt
(1,019)
(1,243)
|Other financial income
1,285
896
|Other financial expense
(731)
(533)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,845
(1,892)
|Income taxes
(13,301)
(22,242)
|Consolidated net income
21,510
21,044
|TotalEnergies share
21,384
20,526
|Non-controlling interests
126
518
|Earnings per share ($)
8.72
7.91
|Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
8.67
7.85
|(a) Except for per share amounts.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|TotalEnergies
|(M$)
|Year
2023
(unaudited)
|Year
2022
|Consolidated net income
21,510
21,044
|Other comprehensive income
|Actuarial gains and losses
(114)
574
|Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(11)
112
|Tax effect
(11)
(96)
|Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
2,573
(4,976)
|Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
2,437
(4,386)
|Currency translation adjustment
(3,277)
1,734
|Cash flow hedge
2,898
(5,452)
|Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(11)
65
|Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(208)
3,497
|Other
(2)
(16)
|Tax effect
(730)
1,449
|Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(1,330)
1,277
|Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
1,107
(3,109)
|Comprehensive income
22,617
17,935
|TotalEnergies share
22,534
17,419
|Non-controlling interests
83
516
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|(M$)
|December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
|September 30, 2023
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets, net
33,083
32,911
31,931
|Property, plant and equipment, net
108,916
106,721
107,101
|Equity affiliates: investments and loans
30,457
30,153
27,889
|Other investments
1,543
1,342
1,051
|Non-current financial assets
2,395
2,710
2,731
|Deferred income taxes
3,418
3,535
5,049
|Other non-current assets
4,313
3,991
2,388
|Total non-current assets
184,125
181,363
178,140
|Current assets
|Inventories, net
19,317
22,512
22,936
|Accounts receivable, net
23,442
23,598
24,378
|Other current assets
20,821
22,252
36,070
|Current financial assets
6,585
6,892
8,746
|Cash and cash equivalents
27,263
24,731
33,026
|Assets classified as held for sale
2,101
8,656
568
|Total current assets
99,529
108,641
125,724
|Total assets
283,654
290,004
303,864
|LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares
7,616
7,616
8,163
|Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
126,857
123,506
123,951
|Currency translation adjustment
(13,701)
(13,461)
(12,836)
|Treasury shares
(4,019)
(1,894)
(7,554)
|Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
116,753
115,767
111,724
|Non-controlling interests
2,700
2,657
2,846
|Total shareholders' equity
119,453
118,424
114,570
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
11,688
11,633
11,021
|Employee benefits
1,993
1,837
1,829
|Provisions and other non-current liabilities
21,257
22,657
21,402
|Non-current financial debt
40,478
41,022
45,264
|Total non-current liabilities
75,416
77,149
79,516
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
41,335
37,268
41,346
|Other creditors and accrued liabilities
36,727
37,405
52,275
|Current borrowings
9,590
16,876
15,502
|Other current financial liabilities
446
415
488
|Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
687
2,467
167
|Total current liabilities
88,785
94,431
109,778
|Total liabilities shareholders' equity
283,654
290,004
303,864
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|(M$)
|4th quarter
2023
|3rd quarter
2023
|4th quarter
2022
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Consolidated net income
5,037
6,690
3,441
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
3,815
3,621
2,749
|Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
(268)
686
(75)
|(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(2,609)
(521)
2,192
|Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
940
(325)
1,506
|(Increase) decrease in working capital
8,308
(923)
(3,791)
|Other changes, net
927
268
(404)
|Cash flow from operating activities
16,150
9,496
5,618
|CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(5,076)
(3,808)
(4,097)
|Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(10)
(1,607)
(4)
|Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(1,066)
(482)
(260)
|Increase in non-current loans
(683)
(451)
(211)
|Total expenditures
(6,835)
(6,348)
(4,572)
|Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
2,776
914
113
|Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
3,333
7
160
|Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
308
23
|Repayment of non-current loans
94
132
595
|Total divestments
6,203
1,361
891
|Cash flow used in investing activities
(632)
(4,987)
(3,681)
|CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Issuance (repayment) of shares:
|- Parent company shareholders
|- Treasury shares
(2,964)
(2,098)
(2,551)
|Dividends paid:
|- Parent company shareholders
(1,869)
(1,962)
(4,356)
|- Non-controlling interests
(17)
(168)
(12)
|Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
|Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(54)
(22)
(51)
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(16)
(11)
(82)
|Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
(21)
47
425
|Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(8,458)
(446)
(3,500)
|Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
360
(182)
3,554
|Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(13,039)
(4,842)
(6,573)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,479
(333)
(4,636)
|Effect of exchange rates
53
(508)
1,721
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
24,731
25,572
35,941
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
27,263
24,731
33,026
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|TotalEnergies
|(M$)
|Year
2023
(unaudited)
|Year
2022
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Consolidated net income
21,510
21,044
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
13,818
13,680
|Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
813
4,594
|(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(3,452)
369
|Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
649
6,057
|(Increase) decrease in working capital
6,091
1,191
|Other changes, net
1,250
432
|Cash flow from operating activities
40,679
47,367
|CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(17,722)
(15,690)
|Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(1,772)
(94)
|Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(3,477)
(3,042)
|Increase in non-current loans
(1,889)
(976)
|Total expenditures
(24,860)
(19,802)
|Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
3,789
540
|Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
3,561
835
|Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
490
577
|Repayment of non-current loans
566
2,734
|Total divestments
8,406
4,686
|Cash flow used in investing activities
(16,454)
(15,116)
|CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Issuance (repayment) of shares:
|- Parent company shareholders
383
370
|- Treasury shares
(9,167)
(7,711)
|Dividends paid:
|- Parent company shareholders
(7,517)
(9,986)
|- Non-controlling interests
(311)
(536)
|Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,081)
|Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(314)
(339)
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(126)
(49)
|Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
130
1,108
|Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(14,289)
(6,073)
|Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
2,562
3,944
|Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(29,730)
(19,272)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(5,505)
12,979
|Effect of exchange rates
(258)
(1,295)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
33,026
21,342
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
27,263
33,026
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|TotalEnergies
|(Unaudited: Year 2023 )
|Common shares issued
|Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
|Currency translation adjustment
|Treasury shares
|Shareholders' equity -
TotalEnergies share
|Non-controlling interests
|Total shareholders' equity
|(M$)
|Number
|Amount
|Number
|Amount
|As of January 1, 2022
2,640,429,329
8,224
117,849
(12,671)
(33,841,104)
(1,666)
111,736
3,263
114,999
|Net income 2022
20,526
20,526
518
21,044
|Other comprehensive Income
(2,933)
(174)
(3,107)
(2)
(3,109)
|Comprehensive Income
17,593
(174)
17,419
516
17,935
|Dividend
(9,989)
(9,989)
(536)
(10,525)
|Issuance of common shares
9,367,482
26
344
370
370
|Purchase of treasury shares
(140,207,743)
(7,711)
(7,711)
(7,711)
|Sale of treasury shares (1)
(318)
6,195,654
318
|Share-based payments
229
229
229
|Share cancellation
(30,665,526)
(87)
(1,418)
30,665,526
1,505
|Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(44)
(44)
(44)
|Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(331)
(331)
(331)
|Other operations with non-controlling interests
45
9
54
37
91
|Other items
(9)
(9)
(434)
(443)
|As of December 31, 2022
2,619,131,285
8,163
123,951
(12,836)
(137,187,667)
(7,554)
111,724
2,846
114,570
|Net income 2023
21,384
21,384
126
21,510
|Other comprehensive Income
1,987
(837)
1,150
(43)
1,107
|Comprehensive Income
23,371
(837)
22,534
83
22,617
|Dividend
(7,611)
(7,611)
(311)
(7,922)
|Issuance of common shares
8,002,155
22
361
383
383
|Purchase of treasury shares
(144,700,577)
(9,167)
(9,167)
(9,167)
|Sale of treasury shares (1)
(396)
6,463,426
396
|Share-based payments
291
291
291
|Share cancellation
(214,881,605)
(569)
(11,737)
214,881,605
12,306
|Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,107)
(1,107)
(1,107)
|Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(294)
(294)
(294)
|Other operations with non-controlling interests
30
(28)
2
85
87
|Other items
(2)
(2)
(3)
(5)
|As of December 31, 2023
2,412,251,835
7,616
126,857
(13,701)
(60,543,213)
(4,019)
116,753
2,700
119,453
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|4th quarter 2023
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|External sales
1,622
3,050
7,350
24,372
22,826
17
59,237
|Intersegment sales
10,630
3,651
1,276
8,796
157
26
(24,536)
|Excise taxes
(216)
(4,256)
(4,472)
|Revenues from sales
12,252
6,701
8,626
32,952
18,727
43
(24,536)
54,765
|Operating expenses
(5,084)
(5,289)
(7,787)
(32,367)
(18,289)
(210)
24,536
(44,490)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,334)
(440)
(97)
(394)
(236)
(38)
(3,539)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(370)
560
(17)
(158)
1,917
(71)
1,861
|Tax on net operating income
(2,371)
(217)
(156)
76
(718)
91
(3,295)
|Adjustments (a)
(709)
(141)
42
(524)
1,095
(7)
(244)
|Adjusted Net operating income
2,802
1,456
527
633
306
(178)
5,546
|Adjustments (a)
(244)
|Net cost of net debt
(265)
|Non-controlling interests
26
|Net income TotalEnergies share
5,063
|(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|4th quarter 2023
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
3,080
855
1,241
1,011
588
60
6,835
|Total divestments
4,362
28
32
22
1,754
5
6,203
|Cash flow from operating activities
5,708
2,702
638
4,825
1,759
518
16,150
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|3rd quarter 2023
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|External sales
1,551
2,144
5,183
27,127
23,012
59,017
|Intersegment sales
11,129
2,361
495
10,094
153
59
(24,291)
|Excise taxes
(210)
(4,394)
(4,604)
|Revenues from sales
12,680
4,505
5,678
37,011
18,771
59
(24,291)
54,413
|Operating expenses
(5,347)
(3,038)
(4,811)
(34,598)
(17,749)
(231)
24,291
(41,483)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(1,976)
(283)
(86)
(483)
(204)
(23)
(3,055)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
10
358
(8)
61
(16)
81
486
|Tax on net operating income
(2,437)
(251)
(86)
(502)
(247)
157
(3,366)
|Adjustments(a)
(208)
(51)
181
90
132
(37)
107
|Adjusted Net operating income
3,138
1,342
506
1,399
423
80
6,888
|Adjustments(a)
107
|Net cost of net debt
(305)
|Non-controlling interests
(14)
|Net income TotalEnergies share
6,676
|(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|3rd quarter 2023
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
2,677
734
2,215
424
270
28
6,348
|Total divestments
699
168
331
114
49
1,361
|Cash flow from operating activities
4,240
872
1,936
2,060
206
182
9,496
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|4th quarter 2022
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|External sales
2,600
4,628
10,055
26,650
24,637
12
68,582
|Intersegment sales
12,866
5,783
1,807
11,730
274
63
(32,523)
|Excise taxes
(199)
(4,430)
(4,629)
|Revenues from sales
15,466
10,411
11,862
38,181
20,481
75
(32,523)
63,953
|Operating expenses
(6,173)
(8,361)
(9,836)
(37,107)
(19,939)
(266)
32,523
(49,159)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(1,343)
(405)
(54)
(393)
(276)
(34)
(2,505)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(3,874)
1,150
103
161
(62)
113
(2,409)
|Tax on net operating income
(4,635)
(269)
(112)
(898)
(113)
22
(6,005)
|Adjustments(a)
(4,087)
118
1,482
(1,543)
(243)
(65)
(4,338)
|Adjusted Net operating income
3,528
2,408
481
1,487
334
(25)
8,213
|Adjustments(a)
(4,338)
|Net cost of net debt
(434)
|Non-controlling interests
(177)
|Net income TotalEnergies share
3,264
|(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|4th quarter 2022
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
2,478
310
640
588
507
49
4,572
|Total divestments
215
319
186
125
42
4
891
|Cash flow from operating activities
4,035
134
861
232
707
(351)
5,618
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|TotalEnergies
|(unaudited)
|Year 2023
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|External sales
6,561
12,086
27,337
101,203
89,909
32
237,128
|Intersegment sales
42,595
14,789
4,126
36,581
631
206
(98,928)
|Excise taxes
(841)
(17,342)
(18,183)
|Revenues from sales
49,156
26,875
31,463
136,943
73,198
238
(98,928)
218,945
|Operating expenses
(20,355)
(21,569)
(28,763)
(130,899)
(70,497)
(878)
98,928
(174,033)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(8,493)
(1,288)
(281)
(1,685)
(905)
(110)
(12,762)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(307)
2,194
(345)
(42)
2,208
(28)
3,680
|Tax on net operating income
(10,095)
(810)
(394)
(938)
(1,246)
271
(13,212)
|Adjustments(a)
(1,036)
(798)
(173)
(1,275)
1,300
(84)
(2,066)
|Adjusted Net operating income
10,942
6,200
1,853
4,654
1,458
(423)
24,684
|Adjustments(a)
(2,066)
|Net cost of net debt
(1,108)
|Non-controlling interests
(126)
|Net income TotalEnergies share
21,384
|(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|Year 2023
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
12,378
3,410
5,497
2,149
1,273
153
24,860
|Total divestments
5,118
290
661
196
2,132
9
8,406
|Cash flow from operating activities
18,531
8,442
3,573
7,957
1,957
219
40,679
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|TotalEnergies
|Year 2022
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|External sales
9,942
21,300
27,453
121,618
100,661
25
280,999
|Intersegment sales
55,190
17,075
3,353
45,857
1,433
248
(123,156)
|Excise taxes
(737)
(16,952)
(17,689)
|Revenues from sales
65,132
38,375
30,806
166,738
85,142
273
(123,156)
263,310
|Operating expenses
(24,521)
(29,982)
(29,217)
(156,897)
(81,746)
(1,329)
123,156
(200,536)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(8,115)
(1,208)
(194)
(1,533)
(1,033)
(138)
(12,221)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(9,943)
978
1,788
885
(20)
288
(6,024)
|Tax on net operating income
(17,445)
(1,574)
(138)
(2,544)
(787)
281
(22,207)
|Adjustments(a)
(12,371)
(4,580)
2,070
(653)
6
(362)
(15,890)
|Adjusted Net operating income
17,479
11,169
975
7,302
1,550
(263)
38,212
|Adjustments(a)
(15,890)
|Net cost of net debt
(1,278)
|Non-controlling interests
(518)
|Net income TotalEnergies share
20,526
|(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
|Year 2022
(M$)
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
10,646
1,249
5,226
1,391
1,186
104
19,802
|Total divestments
807
2,301
1,126
214
222
16
4,686
|Cash flow from operating activities
27,654
9,604
66
8,663
3,124
(1,744)
47,367
Non GAAP Financial Measures
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP)
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1. Reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments
1.1. Exploration Production
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
(1,282)
1,978
2,263
ns
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
7,260
9,839
-26%
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
22
-100%
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
ns
61
51
53
15%
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
218
147
48%
32
14
8
x4
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
48
19
x2.5
(1,189)
2,043
2,324
ns
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
7,526
10,027
-25%
(4,306)
(514)
105
ns
of which net acquisitions g i
(2,706)
2,520
ns
39
156
241
-84%
Acquisitions g
2,320
3,134
-26%
4,345
670
136
x32
Asset sales i
5,026
614
x8.2
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
ns
3,117
2,557
2,219
40%
of which organic investments h )
10,232
7,507
36%
208
343
287
-27%
Capitalized exploration
1,081
669
62%
61
32
20
x3
Increase in non-current loans
154
78
97%
(17)
(29)
(79)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(92)
(171)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
1.2. Integrated LNG
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
827
566
(9)
ns
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
3,120
(1,052)
ns
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
1
217
-100%
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
2
1,499
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
ns
11
12
6
83%
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
37
25
48%
ns
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
ns
838
579
214
x3.9
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
3,159
472
x6.7
48
84
19
x2.5
of which net acquisitions g i
1,096
(47)
ns
56
204
23
x2.4
Acquisitions g
1,253
27
x46.4
8
120
4
100%
Asset sales i
157
74
x2.1
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
ns
790
495
195
x4
of which organic investments h )
2,063
519
x4
6
3
ns
Capitalized exploration
13
ns
179
153
64
x2.8
Increase in non-current loans
570
328
74%
(20)
(47)
(98)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(131)
(690)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
1.3. Integrated Power
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
1,209
1,884
454
x2.7
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
4,836
4,100
18%
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
1
4
2
-50%
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
27
5
x5.4
(3)
43
(233)
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
78
(589)
ns
(1)
1
2
ns
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
4
5
-20%
ns
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
ns
1,206
1,932
225
x5.4
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
4,945
3,521
40%
532
1,354
(230)
ns
of which net acquisitions g i
2,363
2,136
11%
535
1,622
14
x38.2
Acquisitions g
2,739
2,661
3%
3
268
244
-99%
Asset sales i
376
525
-28%
(43)
109
-100%
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
(81)
279
ns
674
578
455
48%
of which organic investments h )
2,582
1,385
86%
ns
Capitalized exploration
ns
318
207
107
x3
Increase in non-current loans
870
397
x2.2
(28)
(17)
(49)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(177)
(83)
ns
-3
(124)
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
(3)
(310)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
1.4. Refining Chemicals
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
989
310
463
x2.1
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
1,953
1,177
66%
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
2
(21)
117
-98%
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
(31)
104
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
ns
ns
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
ns
ns
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
ns
991
289
580
71%
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
1,922
1,281
50%
(11)
(97)
(5)
ns
of which net acquisitions g i
(118)
(38)
ns
1
ns
Acquisitions g
32
15
x2.1
12
97
5
x2.4
Asset sales i
150
53
x2.8
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
ns
1,002
386
585
71%
of which organic investments h )
2,040
1,319
55%
ns
Capitalized exploration
ns
28
13
1
x28
Increase in non-current loans
79
53
49%
(8)
(9)
(3)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(33)
(35)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
1.5. Marketing Services
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
|
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
(1,166)
221
465
ns
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
(859)
964
ns
(50)
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
(50)
ns
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
ns
ns
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
ns
ns
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
ns
(1,166)
221
415
ns
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
(859)
914
ns
(1,668)
(18)
(23)
ns
of which net acquisitions g i
(1,924)
(121)
ns
67
10
14
x4.8
Acquisitions g
84
34
x2.5
1,735
28
37
x46.9
Asset sales i
2,008
155
x13
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
ns
502
239
438
15%
of which organic investments h )
1,065
1,035
3%
ns
Capitalized exploration
ns
99
16
15
x6.6
Increase in non-current loans
152
83
83%
(12)
(19)
(25)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(82)
(87)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP)
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2. Reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to CFFO
2.1. Exploration Production
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
5,708
4,240
4,035
41%
Cash flow from operating activities a )
18,531
27,654
-33%
1,018
(925)
(953)
ns
(Increase) decrease in working capital b
(595)
1,596
ns
ns
Inventory effect c
ns
ns
Capital gain from renewable project sales d
ns
ns
Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e
22
-100%
4,690
5,165
4,988
-6%
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
19,126
26,080
-27%
2.2. Integrated LNG
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
2,702
872
134
x20.2
Cash flow from operating activities a )
8,442
9,604
-12%
939
(775)
(2,337)
ns
(Increase) decrease in working capital b *
1,151
1,319
-13%
ns
Inventory effect c
ns
ns
Capital gain from renewable project sales d
ns
1
217
-100%
Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e
2
1,499
ns
1,763
1,648
2,688
-34%
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
7,293
9,784
-25%
Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.
2.3. Integrated Power
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
638
1,936
861
-26%
Cash flow from operating activities a )
3,573
66
x54.1
(66)
1,466
464
ns
(Increase) decrease in working capital b *
1,529
(835)
ns
ns
Inventory effect c
ns
43
40
-100%
Capital gain from renewable project sales d
81
64
27%
1
4
2
-50%
Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e
27
5
x5.4
705
516
439
61%
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
2,152
970
x2.2
Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.
2.4. Refining and Chemicals
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
4,825
2,060
232
x20.8
Cash flow from operating activities a )
7,957
8,663
-8%
4,161
(125)
(85)
ns
(Increase) decrease in working capital b
2,641
823
x3.2
(507)
546
(711)
ns
Inventory effect c
(568)
240
ns
ns
Capital gain from renewable project sales d
ns
2
(21)
117
-98%
Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e
(31)
104
ns
1,173
1,618
1,144
3%
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
5,853
7,704
-24%
2.5. Marketing Services
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
4th quarter 2023 vs
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023 vs
2023
2023
2022
4th quarter 2022
2022
1,759
206
707
x2.5
Cash flow from operating activities a )
1,957
3,124
-37%
1,457
(599)
354
x4.1
(Increase) decrease in working capital b
(215)
498
ns
(217)
218
(184)
ns
Inventory effect c
(146)
261
ns
ns
Capital gain from renewable project sales d
ns
ns
Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e
ns
519
587
537
-3%
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
2,318
2,365
-2%
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP)
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3. Reconciliation of capital employed (balance sheet) and calculation of ROACE
(In millions of dollars)
Exploration Production
Integrated
LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Inter-Company
Company
Adjusted net operating income 4 th quarter 2023
2,802
1,456
527
633
306
(178)
5,546
Adjusted net operating income 3 rd quarter 2023
3,138
1,342
506
1,399
423
80
6,888
Adjusted net operating income 2 nd quarter 2023
2,349
1,330
450
1,004
449
(248)
5,334
Adjusted net operating income 1 st quarter 2023
2,653
2,072
370
1,618
280
(77)
6,916
Adjusted net operating income a )
10,942
6,200
1,853
4,654
1458
(423)
24,684
Balance sheet as of December 31, 2023
Property plant and equipment intangible assets net
84,876
24,936
12,526
12,287
6,696
678
141,999
Investments loans in equity affiliates
2,630
13,905
9,202
4,167
553
30,457
Other non-current assets
3,451
2,720
1,027
677
1,258
141
9,274
Inventories, net
1,463
1,784
689
11,582
3,798
1
19,317
Accounts receivable, net
6,849
10,183
7,601
20,010
9,024
683
(30,908)
23,442
Other current assets
6,218
9,782
6,963
2,491
3,517
1,817
(9,807)
20,981
Accounts payable
(6,904)
(11,732)
(8,114)
(33,864)
(10,693)
(798)
30,770
(41,335)
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
(9,875)
(11,653)
(6,985)
(6,260)
(5,759)
(6,300)
9,945
(36,887)
Working capital
(2,249)
(1,636)
154
(6,041)
(113)
(4,597)
(14,482)
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
(25,152)
(3,877)
(1,790)
(3,706)
(1,267)
854
(34,938)
Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale Capital employed
314
392
137
881
1,724
Capital Employed (Balance sheet)
63,870
36,048
21,511
7,521
8,008
(2,924)
134,034
Less inventory valuation effect
(1,478)
(334)
(1,812)
Capital Employed at replacement cost b )
63,870
36,048
21,511
6,043
7,674
(2,924)
132,222
Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022
Property plant and equipment intangible assets net
87,833
24,189
6,696
11,525
8,120
669
139,032
Investments loans in equity affiliates
2,138
12,065
8,804
4,431
451
27,889
Other non-current assets
3,069
3,342
327
570
1,050
130
8,488
Inventories, net
1,260
2,312
1,836
12,888
4,640
22,936
Accounts receivable, net
7,312
11,110
12,515
19,297
8,482
1,407
(35,745)
24,378
Other current assets
6,347
21,344
12,914
2,410
3,787
2,455
(13,187)
36,070
Accounts payable
(6,298)
(11,846)
(14,881)
(30,673)
(12,082)
(1,313)
35,747
(41,346)
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
(11,452)
(24,796)
(10,940)
(7,215)
(5,115)
(5,942)
13,185
(52,275)
Working capital
(2,831)
(1,876)
1,444
(3,293)
(288)
(3,393)
(10,237)
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
(24,633)
(4,049)
(1,201)
(3,760)
(1,303)
694
(34,252)
Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale Capital employed
208
155
363
Capital Employed (Balance sheet)
65,784
33,671
16,225
9,473
8,030
(1,900)
131,283
Less inventory valuation effect
(2,035)
(437)
(2,472)
Capital Employed at replacement cost c )
65,784
33,671
16,225
7,438
7,593
(1,900)
128,811
ROACE as a percentage a average b c ))
16.9%
17.8%
9.8%
69.0%
19.1%
18.9%
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP)
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
4. Reconciliation of consolidated net income to adjusted net operating income
4th quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
(in millions of dollars)
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
5,037
6,690
3,441
Consolidated net income a )
21,510
21,044
(265)
(305)
(434)
Net cost of net debt b
(1,108)
(1,278)
113
(881)
(5,609)
Special items affecting net operating income
(1,384)
(17,559)
1,844
Gain (loss) on asset sales
2,047
1,450
(51)
(14)
Restructuring charges
(56)
(55)
(1,070)
(698)
(3,861)
Impairments
(2,297)
(15,759)
(610)
(183)
(1,734)
Other
(1,078)
(3,195)
(549)
623
(722)
After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
(694)
531
192
365
1,993
Effect of changes in fair value
12
1,138
(244)
107
(4,338)
Total adjustments affecting net operating income c )
(2,066)
(15,890)
5,546
6,888
8,213
Adjusted net operating income a b c )
24,684
38,212
