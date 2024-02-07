TotalEnergies delivers robust results in line with its objectives and confirms the relevance of its strategy in an uncertain environment

7.1% ordinary dividend increase 46% Payout

19% ROACE in 2023, at the top of the majors

4Q23 Change

vs 3Q23 2023 Change

vs 2022 Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$) 5.1 -24% 21.4 +4% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1) - in billions of dollars (B$) 5.2 -19% 23.2 -36% - in dollars per share 2.16 -18% 9.40 -33% Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$) 11.7 -10% 50.0 -30% Cash flow from operations

excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$) 8.5 -9% 35.9 -21% Cash flow from operating activities (B$) 16.2 +70% 40.7 -14% Gearing(1) of 5.0% at December 31, 2023 vs.12.3% at September 30, 2023

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on February 6, 2024, to approve the fourth quarter 2023 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

"In an uncertain environment, TotalEnergies' balanced transition strategy, which combines growth in Oil Gas, in particular in LNG, and Integrated Power, delivered strong results in 2023, in line with its objectives. During the fourth quarter, TotalEnergies generated adjusted net income of $5.2 billion and cash flow of $8.5 billion. IFRS net income was $5.1 billion.

In 2023 TotalEnergies reported adjusted net income of $23.2 billion and cash flow of $35.9 billion. 2023 IFRS net income was $21.4 billion (€19.8 billion), up 4% year-on-year. This year the Company once again achieved top tier 20% return on equity and 19% return on average capital employed. TotalEnergies invested $16.8 billion, including 35% for low-carbon energies mainly in power. Ordinary dividends increased by 7.1% and the Company completed $9 billion in buybacks of its shares, of which $1.5 billion was linked to the Canadian asset disposals. The Company further reduced net debt, achieving 5% gearing, including a $5 billion positive contribution of working capital. Payout increased to an attractive 46.0% in 2023. In addition, TotalEnergies ensured balanced profit sharing with its employees around the world and in particular in France (average 5% wage increase*, value sharing bonus* of at least €2k and support for employees in their energy transition**) and with its customers through rebates (€1.99 per liter price cap and renewal of the rebate on gas and power prices to private customers).

In the Oil Gas business, fourth quarter production was 2.46 Mboe/d, which benefited from 7% LNG production growth quarter-to-quarter. In a softening Brent environment, Exploration Production delivered a strong quarter, with adjusted net operating income of $2.8 billion and cash flow of $4.7 billion. Operating costs decreased to 5.1 $/boe thanks to the divestment of high-cost Canadian oil sands assets. Full-year 2023 total production increased 2% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), driven by strong LNG production growth of 9%, and Exploration Production generated strong adjusted net operating income of $10.9 billion and cash flow of $19.1 billion. TotalEnergies' exploration successes continued in Namibia, Suriname, and Nigeria. The Company reports a reserves replacement ratio of 141% in 2023 and a proved reserves life index of 12 years as of December 31, demonstrating the strength of its project portfolio.

Integrated LNG results remain robust with fourth quarter adjusted net operating income of $1.5 billion and cash flow of $1.8 billion, up 8% and 7% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, and driven by higher production and strengthening prices. For full year 2023, Integrated LNG generated annual adjusted net operating income of $6.2 billion and cash flow of $7.3 billion, which is lower than the exceptional results in 2022 but higher than 2021 thanks to growth in its portfolio.

During the fourth quarter, Integrated Power continued its profitable growth with higher adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $527 million and $705 million, respectively. Full-year 2023 cash flow totaled $2.2 billion, which is more than double compared to 2022. Integrated Power achieved an ROACE of 9.8% in 2023, demonstrating the relevance of the Company's integrated business model. TotalEnergies announced several acquisitions, further enhancing its Integrated Power business model in the US and in Europe: 1.5 GW of flexible CCGT capacity in Texas and a renewable energy aggregator (9 GW) and a battery storage developer (2 GW) in Germany.

Downstream adjusted net operating income was $939 million and cash-flow was $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter, which reflects the decrease in refining margins and weak chemicals demand in Europe. Full-year 2023 adjusted net operating income of $6.1 billion and cash flow of $8.2 billion were supported by good availability in Europe and still attractive refining margins, although lower compared to historic levels in 2022.

In view of the structural cash flow growth and share buybacks executed in 2023 (5.9% of the share capital), the Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 24, 2024, the distribution of a final 2023 dividend of €0.79/share, resulting in an increase of 7.1% for the ordinary 2023 dividend, compared to the ordinary 2022 dividend, to €3.01/share. Furthermore, the Board of Directors confirmed a shareholder return policy for 2024 targeting >40% CFFO payout, which will combine an increase in interim dividends of 6.8%to €0.79/share and $2 billion of share buybacks in the first quarter of 2024, which will remain the base level for quarterly buybacks in the current environment."

1. Highlights(2)

Social and environmental responsibility

Release of the TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2023 on the evolution of the global energy system

COP28 Support from TotalEnergies to the objectives of tripling the amount of renewable energies production capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as well as slashing methane emissions within that time frame. Membership in the Oil Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) Backing of the World Bank's Global Flaring and Methane Reduction Trust Fund AUSEA technology sharing initiative with Petrobras (Brazil), SOCAR (Azerbaijan), Sonangol (Angola) and NNPC (Nigeria) to measure methane emissions



Release of the third edition of the Human Rights Briefing Paper

Launch of third-party assessment of the land acquisition program related to Tilenga and EACOP projects

Sharing value with employees in France Approval of a wage agreement for 2024 to share value with employees in France (5% raise and more than 2k€ value sharing bonus) applicable to employees covered by the Common Corpus of Employee Relations Agreements (SSC) Commitment to support the Company's employees with their energy transition*



Upstream

Closing of the sale of Surmont to ConocoPhillips for up to $3.3 billion and other Canadian assets to Suncor for around $1.3 billion

Production start-up of the second phase of the Mero field, in Brazil

Acquisition of additional interest in Namibia block 2913B and block 2912

Award of a new offshore exploration license in Suriname

Launch of an innovative subsea technology to separate and reinject CO2-rich gas at the Mero field in Brazil

Agreement with OMV to acquire 50% of SapuraOMV, an independent gas producer, in Malaysia

Downstream

Closing of divestment of retail networks in Europe to Couche-Tard for around $3.8 billion

Sale to Prax Group of a minority stake in Natref refinery in South Africa

Integrated LNG

Commissioning of an LNG floating regasification terminal in the Port of Le Havre, in France

Extension of partnership with Oman LNG by 10 years and with Qalhat LNG by 5 years

Integrated Power

US Acquisition of 1.5 GW of flexible power generation capacity in Texas Attentive Energy One project awarded a 25-year contract to supply 1.4 GW of renewable electricity to New York and Attentive Energy Two awarded a 20-year contract to supply 1.3 GW of renewable electricity to New Jersey Signature with LyondellBasell of a 15 year-Power Purchase Agreement

Europe Acquisition of Quadra Energy, a German renewable energy aggregator Acquisition of Kyon Energy, a leading German battery storage developer



Partial farm down to PTTEP of 25.5% of the Seagreen offshore wind farm for $689 million, in the UK

Expansion of collaboration with European Energy to develop offshore wind in three Nordic countries

Acquisition of 200 high power charging sites from Wenea in Spain

Acquisition of three start-ups in the electricity business as part of the TotalEnergies On program

2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(1)

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 11,696 13,062 15,997 -27% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 50,030 71,578 -30% 5,724 6,808 8,238 -31% Adjusted net operating income from business segments 25,107 38,475 -35% 2,802 3,138 3,528 -21% Exploration Production 10,942 17,479 -37% 1,456 1,342 2,408 -40% Integrated LNG 6,200 11,169 -44% 527 506 481 +10% Integrated Power 1,853 975 +90% 633 1,399 1,487 -57% Refining Chemicals 4,654 7,302 -36% 306 423 334 -8% Marketing Services 1,458 1,550 -6% 597 662 1,873 -68% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 3,000 8,254 -64% 37.7% 33.4% 41.4% Effective tax rate (3) 37.5% 40.9% 5,226 6,453 7,561 -31% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1) 23,176 36,197 -36% 2.16 2.63 2.97 -27% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4) 9.40 13.94 -33% 2.02 2.41 2.93 -31% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5) 8.70 13.24 -34% 2,387 2,423 2,522 -5% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,434 2,572 -5% 5,063 6,676 3,264 +55% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 21,384 20,526 +4% 6,139 4,283 3,935 +56% Organic investments (1) 18,126 11,852 +53% (5,404) 808 (133) ns Net acquisitions (1) (1,289) 4,451 ns 735 5,091 3,802 -81% Net investments (1) 16,837 16,303 +3% 8,500 9,340 9,135 -7% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 35,946 45,729 -21% 8,529 9,551 9,361 -9% Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1) 36,451 47,025 -22% 16,150 9,496 5,618 x2.9 Cash flow from operating activities 40,679 47,367 -14%

3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production

3.1 Environment liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 84.3 86.7 88.8 -5% Brent ($/b) 82.6 101.3 -18% 2.9 2.7 6.1 -52% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.7 6.5 -59% 13.3 10.6 32.3 -59% NBP ($/Mbtu) 12.6 32.4 -61% 15.2 12.5 30.5 -50% JKM ($/Mbtu) 13.8 33.8 -59% 80.2 78.9 80.6 -1% Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 76.2 91.3 -17% 6.17 5.47 12.74 -52% Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 6.64 13.15 -50% 10.28 9.56 14.83 -31% Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 10.76 15.90 -32% 50.1 95.1 73.6 -32% Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM (6),(10) ($/t) 69.3 94.1 -26%

3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e) 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 7.9 8.5 10.1 -22% Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12) 34.6 39.7 -13% 7.2 7.5 8.3 -13% of which Oil Gas 30.3 32.5 -7% 0.7 1.0 1.8 -62% of which CCGT 4.3 7.2 -40% 11.5 12.1 14.7 -22% Scope 1+2 equity share 48.9 56.1 -13%

Estimated quarterly emissions.

Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down 22% year-on-year in the fourth quarter 2023, thanks to the continuous decline in flaring emissions on Exploration Production facilities and the exceptional use of gas-fired power plants in 2022.

2023 methane emissions from operated facilities were down 19% compared to 2022 mainly due continuous decrease in flaring and of fugitive emissions on Exploration Production and were down 47% compared to the 2020 reference level.

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Methane emissions (ktCH4) 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 9 7 11 -21% Methane emissions from operated facilities 34 42 -19% 11 9 10 +12% Methane emissions equity share 40 47 -14% Estimated quarterly emissions. Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e) 2023 2022 Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (13) 355 389

3.3 Production(14)

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Hydrocarbon production 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 2,462 2,476 2,812 -12% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,483 2,765 -10% 1,341 1,399 1,357 -1% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,388 1,307 +6% 1,121 1,077 1,455 -23% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,095 1,458 -25% 2,462 2,476 2,812 -12% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,483 2,765 -10% 1,506 1,561 1,570 -4% Liquids (kb/d) 1,550 1,519 +2% 5,158 4,921 6,681 -23% Gas (Mcf/d) 5,028 6,759 -26% 2,462 2,476 2,475 -1% Hydrocarbon production excluding Novatek (kboe/d) 2,483 2,437 +2%

Hydrocarbon production was 2,462 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter 2023, down 1% quarter-over-quarter. Fourth quarter benefited from LNG production growth, which partially compensated for the Canadian oil sands assets disposals that were effective this quarter.

Hydrocarbon production was 2,483 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, up 2% year-on-year (excluding Novatek) and was comprised of:

+4% due to start-ups and ramp-ups, including Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 in Norway, Mero 1 in Brazil, Ikike in Nigeria, Block 10 in Oman, and Absheron in Azerbaijan,

+1% due to improved security conditions in Nigeria and Libya,

+1% due to lower planned maintenance and unplanned shutdowns, including at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan,

-1% portfolio effect related to the end of the Bongkot operating licenses in Thailand, exit from Termokarstovoye in Russia, disposal of the Canadian oil sands assets and effective withdrawal from Myanmar, partially offset by the entries in the producing fields of SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates, of Sépia and Atapu in Brazil, of Ratawi in Iraq, and the increased participation in the Waha concessions in Libya,

-3% due to the natural field declines.

4. Analysis of business segments

4.1 Exploration Production

4.1.1 Production

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Hydrocarbon production 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 1,998 2,043 2,309 -13% EP (kboe/d) 2,034 2,296 -11% 1,448 1,507 1,512 -4% Liquids (kb/d) 1,492 1,466 +2% 2,946 2,865 4,261 -31% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,900 4,492 -35% 1,998 2,043 2,030 -2% EP excluding Novatek (kboe/d) 2,034 2,025

4.1.2 Results

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 2,802 3,138 3,528 -21% Adjusted net operating income 10,942 17,479 -37% 130 125 316 -59% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 539 1,335 -60% 47.7% 44.6% 54.4% Effective tax rate (15) 50.0% 50.8% 3,117 2,557 2,219 +40% Organic investments (1) 10,232 7,507 +36% (4,306) (514) 105 ns Net acquisitions (1) (2,706) 2,520 ns (1,189) 2,043 2,324 ns Net investments (1) 7,526 10,027 -25% 4,690 5,165 4,988 -6% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 19,126 26,080 -27% 5,708 4,240 4,035 +41% Cash flow from operating activities 18,531 27,654 -33%

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was:

$2,802 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 11% quarter-to-quarter primarily driven by lower oil prices,

$10,942 million in 2023, down 37% year-on-year, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was:

$4,690 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 9% quarter-to-quarter, primarily driven by lower oil prices,

$19,126 million in 2023, down 27% year-on-year, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.

4.2 Integrated LNG

4.2.1 Production

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Hydrocarbon production for LNG 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 464 433 503 -8% Integrated LNG (kboe/d) 449 469 -4% 58 54 58 -2% Liquids (kb/d) 58 53 +10% 2,212 2,056 2,420 -9% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,128 2,267 -6% 464 433 445 +4% Integrated LNG excluding Novatek (kboe/d) 449 413 +9% 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 11.8 10.5 12.7 -7% Overall LNG sales 44.3 48.1 -8% 4.0 3.7 4.4 -10% incl. Sales from equity production* 15.2 17.0 -10% 10.8 9.4 11.4 -6% incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 40.1 42.8 -6%

The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.

Hydrocarbon production for LNG (excluding Novatek) was up 7% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting lower unplanned shutdowns. For full-year 2023, hydrocarbon production for LNG (excluding Novatek) was up 9% compared to 2022 due to increased supply to NLNG in Nigeria and higher availability of Ichthys LNG in Australia and Snøvhit in Norway.

In the fourth quarter 2023, LNG sales increased 13% quarter-to-quarter, mainly due to higher production and higher spot volumes.

For full-year 2023, LNG sales were down 8% compared to 2022, mainly due to lower spot volumes related to lower demand in Europe as a result of a milder winter weather and high inventories.

4.2.2 Results

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 1,456 1,342 2,408 -40% Adjusted net operating income 6,200 11,169 -44% 500 385 1,213 -59% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 2,103 5,637 -63% 790 495 195 x4.1 Organic investments (1) 2,063 519 x4 48 84 19 x2.5 Net acquisitions (1) 1,096 (47) ns 838 579 214 x3.9 Net investments (1) 3,159 472 x6.7 1,763 1,648 2,688 -34% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 7,293 9,784 -25% 2,702 872 134 x20.2 Cash flow from operating activities 8,442 9,604 -12%

Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $1,456 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 8% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting the evolution of prices and production volumes. For full-year 2023, Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $6,200 million, down 37% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), mainly due to the exceptional environment in 2022 linked to the energy crisis in Europe resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) for Integrated LNG was $1,763 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 7% quarter-to-quarter, reflecting the evolution of prices and production volumes.

Integrated LNG CFFO was down 25% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), mainly due to lower LNG prices that were partially offset by high margins captured in 2022 on LNG cargoes delivered in 2023.

4.3 Integrated Power

4.3.1 Capacities, productions, clients and sales

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Integrated Power 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 8.0 8.9 9.4 -16% Net power production (TWh) * 33.4 33.2 +1% 5.5 5.4 3.3 +65% o/w power production from renewables 18.9 10.4 +82% 2.5 3.5 6.1 -59% o/w CCGT 14.5 22.8 -36% 17.3 15.9 12.0 +44% Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) ** 17.3 12.0 +44% 13.0 11.6 7.7 +69% o/w renewables 13.0 7.7 +69% 4.3 4.3 4.3 o/w CCGT 4.3 4.3 80.1 80.5 69.0 +16% Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,*** 80.1 69.0 +16% 22.4 20.2 16.8 +33% o/w installed capacity 22.4 16.8 +33% 5.9 6.0 6.1 -3% Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) ** 5.9 6.1 -3% 2.8 2.8 2.7 +1% Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) ** 2.8 2.7 +1% 13.9 11.2 14.6 -5% Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh) 52.1 55.3 -6% 30.7 13.8 28.1 +9% Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh) 100.9 96.3 +5%

Solar, wind, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.

** End of period data.

*** Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022 and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity effective first quarter 2023.

Net power production was 8.0 TWh in the fourth quarter 2023, down 10% quarter-to-quarter due to lower CCGT generation. For the full-year 2023, net power production was 33.4 TWh, up 1% year-on-year as lower generation from flexible capacity, whose utilization rate was exceptional in 2022 due to the energy crisis in Europe, was more than compensated by growing electricity generation from renewables that is related to the integration of 100% of Total Eren and contribution from Clearway in the US and Casa dos Ventos in Brazil.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached more than 22 GW at the end of the fourth quarter 2023, up by more than 2 GW quarter-to-quarter, including 1.3 GW installed in the US (Clearway, Danish) and 0.5 GW from the creation of a new 50/50 JV with AGEL in India. In 2023, gross installed renewable capacity grew by nearly 6 GW.

4.3.2 Results

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 527 506 481 +10% Adjusted net operating income 1,853 975 +90% 21 37 88 -76% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 137 201 -32% 674 578 455 +48% Organic investments (1) 2,582 1,385 +86% 532 1,354 (230) ns Net acquisitions (1) 2,363 2,136 +11% 1,206 1,932 225 x5.4 Net investments (1) 4,945 3,521 +40% 705 516 439 +61% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 2,152 970 x2.2 638 1,936 861 -26% Cash flow from operating activities 3,573 66 x54.1

Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was:

$527 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 10% year-on-year and up 4% quarter-to-quarter due to performance of its integrated electricity portfolio,

$1,853 million in 2023, up 90% year-on-year, demonstrating the performance of its integrated business model along the power value chain: renewables, CCGT, trading, and B2B B2C marketing.

Integrated Power cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was:

$705 million in the fourth quarter 2023, up 61% year-on-year and 37% quarter-to-quarter, as the fourth quarter further benefited from dividend distributions from equity affiliates,

$2,152 million in 2023, more than twice 2022 CFFO, with all the segments of the value chain contributing to growth.

4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

4.4.1 Results

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 939 1,822 1,821 -48% Adjusted net operating income 6,112 8,852 -31% 1,504 625 1,023 +47% Organic investments (1) 3,105 2,354 +32% (1,679) (115) (28) ns Net acquisitions (1) (2,042) (159) ns (175) 510 995 ns Net investments (1) 1,063 2,195 -52% 1,692 2,205 1,681 +1% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 8,171 10,069 -19% 6,584 2,266 939 x7 Cash flow from operating activities 9,914 11,787 -16%

4.5 Refining Chemicals

4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 1,381 1,489 1,389 -1% Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,436 1,472 -2% 444 489 312 +42% France 414 348 +19% 582 589 580 Rest of Europe 592 623 -5% 355 410 497 -29% Rest of world 431 501 -14% 79% 84% 77% Utilization rate based on crude only** 81% 82%

Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.

** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 1,114 1,330 1,095 +2% Monomers* (kt) 4,896 5,005 -2% 985 1,070 917 +7% Polymers (kt) 4,130 4,549 -9% 60% 75% 66% Steam cracker utilization rate** 69% 76%

Olefins.

** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.

Refining throughput was:

down 7% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to turnarounds at Satorp and Antwerp and the gradual restart of the Port Arthur refinery,

down 2% year-on-year in 2023 mainly due to a slightly lower refinery utilization rate reflecting the major turnaround schedule of the year.

Petrochemicals production was:

down 16% quarter-on-quarter for monomers and 8% for polymers due to weak demand for chemicals mainly in Europe impacting steam cracker utilization rate,

down 2% year-on-year in 2023 for monomers and 9% for polymers for the same reasons, with monomers partially compensated by the ramp up of ethane cracker unit in Port Arthur in the US.

4.5.2 Results

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 633 1,399 1,487 -57% Adjusted net operating income 4,654 7,302 -36% 1,002 386 585 +71% Organic investments (1) 2,040 1,319 +55% (11) (97) (5) ns Net acquisitions (1) (118) (38) ns 991 289 580 +71% Net investments (1) 1,922 1,281 +50% 1,173 1,618 1,144 +3% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 5,853 7,704 -24% 4,825 2,060 232 x20.8 Cash flow from operating activities 7,957 8,663 -8%

Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was

$633 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 55% sequentially due to lower refining margins, turnarounds at Satorp in Saudi Arabia, the Port Arthur refinery in the US and at the Antwerp refinery in Belgium, and weak petrochemical demand, particularly in Europe,

$4,654 million in full-year 2023, down 36% year-on-year, due to the decrease in refining margins and refining throughput.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was

$1,173 million in the fourth quarter 2023, down 28% sequentially for the same reasons as above, although partially offset by dividends received from equity affiliates during the fourth quarter,

$5,853 million in full-year 2023 down 24% year-on-year for the same reasons.

4.6 Marketing Services

4.6.1 Petroleum product sales

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Sales in kb/d* 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 1,341 1,399 1,450 -7% Total Marketing Services sales 1,375 1,468 -6% 755 792 816 -8% Europe 776 824 -6% 587 608 634 -7% Rest of world 599 644 -7%

Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.

Sales of petroleum products were down year-on-year by 7% in the fourth quarter and by 6% in full-year 2023 due to the lower industrial and commercial demand mainly in Europe and the disposal of 50% of the fuel distribution business in Egypt, which were partially offset by recovery in the aviation business.

4.6.2 Results

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 306 423 334 -8% Adjusted net operating income 1,458 1,550 -6% 502 239 438 +15% Organic investments (1) 1,065 1,035 +3% (1,668) (18) (23) ns Net acquisitions (1) (1,924) (121) ns (1,166) 221 415 ns Net investments (1) (859) 914 ns 519 587 537 -3% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 2,318 2,365 -2% 1,759 206 707 x2.5 Cash flow from operating activities 1,957 3,124 -37%

Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $306 million for the fourth quarter and $1,458 million for the full-year 2023, decreasing 8% and 6%, respectively, year-on-year due to lower sales.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) decreased by 3% year-on-year to $519 million in the fourth quarter 2023 and by 2% year-on-year to $2,318 million in full-year 2023.

5. TotalEnergies results

5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:

$5,724 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $6,808 million in the third quarter 2023 mainly due to lower oil prices and refining margins,

$25,107 million in 2023, compared to $38,475 million in 2022 due to lower oil gas prices and lower refining margins compared to the exceptional environment in 2022.

5.2 Adjusted net income(1) (TotalEnergies share)

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $5,226 million in the fourth quarter 2023 versus $6,453 million in the third quarter 2023, for the same reasons.

Adjustments to net income(1) were ($163) million in the fourth quarter 2023, consisting mainly of:

$1.8 billion gain on asset sales, including the sale of our retail network in Germany and of our Canadian assets,

($1.0) billion related to asset impairments, primarily related to mature upstream assets in Congo and timing effect of taxes at Al Shaheen in Qatar,

($0.3) billion in inventory effects and effects of changes in fair value,

($0.6) billion in other adjustments, primarily related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso and the CCGT Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France

For the full-year 2023, these items amounted to ($1,792) million, consisting mainly of:

$2.0 billion gain on asset sales, including the sale of our retail network in Germany and of our Canadian assets,

($2.2) billion related to asset impairments, primarily related to upstream assets in Kenya and upstream mature assets in Congo, as well as Al Shaheen in Qatar for timing effect of taxes, the Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan, divestment projects of Naphtachimie to INEOS and the Natref refinery in South Africa, as well as client portfolios related to goodwills from gas power marketing activities in Belgium, Spain, and France,

($0.7) billion in inventory effects and effects of changes in fair value,

($0.9) billion in other adjustments, notably the revaluation of Total Eren's previously held equity interest, the devaluation of the Argentine peso, the CCGT Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France and the exceptional European solidarity contribution.

TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:

37.7% in the fourth quarter 2023 versus 33.4% in the third quarter 2023, mainly related to the Canadian oil sands assets disposals and to the higher relative weight of highly taxed North Sea assets in Exploration Production,

37.5% in 2023 versus 40.9% in 2022, mainly due to the lower relative weight of Exploration Production in Company results, in line with the evolution of oil and gas prices.

5.3 Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:

$2.16 in the fourth quarter 2023, based on 2,387 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $2.63 in the third quarter 2023,

$9.40 in 2023, based on 2,434 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $13.94 in 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the number of diluted shares was 2,373 million.

As part of its shareholder return policy, TotalEnergies repurchased:

43.7 million shares for cancellation in the fourth quarter 2023 for $2.9 billion,

142.6 million shares for cancellation in 2023 for $9.0 billion.

5.4 Acquisitions asset sales

Acquisitions were:

$698 million in the fourth quarter 2023, primarily related to Integrated Power, including the creation of a new joint venture with AGEL in India and the acquisition of 50% of Rönesans Enerji in Turkey,

$6,428 million in 2023, mainly related to the above items, as well as the acquisition of the remaining 70.4% of Total Eren, a 20% interest in the SARB and Umm Lulu concession in the United Arab Emirates, the acquisition of a 6.25% stake in the NFE LNG project and 9.375% in NFS LNG project in Qatar, and a 34% stake in a joint venture with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil.

Divestments were:

$6,102 million in the fourth quarter 2023, primarily due to the sale of our Canadian assets to ConocoPhillips and Suncor and the sale of our retail network in Germany to Alimentation Couche-Tard,

$7,717 million in 2023, due to the above items as well as the sale of a 40% interest to ADNOC in Block 20 in Angola and a partial farm down in an offshore wind project off the coast of New York and New Jersey in the US.

5.5 Net cash flow(1)

TotalEnergies' net cash flowwas:

$7,765 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $4,249 million in the third quarter, reflecting the $840 million decrease in CFFO that was more than offset by the $4,356 million decrease in net investments to $735 million in the fourth quarter 2023,

$19,109 million in 2023 compared to $29,426 million in 2022, reflecting the $9,783 million decrease in CFFO and the $534 million increase in net investments to $16,837 million in 2023.

2023 cash flow from operating activities was $40,679 million versus CFFO of $35,946 million, which reflects positive variation from a working capital release of $4.8 billion, of which around $2 billion is related to exceptional fiscal debt variations that are mainly due to the change of the gas and power price cap compensation system in France and the disposal of our German retail network to Alimentation Couche Tard.

5.6 Profitability

Return on equity was 20.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

In millions of dollars January 1, 2023 October 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted net income (1) 23,450 25,938 36,657 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 115,006 116,529 112,831 Return on equity (ROE) 20.4% 22.3% 32.5%

Return on average capital employed(1) was 18.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

In millions of dollars January 1, 2023 October 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted net operating income (1) 24,684 27,351 38,212 Average capital employed (1) 130,517 135,757 135,312 ROACE (1) 18.9% 20.1% 28.2%

6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts

Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to €11,232 million in 2023, compared to €7,835 million in 2022.

7. Annual 2024 Sensitivities(16)

Change Estimated impact on adjusted

net operating income Estimated impact on cash flow from operations Dollar +/- 0.1 per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price (17) +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.3 B$ +/- 2.8 B$ European gas price NBP TTF +/- 2 $/Mbtu +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.4 B$ European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.5 B$

8. Outlook

At the start of 2024, Brent prices are navigating around 80 $/b in an uncertain economic environment. Oil markets are facing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on one hand and non-OPEC production growth balanced by OPEC+ policy on the other hand. According to the IEA, global oil demand is anticipated to grow 1.2 Mb/d in 2024, which is in line with the average annual demand growth rate during 2000-2023 of 1.2%/yr.

LNG markets should remain in tension due to very limited LNG capacity additions expected in 2024 (2%) and growing demand thanks to lower LNG prices. TotalEnergies expects LNG sales above 40 Mt over the year. Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be stable around $10/Mbtu in the first quarter 2024.

First quarter 2024 expected hydrocarbon production should be above 2.4 Mboe/d due to the start-up of Mero 2 in Brazil and the disposals of Canadian upstream assets, effective during fourth quarter 2023. For 2024, TotalEnergies anticipates hydrocarbon production will grow 2% compared to 2023 excluding Canada. Production will benefit from several additional project start-ups, including Tyra in Denmark and Anchor in the US.

Full-year refining utilization rate is expected to increase to above 85% in 2024 with no major turnarounds planned.

Momentum continues in Integrated Power growth in 2024 with cash flow before working capital (CFFO) forecasted to increase to between $2.5 and $3 billion. The increase is supported by net electricity generation increase to >45 TWh in the context of renewables gross installed capacity increasing by ~6 GW to 28 GW.

In 2024, TotalEnergies expects net investments of $17-18 billion, of which $5 billion dedicated to Integrated Power.

Confident in the strong fundamentals of the Company, which celebrates its 100 year anniversary in 2024, the Board of Directors confirmed a shareholder return policy for 2024 targeting >40% CFFO payout, which will combine an increase in interim dividends of 6.8% to €0.79/share and $2 billion of share buybacks in the first quarter of 2024, in line with the following cash flow allocation priorities:

a sustainable ordinary dividend through cycles, that was not cut during the Covid crisis, and whose increase is supported by underlying cash flow growth,

investments to support of a strategy balanced between the various energies,

maintaining a strong balance sheet,

buybacks to share surplus cash flow generated at high prices.

To listen to the conference call with CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 10:30am (Paris time), please log on tototalenergies.com or dial +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66, +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 or +1 786 697 3501. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.

9. Operating information by segment

9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 592 550 918 -35% Europe 565 918 -38% 451 459 477 -5% Africa 471 474 -1% 788 781 703 +12% Middle East and North Africa 764 687 +11% 376 445 442 -15% Americas 426 425 256 241 272 -6% Asia-Pacific 257 262 -2% 2,462 2,476 2,812 -12% Total production 2,483 2,765 -10% 331 327 670 -51% includes equity affiliates 335 682 -51% 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 236 229 282 -16% Europe 232 280 -17% 328 335 358 -8% Africa 348 358 -3% 629 627 565 +11% Middle East and North Africa 612 552 +11% 207 268 259 -20% Americas 251 238 +6% 106 102 106 -1% Asia-Pacific 107 91 +18% 1,506 1,561 1,570 -4% Total production 1,550 1,519 +2% 141 156 199 -29% includes equity affiliates 150 203 -26% 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 1,921 1,733 3,412 -44% Europe 1,801 3,426 -47% 612 619 592 +3% Africa 614 584 +5% 881 844 745 +18% Middle East and North Africa 833 739 +13% 941 989 1,030 -9% Americas 975 1,049 -7% 803 736 902 -11% Asia-Pacific 805 961 -16% 5,158 4,921 6,681 -23% Total production 5,028 6,759 -26% 1,027 933 2,535 -60% includes equity affiliates 1,004 2,581 -61%

9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 1,789 1,838 1,665 +7% Europe 1,734 1,732 610 621 743 -18% Africa 624 732 -15% 1,055 946 740 +43% Americas 942 836 +13% 697 624 558 +25% Rest of world 652 591 +10% 4,151 4,029 3,706 +12% Total consolidated sales 3,953 3,891 +2% 402 407 388 +4% Includes bulk sales 405 411 -1% 2,408 2,222 1,868 +29% Includes trading 2,173 2,012 +8% 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 Petrochemicals production* (kt) 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 845 1,018 835 +1% Europe 3,936 4,196 -6% 528 611 477 +11% Americas 2,366 2,387 -1% 725 771 700 +4% Middle East and Asia 2,724 2,971 -8%

Olefins, polymers.

9.3 Integrated Power

9.3.1 Net power production

4Q23 3Q23 Net power production (TWh) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total France 0.1 0.3 1.6 0.0 2.0 0.2 0.1 2.0 0.0 2.3 Rest of Europe 0.0 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.1 1.8 0.1 0.4 0.1 1.1 0.0 1.7 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.7 North America 0.4 0.5 0.9 0.6 0.4 1.1 South America 0.1 0.9 1.0 0.1 0.9 1.0 India 1.3 0.2 1.5 1.4 0.4 1.7 Pacific Asia 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 Total 2.4 2.3 0.7 2.5 0.1 8.0 3.0 2.2 0.2 3.5 0.0 8.9

9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity

4Q23 3Q23 Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (19) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total France 0.5 0.3 2.6 0.1 3.6 0.5 0.3 2.6 0.1 3.5 Rest of Europe 0.2 0.9 0.6 1.4 0.1 3.2 0.2 0.9 0.6 1.4 0.0 3.1 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Middle East 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.7 North America 2.0 0.8 0.2 3.0 1.5 0.8 0.0 2.3 South America 0.4 0.8 1.2 0.5 0.7 1.2 India 3.8 0.5 4.3 3.5 0.4 3.9 Pacific Asia 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.1 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.0 Total 8.5 3.4 0.7 4.3 0.5 17.3 7.6 3.2 0.6 4.3 0.2 15.9

9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

4Q23 3Q23 Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (20),(21) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 0.9 0.6 0.1 1.6 0.8 0.6 0.1 1.6 Rest of Europe 0.2 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.6 0.2 1.1 1.1 0.0 2.4 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 Middle East 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 North America 4.9 2.1 0.5 7.5 3.9 2.1 0.1 6.2 South America 0.4 1.2 1.6 0.4 1.2 1.6 India 5.4 0.5 5.9 5.1 0.4 5.5 Asia-Pacific 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.8 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.6 Total 14.6 5.5 1.4 0.8 22.4 13.1 5.5 1.3 0.3 20.2 4Q23 3Q23 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (20),(21) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Rest of Europe 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.5 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 North America 1.4 0.1 0.2 1.7 2.3 0.1 0.5 3.0 South America 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 India 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.4 Asia-Pacific 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.5 0.6 Total 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.3 4.1 3.8 0.3 0.5 0.6 5.2 4Q23 3Q23 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (20),(21) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 0.7 0.4 0.0 1.2 0.9 0.5 0.0 1.4 Rest of Europe 4.6 0.3 7.4 0.1 12.4 4.6 0.5 7.4 0.1 12.6 Africa 1.1 0.3 0.3 1.7 1.2 0.3 0.0 1.5 Middle East 1.5 0.7 2.2 1.7 0.7 2.4 North America 8.2 3.4 4.1 5.4 21.1 8.3 3.3 4.1 5.2 20.9 South America 1.4 0.8 0.4 2.6 1.4 1.3 0.4 3.0 India 4.7 0.2 4.9 4.0 0.1 4.1 Asia-Pacific 2.9 0.4 2.9 1.3 7.5 3.4 1.3 2.9 1.6 9.2 Total 25.3 6.5 14.4 7.5 53.7 25.6 7.9 14.4 7.2 55.2

10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)

10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 5,063 6,676 3,264 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 21,384 20,526 180 (749) (5,585) Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) (1,105) (17,310) 1,844 Gain (loss) on asset sales 2,047 1,391 (51) (14) Restructuring charges (56) (42) (1,023) (614) (3,845) Impairments (2,166) (15,743) (590) (135) (1,726) Other * (930) (2,916) (535) 607 (705) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost (699) 501 192 365 1,993 Effect of changes in fair value 12 1,138 (163) 223 (4,297) Total adjustments affecting net income (1,792) (15,671) 5,226 6,453 7,561 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 23,176 36,197

Other adjustment items for net income in the fourth quarter amounted to ($590) million mainly due to the impact of the European solidarity contribution and of the Electricity Generation Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France and of the devaluation of the Argentine peso. Other adjustment items for net income for the year amounted to ($930) million including $388 million of revaluation of Total Eren's previously held equity interest and ($1,318) million mainly due to the impact of the European solidarity contribution and of the Electricity Generation Infra-Marginal Income Contribution in France and of the devaluation of the Argentine peso.

10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements

10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 5,063 6,676 3,264 +55% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 21,384 20,526 +4% 163 (223) 4,297 -96% Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) 1,792 15,671 -89% 5,226 6,453 7,561 -31% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 23,176 36,197 -36% Adjusted items 57 82 210 -73% Add: non-controlling interests 274 460 -40% 3,004 3,130 4,530 -34% Add: income taxes 12,939 20,565 -37% 3,060 2,967 3,204 -4% Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests 12,012 12,316 -2% 115 88 111 +4% Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 394 400 -2% 660 726 719 -8% Add: financial interest on debt 2,820 2,386 +18% (426) (384) (338) ns Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (1,585) (746) ns 11,696 13,062 15,997 -27% Adjusted EBITDA 50,030 71,578 -30%

10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 Adjusted items 54,765 54,413 63,884 -14% Revenues from sales 218,945 263,206 -17% (36,651) (34,738) (42,755) ns Purchases, net of inventory variation (142,247) (171,049) ns (6,956) (7,346) (7,027) ns Other operating expenses (29,808) (28,745) ns (174) (245) (250) ns Exploration costs (575) (574) ns 169 142 636 -73% Other income 504 1,349 -63% (150) 64 (480) ns Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets (288) (1,142) ns 276 296 266 +4% Other financial income 1,221 812 +50% (180) (186) (150) ns Other financial expense (722) (533) ns 597 662 1,873 -68% Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 3,000 8,254 -64% 11,696 13,062 15,997 -27% Adjusted EBITDA 50,030 71,578 -30% Adjusted items (3,060) (2,967) (3,204) ns Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (12,012) (12,316) ns (115) (88) (111) ns Less: amortization of intangible assets (394) (400) ns (660) (726) (719) ns Less: financial interest on debt (2,820) (2,386) ns 426 384 338 +26% Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 1,585 746 x2.1 (3,004) (3,130) (4,530) ns Less: income taxes (12,939) (20,565) ns (57) (82) (210) ns Less: non-controlling interests (274) (460) ns (163) 223 (4,297) ns Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share) (1,792) (15,671) ns 5,063 6,676 3,264 +55% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 21,384 20,526 +4%

10.3 Investments Divestments (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 632 4,987 3,681 -83% Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 16,454 15,116 +9% (50) -100% Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ) (50) -100% 3 (17) 335 -99% Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c ) (2) 1,630 ns (3) 43 (233) ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * 78 (589) ns 71 64 61 +16% Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ) 259 177 +46% 32 14 8 x4 Expenditures related to carbon credits f ) 48 19 x2.5 735 5,091 3,802 -81% Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 16,837 16,303 +3% (5,404) 808 (133) ns of which net acquisitions g-i ) (1,289) 4,451 ns 698 1,992 292 x2.4 Acquisitions g ) 6,428 5,872 +9% 6,102 1,184 425 x14.4 Asset sales i ) 7,717 1,421 x5.4 (43) 109 -100% Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) (81) 279 ns 6,139 4,283 3,935 +56% of which organic investments h ) 18,126 11,852 +53% 214 346 287 -25% Capitalized exploration 1,094 669 +64% 683 422 210 x3.3 Increase in non-current loans 1,845 954 +93% (91) (120) (259) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (524) (1,082) ns (3) (124) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) (3) (310) ns

Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).

10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow

4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q23

vs

4Q22 In millions of dollars 2023 2022 2023

vs

2022 16,150 9,496 5,618 x2.9 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 40,679 47,367 -14% 8,377 (582) (2,247) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b * 5,526 2,831 +95% (724) 764 (895) ns Inventory effect c ) (714) 501 ns (0) 43 40 ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ) 81 64 +25% 3 (17) 335 -99% Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e ) (2) 1,630 ns 8,500 9,340 9,135 -7% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 35,946 45,729 -21% (29) (211) (226) ns Financial charges (505) (1,296) ns 8,529 9,551 9,361 -9% Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) 36,451 47,025 -22% 6,139 4,283 3,935 +56% Organic investments g ) 18,126 11,852 +53% 2,361 5,058 5,200 -55% Free cash flow after organic investments f g ) 17,820 33,877 -47% 735 5,091 3,802 -81% Net investments h ) 16,837 16,303 +3% 7,765 4,249 5,333 +46% Net cash flow f h ) 19,109 29,426 -35%

Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.

10.5 Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 12/31/2023 09/30/2023 12/31/2022 Current borrowings * 7,869 15,193 14,065 Other current financial liabilities 446 415 488 Current financial assets , ** (6,256) (6,585) (8,556) Net financial assets classified as held for sale * 17 (44) (38) Non-current financial debt * 32,722 33,947 36,987 Non-current financial assets * (1,229) (1,519) (1,303) Cash and cash equivalents (27,263) (24,731) (33,026) Net debt a ) 6,306 16,676 8,617 Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share) 116,753 115,767 111,724 Non-controlling interests 2,700 2,657 2,846 Shareholders' equity (b) 119,453 118,424 114,570 Gearing a ( a+b ) 5.0% 12.3% 7.0% Leases (c) 8,275 8,277 8,096 Gearing including leases a+c / a+b+c ) 10.9% 17.4% 12.7%

Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.

** Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.

10.6 Return on average capital employed

Full-year 2023 In millions of dollars Exploration Production Integrated

LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Company Adjusted net operating income 10,942 6,200 1,853 4,654 1,458 24,684 Capital employed at 12/31/2022 65,784 33,671 16,225 7,438 7,593 128,811 Capital employed at 12/31/2023 63,870 36,048 21,511 6,043 7,674 132,222 ROACE 16.9% 17.8% 9.8% 69.0% 19.1% 18.9%

10.7 Payout

In millions of dollars 2023 9M23 2022 Dividend paid (parent company shareholders) a ) 7,517 5,648 9,986 Repayment of treasury shares 9,167 6,203 7,711 of which buy-backs b ) 9,000 6,082 7,019 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (c) 35,946 27,446 45,729 Payout ratio ( a+b / c 46.0% 42.7% 37.2%

GLOSSARY

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).

Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.

Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.

Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).

Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.

This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.

Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.

Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.

Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.

Net acquisitions is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Acquisitions refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.

Net cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Net Acquisitions (acquisitions assets sales other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.

Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Net Acquisitions each of which is described in the Glossary.

Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.

Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.

Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAP financial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.

TotalEnergies financial statements

Fourth quarter and full-year 2023 consolidated account, IFRS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) (a) 4th quarter

2023 3rd quarter

2023 4th quarter

2022 Sales 59,237 59,017 68,582 Excise taxes (4,472) (4,604) (4,629) Revenues from sales 54,765 54,413 63,953 Purchases, net of inventory variation (37,150) (33,676) (41,555) Other operating expenses (7,166) (7,562) (7,354) Exploration costs (174) (245) (250) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,539) (3,055) (2,505) Other income 2,685 535 584 Other expense (802) (928) (2,828) Financial interest on debt (660) (726) (719) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 439 459 357 Cost of net debt (221) (267) (362) Other financial income 303 311 266 Other financial expense (189) (186) (150) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates (136) 754 (281) Income taxes (3,339) (3,404) (6,077) Consolidated net income 5,037 6,690 3,441 TotalEnergies share 5,063 6,676 3,264 Non-controlling interests (26) 14 177 Earnings per share ($) 2.11 2.74 1.27 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 2.09 2.73 1.26 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) 4th quarter

2023 3rd quarter

2023 4th quarter

2022 Consolidated net income 5,037 6,690 3,441 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (251) (1) 387 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments (17) 3 (2) Tax effect 42 (2) (56) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 3,025 (1,861) 6,800 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 2,799 (1,861) 7,129 Currency translation adjustment (3,182) 1,204 (3,672) Cash flow hedge 701 306 (9,669) Variation of foreign currency basis spread (16) (3) (14) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (144) 31 842 Other 3 (4) 3 Tax effect (212) (46) 2,932 Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (2,850) 1,488 (9,578) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (51) (373) (2,449) Comprehensive income 4,986 6,317 992 TotalEnergies share 4,995 6,313 792 Non-controlling interests (9) 4 200

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (M$) (a) Year

2023

(unaudited)

Year

2022



Sales 237,128 280,999 Excise taxes (18,183) (17,689) Revenues from sales 218,945 263,310 Purchases, net of inventory variation (143,041) (169,448) Other operating expenses (30,419) (29,789) Exploration costs (573) (1,299) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (12,762) (12,221) Other income 3,677 2,849 Other expense (2,396) (7,344) Financial interest on debt (2,820) (2,386) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 1,801 1,143 Cost of net debt (1,019) (1,243) Other financial income 1,285 896 Other financial expense (731) (533) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,845 (1,892) Income taxes (13,301) (22,242) Consolidated net income 21,510 21,044 TotalEnergies share 21,384 20,526 Non-controlling interests 126 518 Earnings per share ($) 8.72 7.91 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 8.67 7.85 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (M$) Year

2023

(unaudited)

Year

2022



Consolidated net income 21,510 21,044 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (114) 574 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments (11) 112 Tax effect (11) (96) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 2,573 (4,976) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 2,437 (4,386) Currency translation adjustment (3,277) 1,734 Cash flow hedge 2,898 (5,452) Variation of foreign currency basis spread (11) 65 Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (208) 3,497 Other (2) (16) Tax effect (730) 1,449 Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (1,330) 1,277 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 1,107 (3,109) Comprehensive income 22,617 17,935 TotalEnergies share 22,534 17,419 Non-controlling interests 83 516

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) December 31, 2023

(unaudited) September 30, 2023

(unaudited) December 31, 2022

ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 33,083 32,911 31,931 Property, plant and equipment, net 108,916 106,721 107,101 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 30,457 30,153 27,889 Other investments 1,543 1,342 1,051 Non-current financial assets 2,395 2,710 2,731 Deferred income taxes 3,418 3,535 5,049 Other non-current assets 4,313 3,991 2,388 Total non-current assets 184,125 181,363 178,140 Current assets Inventories, net 19,317 22,512 22,936 Accounts receivable, net 23,442 23,598 24,378 Other current assets 20,821 22,252 36,070 Current financial assets 6,585 6,892 8,746 Cash and cash equivalents 27,263 24,731 33,026 Assets classified as held for sale 2,101 8,656 568 Total current assets 99,529 108,641 125,724 Total assets 283,654 290,004 303,864 LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 7,616 7,616 8,163 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 126,857 123,506 123,951 Currency translation adjustment (13,701) (13,461) (12,836) Treasury shares (4,019) (1,894) (7,554) Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share 116,753 115,767 111,724 Non-controlling interests 2,700 2,657 2,846 Total shareholders' equity 119,453 118,424 114,570 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,688 11,633 11,021 Employee benefits 1,993 1,837 1,829 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 21,257 22,657 21,402 Non-current financial debt 40,478 41,022 45,264 Total non-current liabilities 75,416 77,149 79,516 Current liabilities Accounts payable 41,335 37,268 41,346 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 36,727 37,405 52,275 Current borrowings 9,590 16,876 15,502 Other current financial liabilities 446 415 488 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 687 2,467 167 Total current liabilities 88,785 94,431 109,778 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 283,654 290,004 303,864

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) (M$) 4th quarter

2023 3rd quarter

2023 4th quarter

2022 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 5,037 6,690 3,441 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,815 3,621 2,749 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes (268) 686 (75) (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (2,609) (521) 2,192 Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 940 (325) 1,506 (Increase) decrease in working capital 8,308 (923) (3,791) Other changes, net 927 268 (404) Cash flow from operating activities 16,150 9,496 5,618 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (5,076) (3,808) (4,097) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (10) (1,607) (4) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (1,066) (482) (260) Increase in non-current loans (683) (451) (211) Total expenditures (6,835) (6,348) (4,572) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 2,776 914 113 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 3,333 7 160 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 308 23 Repayment of non-current loans 94 132 595 Total divestments 6,203 1,361 891 Cash flow used in investing activities (632) (4,987) (3,681) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders - Treasury shares (2,964) (2,098) (2,551) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (1,869) (1,962) (4,356) - Non-controlling interests (17) (168) (12) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (54) (22) (51) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (16) (11) (82) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt (21) 47 425 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (8,458) (446) (3,500) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 360 (182) 3,554 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (13,039) (4,842) (6,573) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,479 (333) (4,636) Effect of exchange rates 53 (508) 1,721 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 24,731 25,572 35,941 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 27,263 24,731 33,026

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (M$) Year

2023

(unaudited)

Year

2022



CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 21,510 21,044 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 13,818 13,680 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 813 4,594 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (3,452) 369 Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 649 6,057 (Increase) decrease in working capital 6,091 1,191 Other changes, net 1,250 432 Cash flow from operating activities 40,679 47,367 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (17,722) (15,690) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (1,772) (94) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (3,477) (3,042) Increase in non-current loans (1,889) (976) Total expenditures (24,860) (19,802) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 3,789 540 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 3,561 835 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 490 577 Repayment of non-current loans 566 2,734 Total divestments 8,406 4,686 Cash flow used in investing activities (16,454) (15,116) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders 383 370 - Treasury shares (9,167) (7,711) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (7,517) (9,986) - Non-controlling interests (311) (536) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,081) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (314) (339) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (126) (49) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 130 1,108 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (14,289) (6,073) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 2,562 3,944 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (29,730) (19,272) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,505) 12,979 Effect of exchange rates (258) (1,295) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 33,026 21,342 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 27,263 33,026

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TotalEnergies (Unaudited: Year 2023 ) Common shares issued Paid-in surplus and retained earnings Currency translation adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders' equity -

TotalEnergies share Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2022 2,640,429,329 8,224 117,849 (12,671) (33,841,104) (1,666) 111,736 3,263 114,999 Net income 2022 20,526 20,526 518 21,044 Other comprehensive Income (2,933) (174) (3,107) (2) (3,109) Comprehensive Income 17,593 (174) 17,419 516 17,935 Dividend (9,989) (9,989) (536) (10,525) Issuance of common shares 9,367,482 26 344 370 370 Purchase of treasury shares (140,207,743) (7,711) (7,711) (7,711) Sale of treasury shares (1) (318) 6,195,654 318 Share-based payments 229 229 229 Share cancellation (30,665,526) (87) (1,418) 30,665,526 1,505 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (44) (44) (44) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (331) (331) (331) Other operations with non-controlling interests 45 9 54 37 91 Other items (9) (9) (434) (443) As of December 31, 2022 2,619,131,285 8,163 123,951 (12,836) (137,187,667) (7,554) 111,724 2,846 114,570 Net income 2023 21,384 21,384 126 21,510 Other comprehensive Income 1,987 (837) 1,150 (43) 1,107 Comprehensive Income 23,371 (837) 22,534 83 22,617 Dividend (7,611) (7,611) (311) (7,922) Issuance of common shares 8,002,155 22 361 383 383 Purchase of treasury shares (144,700,577) (9,167) (9,167) (9,167) Sale of treasury shares (1) (396) 6,463,426 396 Share-based payments 291 291 291 Share cancellation (214,881,605) (569) (11,737) 214,881,605 12,306 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,107) (1,107) (1,107) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (294) (294) (294) Other operations with non-controlling interests 30 (28) 2 85 87 Other items (2) (2) (3) (5) As of December 31, 2023 2,412,251,835 7,616 126,857 (13,701) (60,543,213) (4,019) 116,753 2,700 119,453

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 4th quarter 2023

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,622 3,050 7,350 24,372 22,826 17 59,237 Intersegment sales 10,630 3,651 1,276 8,796 157 26 (24,536) Excise taxes (216) (4,256) (4,472) Revenues from sales 12,252 6,701 8,626 32,952 18,727 43 (24,536) 54,765 Operating expenses (5,084) (5,289) (7,787) (32,367) (18,289) (210) 24,536 (44,490) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,334) (440) (97) (394) (236) (38) (3,539) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (370) 560 (17) (158) 1,917 (71) 1,861 Tax on net operating income (2,371) (217) (156) 76 (718) 91 (3,295) Adjustments (a) (709) (141) 42 (524) 1,095 (7) (244) Adjusted Net operating income 2,802 1,456 527 633 306 (178) 5,546 Adjustments (a) (244) Net cost of net debt (265) Non-controlling interests 26 Net income TotalEnergies share 5,063 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.



4th quarter 2023

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 3,080 855 1,241 1,011 588 60 6,835 Total divestments 4,362 28 32 22 1,754 5 6,203 Cash flow from operating activities 5,708 2,702 638 4,825 1,759 518 16,150

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2023

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,551 2,144 5,183 27,127 23,012 59,017 Intersegment sales 11,129 2,361 495 10,094 153 59 (24,291) Excise taxes (210) (4,394) (4,604) Revenues from sales 12,680 4,505 5,678 37,011 18,771 59 (24,291) 54,413 Operating expenses (5,347) (3,038) (4,811) (34,598) (17,749) (231) 24,291 (41,483) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (1,976) (283) (86) (483) (204) (23) (3,055) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 10 358 (8) 61 (16) 81 486 Tax on net operating income (2,437) (251) (86) (502) (247) 157 (3,366) Adjustments(a) (208) (51) 181 90 132 (37) 107 Adjusted Net operating income 3,138 1,342 506 1,399 423 80 6,888 Adjustments(a) 107 Net cost of net debt (305) Non-controlling interests (14) Net income TotalEnergies share 6,676 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.



3rd quarter 2023

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 2,677 734 2,215 424 270 28 6,348 Total divestments 699 168 331 114 49 1,361 Cash flow from operating activities 4,240 872 1,936 2,060 206 182 9,496

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 4th quarter 2022

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 2,600 4,628 10,055 26,650 24,637 12 68,582 Intersegment sales 12,866 5,783 1,807 11,730 274 63 (32,523) Excise taxes (199) (4,430) (4,629) Revenues from sales 15,466 10,411 11,862 38,181 20,481 75 (32,523) 63,953 Operating expenses (6,173) (8,361) (9,836) (37,107) (19,939) (266) 32,523 (49,159) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (1,343) (405) (54) (393) (276) (34) (2,505) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (3,874) 1,150 103 161 (62) 113 (2,409) Tax on net operating income (4,635) (269) (112) (898) (113) 22 (6,005) Adjustments(a) (4,087) 118 1,482 (1,543) (243) (65) (4,338) Adjusted Net operating income 3,528 2,408 481 1,487 334 (25) 8,213 Adjustments(a) (4,338) Net cost of net debt (434) Non-controlling interests (177) Net income TotalEnergies share 3,264 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.



4th quarter 2022

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 2,478 310 640 588 507 49 4,572 Total divestments 215 319 186 125 42 4 891 Cash flow from operating activities 4,035 134 861 232 707 (351) 5,618

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) Year 2023

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 6,561 12,086 27,337 101,203 89,909 32 237,128 Intersegment sales 42,595 14,789 4,126 36,581 631 206 (98,928) Excise taxes (841) (17,342) (18,183) Revenues from sales 49,156 26,875 31,463 136,943 73,198 238 (98,928) 218,945 Operating expenses (20,355) (21,569) (28,763) (130,899) (70,497) (878) 98,928 (174,033) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (8,493) (1,288) (281) (1,685) (905) (110) (12,762) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (307) 2,194 (345) (42) 2,208 (28) 3,680 Tax on net operating income (10,095) (810) (394) (938) (1,246) 271 (13,212) Adjustments(a) (1,036) (798) (173) (1,275) 1,300 (84) (2,066) Adjusted Net operating income 10,942 6,200 1,853 4,654 1,458 (423) 24,684 Adjustments(a) (2,066) Net cost of net debt (1,108) Non-controlling interests (126) Net income TotalEnergies share 21,384 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. Year 2023

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 12,378 3,410 5,497 2,149 1,273 153 24,860 Total divestments 5,118 290 661 196 2,132 9 8,406 Cash flow from operating activities 18,531 8,442 3,573 7,957 1,957 219 40,679

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies Year 2022

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 9,942 21,300 27,453 121,618 100,661 25 280,999 Intersegment sales 55,190 17,075 3,353 45,857 1,433 248 (123,156) Excise taxes (737) (16,952) (17,689) Revenues from sales 65,132 38,375 30,806 166,738 85,142 273 (123,156) 263,310 Operating expenses (24,521) (29,982) (29,217) (156,897) (81,746) (1,329) 123,156 (200,536) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (8,115) (1,208) (194) (1,533) (1,033) (138) (12,221) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (9,943) 978 1,788 885 (20) 288 (6,024) Tax on net operating income (17,445) (1,574) (138) (2,544) (787) 281 (22,207) Adjustments(a) (12,371) (4,580) 2,070 (653) 6 (362) (15,890) Adjusted Net operating income 17,479 11,169 975 7,302 1,550 (263) 38,212 Adjustments(a) (15,890) Net cost of net debt (1,278) Non-controlling interests (518) Net income TotalEnergies share 20,526 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. Year 2022

(M$) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 10,646 1,249 5,226 1,391 1,186 104 19,802 Total divestments 807 2,301 1,126 214 222 16 4,686 Cash flow from operating activities 27,654 9,604 66 8,663 3,124 (1,744) 47,367

Non GAAP Financial Measures

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

1. Reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments

1.1. Exploration Production

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 (1,282) 1,978 2,263 ns Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 7,260 9,839 -26% ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c 22 -100% ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns 61 51 53 15% Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e 218 147 48% 32 14 8 x4 Expenditures related to carbon credits f 48 19 x2.5 (1,189) 2,043 2,324 ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 7,526 10,027 -25% (4,306) (514) 105 ns of which net acquisitions g i (2,706) 2,520 ns 39 156 241 -84% Acquisitions g 2,320 3,134 -26% 4,345 670 136 x32 Asset sales i 5,026 614 x8.2 ns Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns 3,117 2,557 2,219 40% of which organic investments h ) 10,232 7,507 36% 208 343 287 -27% Capitalized exploration 1,081 669 62% 61 32 20 x3 Increase in non-current loans 154 78 97% (17) (29) (79) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (92) (171) ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

1.2. Integrated LNG

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 827 566 (9) ns Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 3,120 (1,052) ns ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns 1 217 -100% Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c 2 1,499 ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns 11 12 6 83% Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e 37 25 48% ns Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns 838 579 214 x3.9 Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 3,159 472 x6.7 48 84 19 x2.5 of which net acquisitions g i 1,096 (47) ns 56 204 23 x2.4 Acquisitions g 1,253 27 x46.4 8 120 4 100% Asset sales i 157 74 x2.1 ns Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns 790 495 195 x4 of which organic investments h ) 2,063 519 x4 6 3 ns Capitalized exploration 13 ns 179 153 64 x2.8 Increase in non-current loans 570 328 74% (20) (47) (98) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (131) (690) ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

1.3. Integrated Power

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 1,209 1,884 454 x2.7 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 4,836 4,100 18% ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns 1 4 2 -50% Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c 27 5 x5.4 (3) 43 (233) ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * 78 (589) ns (1) 1 2 ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e 4 5 -20% ns Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns 1,206 1,932 225 x5.4 Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 4,945 3,521 40% 532 1,354 (230) ns of which net acquisitions g i 2,363 2,136 11% 535 1,622 14 x38.2 Acquisitions g 2,739 2,661 3% 3 268 244 -99% Asset sales i 376 525 -28% (43) 109 -100% Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) (81) 279 ns 674 578 455 48% of which organic investments h ) 2,582 1,385 86% ns Capitalized exploration ns 318 207 107 x3 Increase in non-current loans 870 397 x2.2 (28) (17) (49) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (177) (83) ns -3 (124) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) (3) (310) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

1.4. Refining Chemicals

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 989 310 463 x2.1 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 1,953 1,177 66% ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ns 2 (21) 117 -98% Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c (31) 104 ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ns ns Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns 991 289 580 71% Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 1,922 1,281 50% (11) (97) (5) ns of which net acquisitions g i (118) (38) ns 1 ns Acquisitions g 32 15 x2.1 12 97 5 x2.4 Asset sales i 150 53 x2.8 ns Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns 1,002 386 585 71% of which organic investments h ) 2,040 1,319 55% ns Capitalized exploration ns 28 13 1 x28 Increase in non-current loans 79 53 49% (8) (9) (3) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (33) (35) ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

1.5. Marketing Services

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 (1,166) 221 465 ns Cash flow used in investing activities a ) (859) 964 ns (50) ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b (50) ns ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * ns ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ns ns Expenditures related to carbon credits f ns (1,166) 221 415 ns Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) (859) 914 ns (1,668) (18) (23) ns of which net acquisitions g i (1,924) (121) ns 67 10 14 x4.8 Acquisitions g 84 34 x2.5 1,735 28 37 x46.9 Asset sales i 2,008 155 x13 ns Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) ns 502 239 438 15% of which organic investments h ) 1,065 1,035 3% ns Capitalized exploration ns 99 16 15 x6.6 Increase in non-current loans 152 83 83% (12) (19) (25) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (82) (87) ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns *Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

2. Reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to CFFO

2.1. Exploration Production

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 5,708 4,240 4,035 41% Cash flow from operating activities a ) 18,531 27,654 -33% 1,018 (925) (953) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b (595) 1,596 ns ns Inventory effect c ns ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e 22 -100% 4,690 5,165 4,988 -6% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 19,126 26,080 -27%

2.2. Integrated LNG

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 2,702 872 134 x20.2 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 8,442 9,604 -12% 939 (775) (2,337) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b * 1,151 1,319 -13% ns Inventory effect c ns ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns 1 217 -100% Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e 2 1,499 ns 1,763 1,648 2,688 -34% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 7,293 9,784 -25% Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.

2.3. Integrated Power

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 638 1,936 861 -26% Cash flow from operating activities a ) 3,573 66 x54.1 (66) 1,466 464 ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b * 1,529 (835) ns ns Inventory effect c ns 43 40 -100% Capital gain from renewable project sales d 81 64 27% 1 4 2 -50% Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e 27 5 x5.4 705 516 439 61% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 2,152 970 x2.2 Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.

2.4. Refining and Chemicals

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 4,825 2,060 232 x20.8 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 7,957 8,663 -8% 4,161 (125) (85) ns (Increase) decrease in working capital b 2,641 823 x3.2 (507) 546 (711) ns Inventory effect c (568) 240 ns ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns 2 (21) 117 -98% Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e (31) 104 ns 1,173 1,618 1,144 3% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 5,853 7,704 -24%

2.5. Marketing Services

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 4th quarter 2023 vs (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2023 2023 2022 4th quarter 2022 2022 1,759 206 707 x2.5 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 1,957 3,124 -37% 1,457 (599) 354 x4.1 (Increase) decrease in working capital b (215) 498 ns (217) 218 (184) ns Inventory effect c (146) 261 ns ns Capital gain from renewable project sales d ns ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e ns 519 587 537 -3% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 2,318 2,365 -2%

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

3. Reconciliation of capital employed (balance sheet) and calculation of ROACE

(In millions of dollars) Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Inter-Company Company Adjusted net operating income 4 th quarter 2023 2,802 1,456 527 633 306 (178) 5,546 Adjusted net operating income 3 rd quarter 2023 3,138 1,342 506 1,399 423 80 6,888 Adjusted net operating income 2 nd quarter 2023 2,349 1,330 450 1,004 449 (248) 5,334 Adjusted net operating income 1 st quarter 2023 2,653 2,072 370 1,618 280 (77) 6,916 Adjusted net operating income a ) 10,942 6,200 1,853 4,654 1458 (423) 24,684 Balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 Property plant and equipment intangible assets net 84,876 24,936 12,526 12,287 6,696 678 141,999 Investments loans in equity affiliates 2,630 13,905 9,202 4,167 553 30,457 Other non-current assets 3,451 2,720 1,027 677 1,258 141 9,274 Inventories, net 1,463 1,784 689 11,582 3,798 1 19,317 Accounts receivable, net 6,849 10,183 7,601 20,010 9,024 683 (30,908) 23,442 Other current assets 6,218 9,782 6,963 2,491 3,517 1,817 (9,807) 20,981 Accounts payable (6,904) (11,732) (8,114) (33,864) (10,693) (798) 30,770 (41,335) Other creditors and accrued liabilities (9,875) (11,653) (6,985) (6,260) (5,759) (6,300) 9,945 (36,887) Working capital (2,249) (1,636) 154 (6,041) (113) (4,597) (14,482) Provisions and other non-current liabilities (25,152) (3,877) (1,790) (3,706) (1,267) 854 (34,938) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale Capital employed 314 392 137 881 1,724 Capital Employed (Balance sheet) 63,870 36,048 21,511 7,521 8,008 (2,924) 134,034 Less inventory valuation effect (1,478) (334) (1,812) Capital Employed at replacement cost b ) 63,870 36,048 21,511 6,043 7,674 (2,924) 132,222 Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 Property plant and equipment intangible assets net 87,833 24,189 6,696 11,525 8,120 669 139,032 Investments loans in equity affiliates 2,138 12,065 8,804 4,431 451 27,889 Other non-current assets 3,069 3,342 327 570 1,050 130 8,488 Inventories, net 1,260 2,312 1,836 12,888 4,640 22,936 Accounts receivable, net 7,312 11,110 12,515 19,297 8,482 1,407 (35,745) 24,378 Other current assets 6,347 21,344 12,914 2,410 3,787 2,455 (13,187) 36,070 Accounts payable (6,298) (11,846) (14,881) (30,673) (12,082) (1,313) 35,747 (41,346) Other creditors and accrued liabilities (11,452) (24,796) (10,940) (7,215) (5,115) (5,942) 13,185 (52,275) Working capital (2,831) (1,876) 1,444 (3,293) (288) (3,393) (10,237) Provisions and other non-current liabilities (24,633) (4,049) (1,201) (3,760) (1,303) 694 (34,252) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale Capital employed 208 155 363 Capital Employed (Balance sheet) 65,784 33,671 16,225 9,473 8,030 (1,900) 131,283 Less inventory valuation effect (2,035) (437) (2,472) Capital Employed at replacement cost c ) 65,784 33,671 16,225 7,438 7,593 (1,900) 128,811 ROACE as a percentage a average b c )) 16.9% 17.8% 9.8% 69.0% 19.1% 18.9%

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Non-GAAP) TotalEnergies (unaudited)

4. Reconciliation of consolidated net income to adjusted net operating income

4th quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter (in millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 5,037 6,690 3,441 Consolidated net income a ) 21,510 21,044 (265) (305) (434) Net cost of net debt b (1,108) (1,278) 113 (881) (5,609) Special items affecting net operating income (1,384) (17,559) 1,844 Gain (loss) on asset sales 2,047 1,450 (51) (14) Restructuring charges (56) (55) (1,070) (698) (3,861) Impairments (2,297) (15,759) (610) (183) (1,734) Other (1,078) (3,195) (549) 623 (722) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost (694) 531 192 365 1,993 Effect of changes in fair value 12 1,138 (244) 107 (4,338) Total adjustments affecting net operating income c ) (2,066) (15,890) 5,546 6,888 8,213 Adjusted net operating income a b c ) 24,684 38,212

