Seedtag Appoints Kartal Goksel as Chief Technology Officer

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the leading global contextual advertising company, announced today the appointment of Kartal Goksel as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Goksel brings over two decades of expertise in the AdTech industry to Seedtag, where he will drive the company's technological direction and spearhead innovation efforts.

Goksel's extensive experience in the ad tech industry includes roles at CNET, CBS Interactive, Pubmatic, and Kargo. At Kargo, he served as the Chief Technology Officer, leading the development of the company's SSP. Goksel's deep understanding of the publisher's perspective, coupled with his expertise in performance marketing, will be invaluable as Seedtag continues to innovate and evolve.

"Kartal Goksel is an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Seedtag. "His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the ad tech industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our technology efforts. We are confident that under Kartal's guidance, Seedtag will continue to lead privacy-first advertising supporting the transition to a better internet."

As the new CTO, Goksel will assume the responsibilities previously held by Paul Goldbaum, Seedtag's former CTO. Goksel will be based in both New York City and Madrid, and will be responsible for leading the research and development of new technologies, managing Seedtag's technical teams, and implementing technology standards and practices. Additionally, Goksel will play a vital role in shaping the company's future strategies and decision-making processes. With a successful track record in launching innovative products and building high-performing technology teams, Goksel is primed to help Seedtag maintain its position as the industry's leading contextual advertising provider.

"I am grateful for the opportunities I've had in my career thus far, but joining Seedtag feels like the most impactful step I've taken," said Goksel. "The industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, with the retirement of third-party cookies and the rise of privacy-centric solutions. Seedtag's contextual-first ethos positions us perfectly to thrive in this evolving landscape. I'm eager to collaborate with Seedtag's data science team to develop groundbreaking solutions and drive the company forward in its next chapter of success."

"After nearly a decade at Seedtag, it felt like the right time to pass the torch," said Paul Goldbaum, Seedtag's former CTO. "I'm thrilled to have Kartal taking on the role as Seedtag's new Chief Technology Officer. His proven track record building technology solutions in the AdTech space will be crucial in continuing to fuel Seedtag's growth in the ever-evolving advertising landscape and new market opportunities. With his leadership, I am confident that the Seedtag team will reach new heights, and I eagerly anticipate seeing their accomplishments."

