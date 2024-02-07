Whirlpool Corporation: House+Home Ambassador Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / The House+Home Ambassador Program (HHAP) is our human-centric approach to volunteerism here at Whirlpool Corporation, which puts empathy and human connection at its center - allowing employees the opportunity to experience the direct impact of their volunteer projects.

Listen to Ryan Estmond, a Whirlpool Corporation HR benefits associate, share her experience volunteering at a Habitat for Humanity International home build.

