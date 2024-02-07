Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 15:26
Whirlpool Corporation: House+Home Ambassador Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / The House+Home Ambassador Program (HHAP) is our human-centric approach to volunteerism here at Whirlpool Corporation, which puts empathy and human connection at its center - allowing employees the opportunity to experience the direct impact of their volunteer projects.

Listen to Ryan Estmond, a Whirlpool Corporation HR benefits associate, share her experience volunteering at a Habitat for Humanity International home build.

ABOUT WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
